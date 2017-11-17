Guy's 29 lead Virginia past VCU, 76-67
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Kyle Guy was never hesitant when Virginia needed a basket, and because he wasn't, the Cavaliers were able to hold off VCU, 76-67 on Friday.
Guy scored a career-best 29 points and hit two 3-pointers in the final three minutes after the Rams closed to within three, bringing roars from a soldout crowd at the Seigel Center. The first 3-pointer gave the Cavaliers a 66-60 lead, and the next one pushed it to 74-67 with just 41 seconds remaining.
''It was a blast,'' Guy said. ''This is one of the better environments I've played in.''
The Cavaliers won by taking care of the ball, committing only five turnovers, and by cashing in on VCU's mistakes. The Rams turned the ball over a dozen times, and Virginia outscored them 16-2 off turnovers and 18-0 on fast break points. Those advantages helped them overcome a 36-26 rebounding disadvantage.
The Cavaliers (3-0) also made 10 3-pointers, with Guy accounting for half of them.
''Any time you've got a guy like that, get him going early and he becomes a buzz-saw,'' VCU coach Mike Rhoades said of Guy.
''We got some good looks and then Kyle put on a heck of a shooting clinic with the shots he was making,'' coach Tony Bennett said.
Ty Jerome also hit from long range in the closing minutes after VCU (2-1) closed to within 68-64 with just over 2 minutes remaining.
After Guy made it 66-60 with 2:55 to play, Issac Vann scored made it 66-62 with a driving basket, but Guy hit a pair of free throws and, after a driving basket by Williams, Jerome followed with his third 3-pointer of the game. Jerome added 13 points and seven assists for Virginia.
Vann led VCU with 19 points, Johnny Williams had 14 and Khris Lane 12.
''If you told me 48 hours ago, three days ago, four days ago it would be a 2-minute game, one-possession game, 2 minutes, I would have taken it,'' VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. ''... I want this to sting for about an hour. Make it hurt for an hour and let's use this and get better.''
The Rams left after the game for Hawaii and the Maui Invitational.
''It's a tough loss, a learning experience and we've got more basketball coming up this week,'' Vann said.
THE BIG PICTURE
Virginia: The Cavaliers had little trouble with VCU's pressure, turning the ball over just five times and outscoring the Rams 16-2 off turnovers. They also outscored the Rams 18-0 on fast break points, but they were beaten on the backboards 36-26. VCU had 10 offensive rebounds, but just six second-chance points.
VCU: The Rams averaged 94.5 points in their first two games, but are still working to integrate what first-year coach Mike Rhoades wants them to do on offense and defense. Johnny Williams can be a force driving to the basket, and transfer Vann gives them another quality 3-point shooter. They cam,e into the game forcing an average of 14 turnovers.
UP NEXT
Virginia is at home on Sunday against Monmouth.
VCU faces Marquette in the Maui Invitational on Monday.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Ty Jerome
|6.0
|Justin Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|Malik Crowfield missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Malik Crowfield missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Flagrant foul on Kyle Guy
|13.0
|+ 2
|Isaiah Wilkins made dunk
|19.0
|Personal foul on Jonathan Williams
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins
|31.0
|Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|+ 3
|Kyle Guy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Jerome
|41.0
|+ 3
|Jonathan Williams made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:08
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|67
|Field Goals
|31-61 (50.8%)
|26-57 (45.6%)
|3-Pointers
|10-23 (43.5%)
|9-25 (36.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-5 (80.0%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|36
|Offensive
|5
|9
|Defensive
|20
|23
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|16
|12
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|5
|12
|Fouls
|16
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Virginia 3-0
|76.3 PPG
|30.7 RPG
|13.7 APG
|VCU 2-1
|85.3 PPG
|47.3 RPG
|18.3 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|K. Guy G
|19.7 PPG
|0.7 RPG
|2.0 APG
|51.4 FG%
|
00
|I. Vann F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|
5
|K. Guy G
|29 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
11
|I. Vann F
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.8
|FG%
|45.6
|
|
|43.5
|3PT FG%
|36.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Guy
|35
|29
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|2
|11/20
|5/9
|2/2
|0
|1
|T. Jerome
|34
|13
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5/10
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Hall
|31
|8
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/10
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|I. Wilkins
|32
|8
|8
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|5
|J. Salt
|26
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Guy
|35
|29
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|2
|11/20
|5/9
|2/2
|0
|1
|T. Jerome
|34
|13
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5/10
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Hall
|31
|8
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/10
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|I. Wilkins
|32
|8
|8
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|5
|J. Salt
|26
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Johnson
|16
|6
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|M. Diakite
|11
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Huff
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Hunter
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|J. Bartley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gross Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Badocchi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|25
|16
|8
|1
|5
|16
|31/61
|10/23
|4/5
|5
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Williams
|33
|14
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/11
|1/2
|5/6
|1
|0
|K. Lane
|21
|12
|5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|5/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|D. Jenkins
|26
|8
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3/7
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|3
|J. Tillman
|37
|4
|8
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2/9
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|7
|M. Crowfield
|27
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|0/2
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Williams
|33
|14
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/11
|1/2
|5/6
|1
|0
|K. Lane
|21
|12
|5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|5/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|D. Jenkins
|26
|8
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3/7
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|3
|J. Tillman
|37
|4
|8
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2/9
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|7
|M. Crowfield
|27
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|0/2
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Vann
|28
|19
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|8/10
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|3
|M. Santos-Silva
|11
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Simms
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Maye
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Mobley
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Djonkam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|67
|32
|12
|4
|4
|12
|13
|26/57
|9/25
|6/9
|9
|23
-
SC
UTEP80
56
Final
-
AUBURN
TEMPLE74
88
Final
-
UVM
BRAD65
64
Final
-
MERCER
LIB63
48
Final
-
ILLST
BOISE64
82
Final
-
INDST
ODU44
62
Final
-
COLOST
TULANE53
80
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXSA83
69
Final
-
DREXEL
HOU84
80
Final
-
UVA
VCU76
67
Final
-
VATECH
WASH103
79
Final
-
APPST
WMICH67
86
Final
-
SAV
LALAF82
115
Final
-
NKY
JMAD87
78
Final
-
QUINN
COLO69
70
Final
-
FSU
FORD67
43
Final
-
NEAST
STNFRD59
73
Final
-
FIU
ELON87
95
Final/3OT
-
YALE
ALBANY72
80
Final
-
CLMB
PSU65
79
Final
-
ALAM
BAMA67
104
Final
-
WARNEN
NCCU74
103
Final
-
WESCOL
DEL78
93
Final
-
FERRUM
NCGRN43
95
Final
-
OHIO
DAYTON65
79
Final
-
MCMUR
UIW49
88
Final
-
GAST
MISS72
77
Final
-
STHRN
1DUKE61
78
Final
-
COPPST
CLEVST56
80
Final
-
TOWSON
LOYMD95
72
Final
-
CCTST
ECU79
68
Final
-
STNYBRK
BALLST76
87
Final
-
NEBOM
18LVILLE78
87
Final
-
SIENA
LEHIGH90
91
Final/OT
-
ETNST
7UK61
78
Final
-
RICE
NWST87
65
Final
-
STLOU
PROV63
90
Final
-
IOWAST
TULSA80
78
Final
-
UCSB
16TEXAM65
84
Final
-
NAU
ARIZST62
97
Final
-
LAKE
WISGB27
98
Final
-
IONA
WEBER80
72
Final
-
NCASHV
VANDY76
79
Final
-
LAFAY
5NOVA57
104
Final
-
NDAKST
MOST57
54
Final
-
FRESNO
ARK75
83
Final
-
SDAKST
4KANSAS64
98
Final
-
SPRINGH
NICHST83
127
Final
-
DEPAUL
ILL82
72
Final
-
IUPUI
EILL79
80
Final
-
DRAKE
WAKE77
74
Final
-
MIAOH
LIU78
74
Final
-
SCST
23UCLA68
96
Final
-
NMEX
NMEXST56
75
Final
-
ALCORN
25BAYLOR61
78
Final
-
UCIRV
KSTATE49
71
Final
-
CONSP
MILW69
55
Final
-
CLEM
HOFSTRA78
59
Final
-
SACST
SANFRAN56
69
Final
-
EWASH
UNLV76
91
Final
-
NCOLO
PEPPER84
82
Final
-
MCNSE
SDGST52
83
Final
-
ALST
OREG56
114
Final