Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for MLB, WNBA, more on Sunday, Aug. 2

Sunday will feature a full slate of 15 Major League Baseball games as well as four WNBA matchups. Among the more intriguing contests is a WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, Aug. 2

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, Aug. 2

3B Kazuma Okamoto, Toronto Blue Jays, 1.5 total bases - Lower (0.87x)

Okamoto is coming off an 0-for-4 performance against the Cardinals on Saturday. For the season, he is hitting just .228 in 108 games. The SportsLine model projects Okamoto to register 1.42 total bases on Sunday against St. Louis. Pick it at Underdog:

SS JJ Wetherholt, St. Louis Cardinals, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.11x)

In 106 games this year, Wetherholt has registered 10 doubles and 16 home runs, while batting .249. The SportsLine projects 1.61 total bases for Wetherholt. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

G Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings, 21.5 points - Lower (0.91x).

Bueckers has scored fewer than 21.5 points in three of her last four games. In an 82-81 loss against Atlanta on Wednesday, she scored 16 points. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.33x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).