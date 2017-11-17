Bridges perfect from 3, No. 5 Villanova blows out Lafayette
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) Lafayette coach Fran O'Hanlon planned to switch defenses often in hopes of slowing down No. 5 Villanova.
It ended up not mattering what the Leopards did, not with the Wildcats shooting like this.
Mikal Bridges set a school record by hitting all six of his 3-point shots and scored a career-high 24 points in Villanova's 104-57 rout Friday night.
Jalen Brunson added 22 points and hit 4 of 6 3s in another dominant performance by the Wildcats (3-0), who made 16 of 30 from long range.
''I don't know if you shoot that way if you shoot with nobody in the gym,'' O'Hanlon said. ''And they didn't hit the rim. They were all swishes. I don't think they knew what defense we were in.''
Three nights after setting a school record with 13 blocked shots in a blowout of Nicholls, the versatile and deep Wildcats showed another strength and overwhelmed the Leopards (0-3).
Led by Bridges' 4-of-4 long-distance shooting, Villanova hit 11 of its first 14 3s in racing to a 39-16 lead. The Wildcats had a stretch of nine straight baskets being 3s en route to a 56-23 halftime lead.
''Early you start thinking, if we fall in love with that and now we're not making them, we're going to be in trouble,'' Villanova coach Jay Wright said. ''But we kept making them. Then you've got a big lead and the basket looks huge.''
Bridges finished 9 of 10 from the field before he sat out the final 10 minutes. The junior bested his previous career-high by one point set Tuesday.
''He's never lacked confidence, but he's always played a complementary role and he's always fine with that,'' Wright said. ''I think he's really confident that it's his time to be a leader on this team and be a really aggressive player.''
Matt Klinewski had 16 points and six rebounds for Lafayette, which was 7 of 29 from 3-point range.
While it was a Villanova home game, it was played about 50 miles from campus at the PPL Center, home of minor league hockey's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. It was a 20-mile drive for Lafayette, but the Wildcats sure seemed at home.
Villanova spent much of the second half going inside to score. Omari Spellman had 15 points and nine rebounds and Eric Paschall had 14 points and eight boards.
Bridges has made 18 of 29 shots in three games and the Wildcats have eclipsed 100 points two straight times.
''My teammates are finding me in the right spot,'' Bridges said. ''A lot of them have wide open shots and give me an extra pass. That's what we do and that's why I'm scoring.''
BIG PICTURE
Lafayette: Try as a Patriot League school squaring off against one of the best teams in the nation and watching the opponent hit 9 of their first 11 3s, Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon's alma mater never had a chance.
Villanova: The Wildcats have perimeter shooting, depth inside and play good defense. They've been dominant against inferior competition, and will finally get tested next week.
SO MANY 3-POINTERS
Bridges surpassed Doug West in 1988 and John Celestand in 1999, each of whom went 5 of 5 from long range. Villanova finished one shy of the school record of 17 3s set against Lehigh on Nov. 27, 2005.
NO LUCK
O'Hanlon fell to 0-6 against his alma mater. He still holds the Villanova record for assists in a game with 16 set against Toledo on Feb. 24, 1970.
Only six Division I coaches have been at their schools longer than O'Hanlon, in his 23rd season.
UP NEXT
Lafayette visits Princeton on Wednesday.
Villanova faces Western Kentucky on Wednesday in the first of three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. No. 19 Purdue and No. 3 Arizona are possible opponents the following two days.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Alex Petrie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cal Reichwein
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Myles Cherry
|28.0
|Tim Delaney missed layup
|30.0
|+ 2
|E.J. Stephens made driving dunk
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by Myles Cherry
|1:02
|Tim Delaney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:04
|+ 2
|Alex Petrie made layup, assist by Dylan Hastings
|1:23
|+ 2
|Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made hook shot, assist by Tim Delaney
|1:42
|Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels
|1:51
|Justin Jaworski missed layup
|1:53
|Defensive rebound by Auston Evans
|1:58
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|104
|Field Goals
|22-57 (38.6%)
|38-61 (62.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-29 (24.1%)
|16-30 (53.3%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|36
|Offensive
|3
|6
|Defensive
|19
|28
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|15
|21
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|18
|14
|Fouls
|17
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Lafayette 0-3
|67.3 PPG
|32.3 RPG
|14.0 APG
|5 Villanova 3-0
|97.3 PPG
|46.3 RPG
|20.0 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|M. Klinewski F
|16.3 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|1.7 APG
|47.1 FG%
|
25
|M. Bridges G/F
|18.3 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|2.7 APG
|62.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
13
|M. Klinewski F
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
25
|M. Bridges G/F
|24 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|38.6
|FG%
|62.3
|
|
|24.1
|3PT FG%
|53.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Klinewski
|19
|16
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|5/10
|1/3
|5/5
|1
|5
|E. Stephens
|28
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/8
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|K. Stout
|13
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|1
|E. Stafford
|15
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Jarrett
|20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Klinewski
|19
|16
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|5/10
|1/3
|5/5
|1
|5
|E. Stephens
|28
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/8
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|K. Stout
|13
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|1
|E. Stafford
|15
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Jarrett
|20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Petrie
|19
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5/13
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Jaworski
|17
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Hastings
|21
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Evans
|7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|P. Zalys
|19
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Cherry
|20
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|C. Reichwein
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|H. Janacek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|57
|22
|15
|5
|5
|18
|17
|22/57
|7/29
|6/8
|3
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bridges
|26
|24
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9/10
|6/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Brunson
|25
|22
|4
|6
|4
|0
|1
|1
|9/11
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|O. Spellman
|24
|15
|9
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|5/11
|1/2
|4/6
|3
|6
|E. Paschall
|22
|14
|8
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/8
|0/3
|4/4
|1
|7
|P. Booth
|20
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/5
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bridges
|26
|24
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9/10
|6/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Brunson
|25
|22
|4
|6
|4
|0
|1
|1
|9/11
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|O. Spellman
|24
|15
|9
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|5/11
|1/2
|4/6
|3
|6
|E. Paschall
|22
|14
|8
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/8
|0/3
|4/4
|1
|7
|P. Booth
|20
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/5
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|16
|8
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|4
|C. Gillespie
|14
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|D. DiVincenzo
|23
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Delaney
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Grace
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Kennedy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Leibig
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Samuels
|12
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|P. Heck
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Painter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|104
|34
|21
|10
|2
|14
|12
|38/61
|16/30
|12/15
|6
|28
-
SC
UTEP80
56
Final
-
AUBURN
TEMPLE74
88
Final
-
UVM
BRAD65
64
Final
-
MERCER
LIB63
48
Final
-
ILLST
BOISE64
82
Final
-
INDST
ODU44
62
Final
-
COLOST
TULANE53
80
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXSA83
69
Final
-
DREXEL
HOU84
80
Final
-
UVA
VCU76
67
Final
-
VATECH
WASH103
79
Final
-
APPST
WMICH67
86
Final
-
SAV
LALAF82
115
Final
-
NKY
JMAD87
78
Final
-
QUINN
COLO69
70
Final
-
FSU
FORD67
43
Final
-
NEAST
STNFRD59
73
Final
-
FIU
ELON87
95
Final/3OT
-
YALE
ALBANY72
80
Final
-
CLMB
PSU65
79
Final
-
ALAM
BAMA67
104
Final
-
WARNEN
NCCU74
103
Final
-
WESCOL
DEL78
93
Final
-
FERRUM
NCGRN43
95
Final
-
OHIO
DAYTON65
79
Final
-
MCMUR
UIW49
88
Final
-
GAST
MISS72
77
Final
-
STHRN
1DUKE61
78
Final
-
COPPST
CLEVST56
80
Final
-
TOWSON
LOYMD95
72
Final
-
CCTST
ECU79
68
Final
-
STNYBRK
BALLST76
87
Final
-
NEBOM
18LVILLE78
87
Final
-
SIENA
LEHIGH90
91
Final/OT
-
ETNST
7UK61
78
Final
-
RICE
NWST87
65
Final
-
STLOU
PROV63
90
Final
-
IOWAST
TULSA80
78
Final
-
UCSB
16TEXAM65
84
Final
-
NAU
ARIZST62
97
Final
-
LAKE
WISGB27
98
Final
-
IONA
WEBER80
72
Final
-
NCASHV
VANDY76
79
Final
-
LAFAY
5NOVA57
104
Final
-
NDAKST
MOST57
54
Final
-
FRESNO
ARK75
83
Final
-
SDAKST
4KANSAS64
98
Final
-
SPRINGH
NICHST83
127
Final
-
DEPAUL
ILL82
72
Final
-
IUPUI
EILL79
80
Final
-
DRAKE
WAKE77
74
Final
-
MIAOH
LIU78
74
Final
-
SCST
23UCLA68
96
Final
-
NMEX
NMEXST56
75
Final
-
ALCORN
25BAYLOR61
78
Final
-
UCIRV
KSTATE49
71
Final
-
CONSP
MILW69
55
Final
-
CLEM
HOFSTRA78
59
Final
-
SACST
SANFRAN56
69
Final
-
EWASH
UNLV76
91
Final
-
NCOLO
PEPPER84
82
Final
-
MCNSE
SDGST52
83
Final
-
ALST
OREG56
114
Final