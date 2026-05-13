Wednesday's sports schedule features one NBA playoff game, one NHL postseason matchup and a full 15-game Major League Baseball slate, with the PGA Championship beginning on Thursday, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top contests include an MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves in a battle of first-place teams, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, May 13

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, May 13

SS Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.03x)

De La Cruz has had at least two hits in each of his last four games. In Sunday's 5-0 win over Houston, he was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. The SportsLine model projects 1.7 total bases, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

RF Henry Davis, Pittsburgh Pirates, 0.5 total hits - Higher (0.84x)

Davis has hits in four of his last five games against opponents with both a losing record and middle-third defense. The SportsLine model projects 0.5 hits, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

P Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers, 7.5 strikeouts - Lower (1.08x)

Misiorowski has failed to meet his pitcher strikeouts expectation in four out of the last five games when favored and playing against a team with a winning record. The SportsLine model projects 7.2 strikeouts against the Padres, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.07x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).