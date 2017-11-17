Old Dominion tops Indiana State 62-44 in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Ahmad Caver had 22 points and six assists to lead Old Dominion to a 62-44 victory over Indiana State at the Charleston Classic on Friday.
Caver, last year's top scorer, shook off a poor 1-of-9 shooting performance against Temple here in the opening game to send the Monarchs (3-1) into the tournament's fifth-place game Sunday.
The Sycamores (1-2) came into the eight-team event off an earth-shaking 90-69 win at Indiana last week. But they followed up a loss to Auburn on Thursday by dropping their second straight and will try and avoid going 0-for-Charleston in Sunday's seventh-place game.
Old Dominion broke open a 35-30 game with an 18-5 run early in the second half.
Trey Porter added 16 points and Aaron Carver had a game-high 12 rebounds.
Tyreke Key was the Sycamores' only double-digit scorer with 10 points.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana State
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Emondre Rickman
|33.0
|Marquis Godwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Michael Hueitt Jr.
|47.0
|Matt Deady missed free throw
|47.0
|Personal foul on Marquis Godwin
|47.0
|Offensive rebound by Matt Deady
|50.0
|Demonte Ojinnaka missed 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by Daniel Huenermann
|1:01
|Keith Pinckney missed jump shot
|1:03
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Carver
|1:31
|Team Stats
|Points
|44
|62
|Field Goals
|17-57 (29.8%)
|20-58 (34.5%)
|3-Pointers
|4-20 (20.0%)
|4-19 (21.1%)
|Free Throws
|6-11 (54.5%)
|18-26 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|43
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|28
|28
|Team
|7
|5
|Assists
|9
|11
|Steals
|1
|7
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Turnovers
|15
|6
|Fouls
|21
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Indiana State 1-2
|66.0 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Old Dominion 3-1
|63.3 PPG
|42 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|T. Key G
|8.0 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|26.9 FG%
|
4
|A. Caver G
|11.5 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|4.5 APG
|31.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
11
|T. Key G
|10 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
4
|A. Caver G
|22 PTS
|0 REB
|6 AST
|
|29.8
|FG%
|34.5
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|21.1
|
|
|54.5
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Davis
|23
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/9
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|3
|D. Thomas
|23
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|1
|E. Rickman
|12
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Barnes
|33
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|5
|4
|2/9
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Scott
|26
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|8
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Davis
|23
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/9
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|3
|D. Thomas
|23
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|1
|E. Rickman
|12
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Barnes
|33
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|5
|4
|2/9
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Scott
|26
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|25
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/10
|1/4
|3/3
|0
|3
|B. Murphy
|28
|9
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|5
|B. Kessinger
|10
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|0
|D. Ojinnaka
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Deady
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|0
|D. Huenermann
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Hughes
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Knight III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Claycomb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Neese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|44
|37
|9
|1
|1
|15
|21
|17/57
|4/20
|6/11
|9
|28
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Carver
|25
|2
|12
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|K. Pinckney
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Vassor
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|X. Green
|28
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|3
|M. Godwin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Hueitt Jr.
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Pilavios
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. McClinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|38
|11
|7
|8
|6
|15
|20/58
|4/19
|18/26
|10
|28
