Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB and more on Friday, July 10

One World Cup quarterfinal matchup between Spain and Belgium at Inglewood, Calif., highlights Friday's sports schedule. There are also three WNBA and 15 Major League Baseball games, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, July 10

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, July 10

FW Lamine Yamal, Spain, 1.5 shots on target - Higher (1.05x)

Yamal has registered two or more shots on target in three of his last four World Cup matchups. In a 1-0 win over Portugal on Monday, he took three shots, including two on target. Pick it at Underdog:

SS Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.03x)

Witt has hits in each of his last five games, including two two-hit performances and a 1-for-4 effort with a home run in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the New York Mets. The SportsLine model projects Witt to register 2.3 total bases against the Baltimore Orioles. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

1B Sal Stewart, Cincinnati Reds, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.04x).

Stewart has gone over his total bases market in six of his last 10 games, averaging 2.8 bases per game during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Stewart to register 1.6 total bases against the Chicago Cubs, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.31x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).