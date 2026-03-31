Tuesday's sports schedule features a 14-game Major League Baseball slate as well as seven NBA and 10 NHL games, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA matchups include the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, March 31

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, March 31

SF Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets, 5.5 rebounds - Lower (0.82x)

Knueppel is averaging 5.4 rebounds in 74 games this season, including 73 starts. He has grabbed five or fewer rebounds in three of the last five games. The SportsLine model projects Knueppel will grab 5.4 rebounds against the Nets. Pick it at Underdog:

PG Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks, 6.5 assists - Lower (0.88x)

Brunson has dished out fewer than six assists in two of his last four games, including four in a 145-113 win over the Wizards on March 22. The SportsLine model projects Brunson will dish out 6.4 assists against the Rockets. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

C Brook Lopez, Los Angeles Clippers, 10.5 points - Higher (1.03x)

Lopez has scored 11 or more points in three of the last four games. In Friday's 114-113 win at Indiana, he scored 16 points, while grabbed nine rebounds. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.83x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).