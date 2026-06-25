Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB, more on Thursday, June 25

Nine Major League Baseball and six World Cup matches, including a Group D matchup between the United States and Turkiye, highlight Thursday's sports schedule. Among the key MLB games is an American League East battle between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, so there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, June 25

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, June 25

FW Folarin Balogun, United States, 0.5 shots on target - Higher (1.19x)

Balogun has been a big part of the offense for the Americans. In two World Cup matches, he has taken seven shots, including three on target, scoring two goals. He has six shots on target over the past four matches by the United States. Pick it at Underdog:

1B Paul Goldschmidt, New York Yankees, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.03x)

Goldschmidt has gone over his total bases market in four of his last five games on the road, with an average of 2.2 bases per game. The SportsLine model projects Goldschmidt to register 1.5 total bases against the Boston Red Sox, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

1B Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x).

Harper has been red hot, going 10-for-22 over the past five games with two doubles, one triple and two homers. The SportsLine model projects Harper to register 2.2 total bases against the Washington Nationals, giving this a 5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 8.44x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).