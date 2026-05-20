Fifteen Major League Baseball, one NBA playoff and one NHL playoff games highlight Wednesday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top events is an NBA Western Conference final Game 2 matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, May 20

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, May 20

P Jack Leiter, Texas Rangers, 5.5 strikeouts - Higher (1.05x)

Leiter has had six or more strikeouts in each of his last three starts, including 10 in a 7-1 loss at Detroit on May 3. The SportsLine model projects 5.9 strikeouts for Leiter against the Rockies. Pick it at Underdog:

CF Mickey Moniak, Colorado Rockies, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.03x)

In 41 games this season, Moniak is hitting .290 with a .628 slugging percentage and .973 OPS. The SportsLine model projects 2.06 total bases against the Rangers. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RF Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.09x)

Abreu has gone over his total bases total in four of his last five road games when not favored and facing an opponent with a losing record, averaging 2.4 bases per game. The SportsLine model projects Abreu to register 1.7 total bases, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.663x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).