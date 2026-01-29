Eight NBA and 15 NHL games highlight Thursday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. In one of the better NBA games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder face Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. Also on Thursday's slate are two AP top-25 college basketball games, and more. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $75 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, Jan. 29

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Thursday, January 29

SG DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings, 18.5 points - Higher (0.95x)

DeRozan has scored 19 or more points in two of his last three games. He poured in 34 points in Tuesday's 103-87 loss at New York on Tuesday. The SportsLine model projects 19.2 points, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

PF Kyle Kuzma, Milwaukee Bucks, 6.5 rebounds - Lower (0.92x)

Kuzma has recorded six or fewer rebounds in 12 of his last 14 games. The SportsLine model projects 5.3 rebounds for Kuzma, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

SF Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers, 5.5 rebounds - Lower (0.9x)

George has had five or fewer rebounds in three of his last five games. In a 139-122 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, he grabbed five rebounds, while pouring in 32 points. The SportsLine model projects 4.2 rebounds, giving this a 3.5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.91x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).