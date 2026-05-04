A 12-game Major League Baseball schedule as well as two NHL playoff and two NBA playoff matches highlight Monday's sports slate, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top games include an interleague matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, May 4

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Monday, May 4

SG V.J. Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers, 12.5 points - Higher (1.03x)

Over the past 10 games in which the 76ers were not favored, Edgecombe has gone over his points market six times, averaging 15.9 points per game during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Edgecombe to score 14.9 points, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

C Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks, 4.5 assists - Lower (0.8x)

Towns has failed to reach his assists market in four of his past five games. The SportsLine model projects Towns to dish out 3.3 assists, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

C Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs, 27.5 points - Lower (1.02x)

Wembanyama has gone under his points market in five of his last eight home games when playing a team with a winning record and a middle-third defense, averaging 23.8 points per game. The SportsLine model projects Wembanyama is projected to score 25.3 points against the Timberwolves, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.17x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).