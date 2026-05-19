Tuesday's sports slate features one NBA playoff matchup and 15 Major League Baseball games, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top events is an NBA Eastern Conference final Game 1 battle between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, May 19

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, May 19

SS Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.04x)

De La Cruz has gone over his total bases market in nine of his past 10 games, with an average of 2.7 bases per game during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects 2 total bases for De La Cruz against the Phillies, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

P Martin Perez, Atlanta Braves, 3.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.84x)

Perez has gone over his strikeouts market in four of his past five games, averaging four strikeouts per outing. The SportsLine model projects 4.1 strikeouts against the Marlins, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

3B Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.08x)

Caminero has been red hot. He was 2-for-4 with a homer in Monday's win over the Orioles. The SportsLine model projects Caminero to register 2 total bases, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.13x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).