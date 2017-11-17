INDST
Old Dominion tops Indiana State 62-44 in Charleston

  • Nov 17, 2017

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Ahmad Caver had 22 points and six assists to lead Old Dominion to a 62-44 victory over Indiana State at the Charleston Classic on Friday.

Caver, last year's top scorer, shook off a poor 1-of-9 shooting performance against Temple here in the opening game to send the Monarchs (3-1) into the tournament's fifth-place game Sunday.

The Sycamores (1-2) came into the eight-team event off an earth-shaking 90-69 win at Indiana last week. But they followed up a loss to Auburn on Thursday by dropping their second straight and will try and avoid going 0-for-Charleston in Sunday's seventh-place game.

Old Dominion broke open a 35-30 game with an 18-5 run early in the second half.

Trey Porter added 16 points and Aaron Carver had a game-high 12 rebounds.

Tyreke Key was the Sycamores' only double-digit scorer with 10 points.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 44 62
Field Goals 17-57 (29.8%) 20-58 (34.5%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 4-19 (21.1%)
Free Throws 6-11 (54.5%) 18-26 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 44 43
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 28 28
Team 7 5
Assists 9 11
Steals 1 7
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 15 6
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 0 0
11
T. Key G
10 PTS, 3 REB
4
A. Caver G
22 PTS, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Indiana State 1-2 251944
home team logo Old Dominion 3-1332962
TD Arena Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logoIndiana State 1-2 66.0 PPG 41.3 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logoOld Dominion 3-1 63.3 PPG 42 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
11
T. Key G 8.0 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.3 APG 26.9 FG%
4
A. Caver G 11.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.5 APG 31.7 FG%
Top Scorers
11
T. Key G 10 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
4
A. Caver G 22 PTS 0 REB 6 AST
29.8 FG% 34.5
20.0 3PT FG% 21.1
54.5 FT% 69.2
Indiana State
Starters
Q. Davis
D. Thomas
E. Rickman
J. Barnes
B. Scott
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Davis 23 7 5 0 0 0 0 2 3/9 1/3 0/0 2 3
D. Thomas 23 6 2 0 0 0 1 3 2/5 1/3 1/1 1 1
E. Rickman 12 4 4 1 0 0 0 4 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 4
J. Barnes 33 4 3 4 1 0 5 4 2/9 0/3 0/0 0 3
B. Scott 26 3 8 1 0 0 3 3 1/8 1/3 0/0 0 8
Bench
T. Key
B. Murphy
B. Kessinger
D. Ojinnaka
M. Deady
D. Huenermann
C. Hughes
T. Knight III
E. Claycomb
C. Neese
T. Martin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Key 25 10 3 0 0 0 2 1 3/10 1/4 3/3 0 3
B. Murphy 28 9 8 1 0 1 2 1 4/7 0/0 1/4 3 5
B. Kessinger 10 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 0
D. Ojinnaka 9 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 0
M. Deady 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 0
D. Huenermann 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Hughes 9 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Knight III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Claycomb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Neese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 44 37 9 1 1 15 21 17/57 4/20 6/11 9 28
Old Dominion
Starters
A. Caver
T. Porter
BJ. Stith
Br. Stith
R. Haynes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Caver 35 22 0 6 3 0 0 0 5/12 3/8 9/11 0 0
T. Porter 22 16 6 0 1 2 3 2 6/9 0/0 4/7 3 3
BJ. Stith 29 13 6 0 2 0 0 1 5/15 1/4 2/2 1 5
Br. Stith 26 7 6 2 0 2 0 3 3/6 0/0 1/2 4 2
R. Haynes 16 2 3 1 1 1 2 4 0/5 0/2 2/2 1 2
Bench
A. Carver
K. Pinckney
S. Vassor
X. Green
M. Godwin
M. Hueitt Jr.
A. Pilavios
G. McClinton
A. Kah
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Carver 25 2 12 0 0 2 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 12
K. Pinckney 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
S. Vassor 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
X. Green 28 0 4 2 0 1 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/2 1 3
M. Godwin 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Hueitt Jr. 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Pilavios 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. McClinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 38 11 7 8 6 15 20/58 4/19 18/26 10 28
NCAA BB Scores