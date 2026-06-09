Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for NHL, NBA, MLB, more on Tuesday, June 9

Tuesday's sports schedule will feature a full 15-game Major League Baseball schedule, along with one NHL Stanley Cup Final matchup, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top events is Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, June 9

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, June 9

P Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers, 4.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.83x)

Eovaldi has registered six or more strikeouts in each of his last six starts. In last Tuesday's 7-4 win at St. Louis, he pitched six innings and struck out seven batters. The SportsLine model projects 6.0 strikeouts vs. the Royals. Pick it at Underdog:

RF Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs, 1.5 total bases - Higher (0.88x)

Suzuki entered the Colorado series with hits in nine of his past 11 games, with one double, two homers and three walks. The SportsLine model projects 2.0 total bases for Suzuki against the Rockies. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

LF Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves, 1.5 hits - Lower (0.72x)

Acuna has one or fewer hits in four of the past six games, including an 0-for-4 performance with three strikeouts in a 3-2 win over the Pirates on Sunday. The SportsLine model projects Acuna to garner 0.88 hits against the White Sox. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 3.41x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).