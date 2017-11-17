STLOU
Providence takes 2K Classic with rout of Saint Louis

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) Maliek White elevated from behind the arc and fired. As the ball rotated through the stillness into the hoop the shot clock sounded.

No matter. The shot was good. And as he ran up court, White shook his head in a fashion that recalled Michael Jordan's head shake after drilling six 3-pointers in Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals.

While White's head shake may not join Jordan's in the pantheon of the sport's great moments, that hardly mattered to White, his coaches and his teammates.

''Today was one of those days where whatever we threw up went in,'' head coach Ed Cooley said after Providence won the championship game of the 2K Classic with a 90-63 win over Saint Louis at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

Providence (3-1) had four players finish in double-figure scoring to help the Friars to their second straight win. Rodney Bullock scored 15 points to lead Providence, while Alpha Diallo, Maliek White and Makai Ashton-Langford each scored 11.

''I give them a lot of credit,'' said Saint Louis coach Travis Ford. Javon Bess led the Billikens (3-1) with 16 points, and Davell Roby scored 14.

''They did a great job of establishing themselves early on both ends and we never had a run. We never got into a flow.''

For all intents and purposes, Providence had the early-season championship wrapped up at halftime. The Friars led 41-21, and 10 players played at least five minutes in the half. All 10 had contributed in a tangible way to help Providence build its lead.

The trend continued in the second half, as the lead grew to as much as 31. The Friars finished with 21 assists on 31 field goals.

''We talk about sharing the ball,'' Cooley said. ''Guys like sharing the ball, moving it around. I took away from today was hopefully we have a couple more shooting nights like we had.''

By comparison, Saint Louis struggled to shoot from the field (34.5 percent), from behind the arc (27.3 percent), and to protect the basketball. The Billikens committed 13 turnovers that were turned into 18 points for the Friars.

''They were pretty physical with us,'' Ford said. ''We're usually pretty physical ourselves. So for whatever reason, we didn't respond very well to it.

''We weren't playing through contact at all. We were receiving contact and then we were backpedaling from it rather than playing through it.''

Cooley emptied his bench in the final minutes to cap off the rout, and walk-ons Andrew Fonts and Tom Planek each had layups, while Dajour Dickens threw down two alley-oop dunks.

''Those guys are just trying to make a contribution to the team,'' Cooley said. ''They're not going to play as much this year as they may want but at the end of the day I thought they had some individual success toward a team win.''

Providence point guard Kyron Cartwright was named MVP of the 2K Classic. He was joined on the all-tournament team by Bullock, Bess, Virginia Tech's Ahmed Hill and Washington's Jaylen Nowell.

BIG PICTURE

Providence: Offensive efficiency is the en vogue philosophy in professional and collegiate basketball. Essentially, coaches, administrators and executives believe if teams can maximize their possessions, the likelihood increases that their programs will win. Exhibit one is Providence. The Friars made 62 percent of their shots from the field, including 90 percent from 3. For good measure, they knocked down 79.2 percent of their free throws.

Saint Louis: Defense is the Billikens' calling card. Against Providence, though, it was declined with extreme prejudice. Saint Louis entered the game giving up 55.7 points per game. Rodney Bullock's lay-up with 14:40 left in the second half gave Providence 57 points.

NOTABLE

Providence: The Friars improved to 7-1 all-time agains the Billikens. Providence's only loss to St. Louis occurred on Dec. 16, 1959, when the Friars dropped a 65-61 decision.

Saint Louis: The regular-season tournament championship game was Saint Louis' first since 2011. That team, coached by Rick Majerus won the 76 Classic.

UP NEXT

Providence: At home Wednesday night for a game against Belmont.

Saint Louis: Hosts Detroit Mercy on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Tom Planek 0.0
  Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 2 Andrew Fonts made layup 1.0
+ 3 Markos Psimitis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 30.0
+ 2 Dajour Dickens made dunk, assist by Makai Ashton-Langford 42.0
+ 2 Hasahn French made dunk, assist by Jordan Goodwin 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin 57.0
  Tom Planek missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French 59.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jalen Johnson, stolen by Drew Edwards 1:05
+ 2 Tom Planek made layup 1:14
  Offensive rebound by Providence 1:18
Team Stats
Points 63 90
Field Goals 19-55 (34.5%) 31-50 (62.0%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Free Throws 19-27 (70.4%) 19-24 (79.2%)
Total Rebounds 30 34
Offensive 14 7
Defensive 13 21
Team 3 6
Assists 9 21
Steals 8 6
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 22 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Bess G/F
16 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
5
R. Bullock F
15 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Louis 3-1 214263
home team logo Providence 3-1414990
o134.5, PROV -8.0
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
o134.5, PROV -8.0
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logoSaint Louis 3-1 69.0 PPG 42.8 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logoProvidence 3-1 81.3 PPG 41.5 RPG 18.5 APG
Key Players
3
J. Bess G/F 16.3 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.0 APG 50.0 FG%
5
R. Bullock F 12.3 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.5 APG 48.4 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Bess G/F 16 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
5
R. Bullock F 15 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
34.5 FG% 62.0
27.3 3PT FG% 90.0
70.4 FT% 79.2
Saint Louis
Starters
J. Bess
D. Roby
H. French
J. Goodwin
J. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bess 28 16 2 0 3 0 3 4 3/8 2/5 8/9 1 1
D. Roby 37 14 1 0 1 0 3 4 3/10 3/6 5/6 1 0
H. French 30 8 11 1 0 1 1 4 4/10 0/1 0/0 6 5
J. Goodwin 30 4 3 6 1 0 0 4 2/12 0/4 0/2 2 1
J. Johnson 20 2 2 0 1 0 1 2 0/4 0/2 2/4 0 2
Bench
D. Foreman
A. Hines
M. Psimitis
R. Anthony
A. Henriquez
J. Bishop
E. Welmer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Foreman 21 8 5 0 0 0 2 2 4/4 0/0 0/0 3 2
A. Hines 21 6 1 2 1 0 3 2 2/6 0/3 2/4 0 1
M. Psimitis 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
R. Anthony 11 2 2 0 1 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 1
A. Henriquez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bishop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 27 9 8 2 13 22 19/55 6/22 19/27 14 13
Providence
Starters
R. Bullock
A. Diallo
K. Cartwright
K. Young
I. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Bullock 21 15 3 3 1 0 2 3 4/6 2/2 5/5 1 2
A. Diallo 19 11 5 2 1 0 1 3 5/8 1/1 0/0 0 5
K. Cartwright 25 9 4 8 0 0 2 0 3/5 1/1 2/2 0 4
K. Young 19 7 2 0 1 2 1 3 2/3 0/0 3/4 1 1
I. Jackson 20 2 4 3 0 0 2 3 0/3 0/1 2/3 2 2
Bench
M. White
M. Ashton-Langford
J. Lindsey
N. Watson
D. Dickens
T. Planek
D. Edwards
A. Fonts
E. Holt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. White 20 11 2 1 0 1 0 1 4/4 3/3 0/0 0 2
M. Ashton-Langford 19 11 1 3 1 0 4 1 5/5 0/0 1/1 0 1
J. Lindsey 15 7 3 0 1 0 1 1 2/2 2/2 1/4 2 1
N. Watson 19 7 3 0 0 2 0 3 2/6 0/0 3/3 1 2
D. Dickens 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Planek 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Edwards 15 2 0 1 1 1 2 3 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 0
A. Fonts 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 90 28 21 6 6 16 22 31/50 9/10 19/24 7 21
