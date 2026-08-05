Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for MLB, WNBA, more on Wednesday, Aug. 5

A four-game WNBA schedule and 15 Major League Baseball games highlight Wednesday's sports calendar. Among the more intriguing contests is an afternoon matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, Aug. 5

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, Aug. 5

3B Bo Bichette, New York Mets, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x)

Bichette has gone over his total bases mark in four of his last five road games when New York is favored. The SportsLine model projects Bichette to register 1.5 total bases against the Guardians, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

1B Ben Rice, New York Yankees, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.07x)

Rice has gone over his total bases market in five of his last nine home games when facing a team with a losing record and top-third defense. The SportsLine model projects 2.0 total bases for Rice, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

SS Otto Lopez, Miami Marlins, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.07x).

Lopez has gone over his total bases in 15 of his last 25 games against a team with a winning record. The SportsLine model projects 1.7 total bases for Lopez against the Atlanta Braves. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.88x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).