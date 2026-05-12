Fifteen Major League Baseball games, one NBA playoff and two NHL postseason matchups highlight Tuesday's sports slate, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top contests include an NBA West semifinal between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, May 12

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, May 12

P Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates, 7.5 strikeouts - Lower (0.87x)

Skenes has registered seven or fewer strikeouts in four of his past five starts. In his last outing, a 1-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, he pitched eight innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven. Pick it at Underdog:

SS Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds, 1.5 total hits - Higher (1.25x)

De La Cruz has been red hot. He has had two or more hits in each of the last three games. In Sunday's 5-0 win over the Houston Astros, he was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

1B Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x)

Harper has hits in two of his last three games. In Sunday's 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies, he homered in four at-bats. In Friday's 9-7 11-inning loss to the Rockies, he was 2-for-4 with two walks and one run scored. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.49x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).