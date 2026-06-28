Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB, more on Sunday, June 28

The Round of 32 World Cup knockout stage begins with one match on Sunday when South Africa take on Canada from Inglewood, Calif. The sports schedule also features 15 Major League Baseball games as well as four WNBA contests, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, June 28

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Sunday, June 28

FW Jonathan David, Canada, 1.5 shots on target - Higher (1.11x)

David has six shots on target through three World Cup matches, including five in a 6-0 win over Qatar on June 18. He has taken 13 shots during that stretch, scoring three goals. Pick it at Underdog:

P Shane Bieber, Toronto Blue Jays, 5.5 strikeouts - Lower (0.8x)

Bieber has gone under his strikeouts market in four of his past five starts when the Blue Jays were favored. The SportsLine model projects Bieber to register 4.6 strikeouts against the Texas Rangers, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

P Sonny Gray, Boston Red Sox, 5.5 strikeouts - Lower (1.04x).

Gray has fallen short of his strikeouts market in four of his last five games when facing a team with a winning record. The SportsLine model projects Gray to register 5.4 strikeouts against the New York Yankees, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.00x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).