Sunday's sports schedule features five NBA, nine NHL and a number of Major League spring training games, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA matchups include the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the Boston Celtics, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, March 22

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, March 22

PG Jrue Holiday, Portland Trail Blazers, 15.5 points - Lower (1.03x)

Holiday has scored 15 or fewer points in each of his last four games. The SportsLine model projects Holiday to score 14.7 points against the Nuggets, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

C Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves, 11.5 rebounds - Lower (1.03x)

Gobert is averaging 11.1 rebounds over the past 10 games. The SportsLine model projects Gobert to grab 11 rebounds against the Celtics, giving this a 3.5 rating out of 5. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

SG DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings, 4.5 assists - Lower (0.88x)

DeRozen is averaging four assists in 70 games this season, all starts. The SportsLine model projects DeRozan to dish out 3.8 assists against the Nets. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.06x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).