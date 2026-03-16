Monday's sports schedule features eight NBA, five NHL, a number of Major League spring training games and a 2026 World Baseball Classic semifinal matchup between Venezuela and Italy, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA matchups includes the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets in a key Western Conference game, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, March 16

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Monday, March 16

F Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks, 23.5 points - Lower (0.94x)

Johnson is averaging 20.1 points over his last 10 games. In Saturday's 122-99 win over the Bucks, he scored 23 points. The SportsLine model projects Johnson to score 19.9 points against Orlando. Pick it at Underdog:

PF Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic, 8.5 rebounds - Higher (1.06x)

Banchero has been dominant of late, averaging 9.2 rebounds over his last 10 games. In a 119-92 win at Minnesota on March 7, he grabbed 15 rebounds, while pouring in 25 points. The SportsLine model projects Banchero to register 9.1 rebounds against the Hawks. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

3B Maikel Garcia, Venezuela, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.07x)

In 19 at-bats through five games, Garcia is hitting .421 with eight hits, including two doubles, one homer and five RBI. He is third on the team with a 1.134 OPS. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.67x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).