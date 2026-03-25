The Major League Baseball season gets underway when the New York Yankees battle the San Francisco Giants to highlight Wednesday's sports schedule. Also on the docket are 12 NBA and two NHL games, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA matchups include the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the Boston Celtics, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, March 25

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, March 25

SG Derrick White, Boston Celtics, 16.5 points - Lower (0.88x)

Over the past nine games, White is averaging 18.3 points in 33.8 minutes. The SportsLine model projects White to score 15.8 points against the Thunder, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

SF Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder, 3.5 rebounds - Higher (1.03x)

Williams is averaging four rebounds per game over the past 10. He has pulled down four or more boards in three of the past five games. The SportsLine model projects Williams to grab 4.5 rebounds against the Celtics, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets, 18.5 points - Lower (0.88x)

In 69 games, all starts, Thompson is averaging 18 points in 37.2 minutes of action. He scored 14 points in his last game against Minnesota. The SportsLine model projects Thompson to score 15.7 points against the Timberwolves, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.18x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).