Eight NBA, 11 NHL and a number of Major League spring training games help comprise Thursday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA matchups includes the Phoenix Suns against the San Antonio Spurs in a key Western Conference game, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, March 19

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, March 19

F Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic, 23.5 points - Higher (1.03x)

Banchero has been red hot of late, averaging 25.5 points over his last 10 games. He poured in 32 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 113-108 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday. Pick it at Underdog:

G Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets, 4.5 rebounds - Higher (1.05x)

Knueppel averages 5.3 rebounds in 68 games, including 67 starts. He has had five or more rebounds in two of his last three games, including seven in a 117-109 win at Sacramento on March 11. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

G Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs, 3.5 rebounds - Higher (0.82x)

Vassell is averaging 3.9 rebounds in 55 games, including 53 starts. He is averaging 3.9 boards over the past 10 games. In Saturday's 115-102 win over Charlotte on Saturday, he pulled down five rebounds. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.76x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).