A three-game schedule on Thursday closes out the NBA's unofficial first half before the All-Star break, including an intriguing matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. There will also a number of college basketball games, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $75 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, February 12

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Thursday, February 12

F P.J. Washington, Dallas Mavericks, 14.5 points - Lower (0.95x)

Washington has scored 14 or fewer points in each of his last four games. In Tuesday's 120-111 loss at Phoenix, he scored 13 points. He had 10 points in Saturday's 138-125 loss at San Antonio. Pick it at Underdog:

F LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, 6.5 rebounds - Lower (0.89x)

Over his past 10 games, James has averaged 4.9 rebounds. He is coming off a six-rebound performance in a 119-110 loss to Oklahoma City on Monday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

F Caleb Martin, Dallas Mavericks, 3.5 assists - Lower (0.84x)

Martin is averaging 2.3 assists over the past 10 games. He has been limited with a left ankle sprain and has had three or fewer assists in each of the last four games. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 3.97x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).