Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for WNBA, MLB, more on Friday, Aug. 7

Three WNBA and 15 Major League Baseball games highlight Friday's sports schedule. Among the more intriguing contests is a National League West matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks as the Dodgers look to snap a six-game losing streak, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, Aug. 7

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, Aug. 7

SS Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.15x)

Henderson is a .260 career hitter. In 114 games this season, he has 19 doubles, four triples and 18 homers. The SportsLine model projects Henderson to register 1.5 total bases against the Rangers, giving this a 3.5 rating out of 5. Pick it at Underdog:

CF Jake McCarthy, Colorado Rockies, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.16x)

McCarthy has been red hot, going 8-for-23 over the past five games with two doubles, one homer and five RBI. He was 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-7 11-inning loss to the Rays. The SportsLine model projects 1.82 total bases for McCarthy against the Cardinals. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

LF Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.16x).

Langford has gone over his total bases market in three of his last five games, averaging 2.8 bases per game during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects 1.6 total bases against the Orioles, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 8.37x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).