There are 10 appealing contests on the Sunday afternoon portion of NFL Week 7, including several interconference divisional battles. Texans vs. Giants, Colts vs. Vikings, Raiders vs. Rams and Broncos vs. Cardinals are all, in theory, potential Super Bowl previews. With stars like C.J. Stroud, Malik Nabers, Justin Jefferson, Brock Bowers and Jaylen Waddle in action, there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, Oct. 25

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, Oct. 25

QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants, 199.5 passing yards - Lower (1.57x)

Jones will be facing the NFL's No. 1 defense in Minnesota, and the Vikings are rested in coming off a bye. Neither of the last two quarterbacks that the Vikings have faced have even reached 100 passing yards, as Jones is not projected to come close to reaching 200 yards and hitting the Over. Pick it at Underdog:

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals, 69.5 receiving yards - Lower (1.87x)

Arizona takes on Denver, which has the No. 11 pass defense but the No. 31 run defense. Thus, the Cards should lean on the ground game, especially since the Broncos have done a good job of defending tight ends recently. No opposing tight end has topped 37 yards over Denver's last two games, as McBride is projected for 55 yards. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings, 19.5 rushing yards - Higher (1.87x).

Just six teams have allowed more rushing yards to QBs than the Colts, and Murray is coming off a season high of 51 yards in his last game. He ran for 74 yards in his lone prior game against Indy, averaging a career high of 18.5 yards per carry. The model projects the Vikings QB to have 26 rushing yards. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.34x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are distributed as $10 in bonus entries per day for 5 consecutive days (totaling $50 in bonus entries).

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).