Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, including USA vs. Belgium, on Monday, July 6

Two World Cup matches, including United States vs. Brazil and Portugal vs. Spain, are on the docket for Monday's sports schedule. There are also eight Major League Baseball games and three WNBA contests, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, July 6

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Monday, July 6

FW Folarin Balogun, United States, 0.5 shots on target - Lower (1.2x)

Balogun hs just one shot on target over the past two American World Cup matchups. He had two shots, but none on target in a 2-0 win over Australia on June 19. Pick it at Underdog:

OF Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.03x)

Chourio has hits in each of his last six games, including two homers and one double. He had two hits, including a double in Sunday's 3-2 win over Arizona. The SportsLine model projects Chourio to register 2.2 total bases against the St. Louis Cardinals. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

DH Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x).

Schwarber has multi-hit games in two of his last five. The SportsLine model projects Schwarber to register 2.1 total bases against the Kansas City Royals, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 8.51x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).