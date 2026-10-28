On Saturday, Christian Mbilli will receive the biggest opportunity of his career when he steps in the ring to defend his WBC super middleweight championship against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. While Mbilli has yet to taste defeat as a professional, the oddsmakers are favoring Alvarez, who has firmly cemented himself as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Mbilli was the beneficiary of Alvarez's most recent fight, a loss to Terence Crawford in September 2025. After Crawford's decision to retire following a career-best victory, Mbilli was elevated from interim to full champion.

Mbilli won the interim belt two fights ago, knocking out Maciej Sulecki in the first round of their June 2025 meeting. In his final fight before being elevated to full champion, Mbilli battled to a hard-fought split draw against Lester Martinez.

What are Mbilli's strengths?

Mbilli is a bruiser with a high-pressure style. He's muscular and strong and that allows him to bully many fighters. Of his 29 career victories, 24 have come via knockout, which speaks to his ability to turn his pressure into finishing power.

Mbilli's forward style benefits when he can back opponents toward the ropes. With an opponent trapped, Mbilli will look to throw thudding right hands to the head while also keeping a focus on throwing nasty left hands to the body, which can break opponents down if Mbilli's power doesn't catch them with a knockout shot up top.

It took just 40 seconds for Mbilli to finish Mark Heffron with a body shot in their fight.

Mbilli also benefits from a willingness to dirty it up in the ring. There are very few comfortable moments when Mbilli is on his game.

What are Mbilli's weaknesses?

The downside to Mbilli's style is twofold, and both were on display in his draw with Martinez, a fight where he'd built up a strong early lead.

Mbilli throws a lot of punches (78 per round over his five most recent fights), and a lot of them are power shots (58 per round). The power output is twice the super middleweight average, but it can lead to Mbilli fatiguing as the fight wears on. He carries a lot of muscle, which combines with his high-output style to put a lot of stress on his body, and that showed in a 10-round fight with Martinez.

Mbilli also leaves himself open to counters in pursuit of big power punches. Those openings become even bigger as Mbilli fatigues.

Even when fighting with effectively one arm after suffering an injury early in the fight, Sergiy Derevyanchenko was able to find some big counters through the mid and late rounds against Mbilli.

How can Mbilli defeat Alvarez?

The oddsmakers have Mbilli a +250 underdog heading into Saturday, which is certainly closer than the fight would have been seen even a year or two ago.

Alvarez has gone eight fights without scoring a stoppage, which is something of a red flag for an aging fighter whose power had previously been a key factor in his fights. He does have enough pop to hurt any fighter if he lands clean, and as noted, Mbilli leaves openings for opponents to land heavy counters.

Still, the path to victory for Mbilli is fairly clear. He's a bigger man than Alvarez and thrives when he can be the bully in the ring. Alvarez isn't a high-output offensive fighter, so Mbilli has the chance to force Alvarez into an uncomfortable brawl, pushing the pace and trying to outwork his more technically gifted opponent.

As Terence Crawford told DAZN, "Styles make fights, and Mbilli's style is tailor-made for Canelo. Mbilli can't do nothing but press Canelo. I don't see him beating Canelo in a boxing match. I think his best success will be letting his hands go, roughing Canelo up, and making it a dogfight."