Jake Paul isn't taking many shortcuts against Anthony Joshua. The two are set to throw down in December after Paul moved on from his original opponent, Gervonta "Tank" Davis,

Paul vs. Joshua is a professional boxing match, unlike the exhibition fight that Paul was previously working towards. This means the result will impact their pro records.

Paul (12-1, 6 KOs) and Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) will wear the standard 10-ounce gloves used by heavyweights. Paul has competed in 10-ounce gloves for most of his career, excluding the unusual 14-ounce gloves used for his fight with "Iron" Mike Tyson. Against Davis, Paul was planning to wear 12-ounce gloves.

The Dec. 19 fight will be contested at heavyweight, stripping Paul of his normal weight advantage against opponents. Paul normally competes at cruiserweight, 65 pounds higher than WBA champion Davis' usual weight class. Paul's only previous heavyweight fight was against Tyson, who was 30 years older than Paul. However, there is a stipulation that says Joshua cannot weigh more than 245 pounds for the bout.

Perhaps the only stipulation benefiting Paul is the round totals. Joshua has exclusively competed in 12-round fights for the last decade, excluding a 10-round maximum for his short fight with Francis Ngannou. His fight with Paul is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds. With many believing Joshua will knock out Paul, this reduces the time Paul must theoretically survive.

Paul is preparing for undoubtedly the biggest challenge of his career. The crossover star made a career by seeking opponents whose name value greatly outweighed their boxing experience, or who were significantly older or smaller than him.

Though Joshua is 36 and likely beyond his prime, he should possess everything necessary to make short work of his opponent. Joshua is a two-time unified heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist. Last year, he knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in two rounds after Ngannou took Tyson Fury to a split decision.

Paul vs. Joshua takes place Dec. 19 inside Miami's Kaseya Center.