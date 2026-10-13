The American League Championship Series Game 2 matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays highlights Tuesday's sports schedule. Other sporting events on the docket include nine UEFA Champions League matches, Delaware vs. MTSU and FIU vs. Jacksonville State in college football and 16 NHL games, all helping lead into Week 6 of the NFL season, which begins Thursday. That makes for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $5, get $100 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, Oct. 13

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $5, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, Oct. 13

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos, 204.5 passing yards - Higher (1.7x)

Nix has gone over his yards passing market in five of his last six home games against a team with a winning record. The SportsLine Model projects Nix to throw for 236.6 yards against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks, 199.5 passing yards - Higher (1.44x)

Darnold has gone under his passing yards market in four of his last five games. The SportsLine Model projects Darnold to throw for 209 yards against the Denver Broncos on Thursday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos, 48.5 receiving yards - Higher (1.48x).

Waddle has gone over his receiving yards market in four of his last five home games as an underdog. The SportsLine Model projects Waddle to register 67.9 yards receiving against the Seahawks on Thursday, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 2.69x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $5

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are distributed as $10 in bonus entries per day for 10 consecutive days (totaling $100 in bonus entries).

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).