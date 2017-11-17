UVA
Guy's 29 lead Virginia past VCU, 76-67

  • Nov 17, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Kyle Guy was never hesitant when Virginia needed a basket, and because he wasn't, the Cavaliers were able to hold off VCU, 76-67 on Friday.

Guy scored a career-best 29 points and hit two 3-pointers in the final three minutes after the Rams closed to within three, bringing roars from a soldout crowd at the Seigel Center. The first 3-pointer gave the Cavaliers a 66-60 lead, and the next one pushed it to 74-67 with just 41 seconds remaining.

''It was a blast,'' Guy said. ''This is one of the better environments I've played in.''

The Cavaliers won by taking care of the ball, committing only five turnovers, and by cashing in on VCU's mistakes. The Rams turned the ball over a dozen times, and Virginia outscored them 16-2 off turnovers and 18-0 on fast break points. Those advantages helped them overcome a 36-26 rebounding disadvantage.

The Cavaliers (3-0) also made 10 3-pointers, with Guy accounting for half of them.

''Any time you've got a guy like that, get him going early and he becomes a buzz-saw,'' VCU coach Mike Rhoades said of Guy.

''We got some good looks and then Kyle put on a heck of a shooting clinic with the shots he was making,'' coach Tony Bennett said.

Ty Jerome also hit from long range in the closing minutes after VCU (2-1) closed to within 68-64 with just over 2 minutes remaining.

After Guy made it 66-60 with 2:55 to play, Issac Vann scored made it 66-62 with a driving basket, but Guy hit a pair of free throws and, after a driving basket by Williams, Jerome followed with his third 3-pointer of the game. Jerome added 13 points and seven assists for Virginia.

Vann led VCU with 19 points, Johnny Williams had 14 and Khris Lane 12.

''If you told me 48 hours ago, three days ago, four days ago it would be a 2-minute game, one-possession game, 2 minutes, I would have taken it,'' VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. ''... I want this to sting for about an hour. Make it hurt for an hour and let's use this and get better.''

The Rams left after the game for Hawaii and the Maui Invitational.

''It's a tough loss, a learning experience and we've got more basketball coming up this week,'' Vann said.

THE BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers had little trouble with VCU's pressure, turning the ball over just five times and outscoring the Rams 16-2 off turnovers. They also outscored the Rams 18-0 on fast break points, but they were beaten on the backboards 36-26. VCU had 10 offensive rebounds, but just six second-chance points.

VCU: The Rams averaged 94.5 points in their first two games, but are still working to integrate what first-year coach Mike Rhoades wants them to do on offense and defense. Johnny Williams can be a force driving to the basket, and transfer Vann gives them another quality 3-point shooter. They cam,e into the game forcing an average of 14 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Virginia is at home on Sunday against Monmouth.

VCU faces Marquette in the Maui Invitational on Monday.

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Ty Jerome 6.0
  Justin Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
  Malik Crowfield missed 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Malik Crowfield missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Flagrant foul on Kyle Guy 13.0
+ 2 Isaiah Wilkins made dunk 19.0
  Personal foul on Jonathan Williams 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins 31.0
  Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
+ 3 Kyle Guy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Jerome 41.0
+ 3 Jonathan Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 1:08
Team Stats
Points 76 67
Field Goals 31-61 (50.8%) 26-57 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 10-23 (43.5%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 26 36
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 20 23
Team 1 4
Assists 16 12
Steals 8 4
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 5 12
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
K. Guy G
29 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
I. Vann F
19 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Virginia 3-0 383876
home team logo VCU 2-1323567
Stuart Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
away team logoVirginia 3-0 76.3 PPG 30.7 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logoVCU 2-1 85.3 PPG 47.3 RPG 18.3 APG
Key Players
5
K. Guy G 19.7 PPG 0.7 RPG 2.0 APG 51.4 FG%
00
I. Vann F PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
5
K. Guy G 29 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
11
I. Vann F 19 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
50.8 FG% 45.6
43.5 3PT FG% 36.0
80.0 FT% 66.7
Virginia
Starters
K. Guy
T. Jerome
D. Hall
I. Wilkins
J. Salt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Guy 35 29 1 1 4 0 2 2 11/20 5/9 2/2 0 1
T. Jerome 34 13 2 7 1 0 0 3 5/10 3/6 0/0 0 2
D. Hall 31 8 3 3 1 0 1 0 3/10 2/6 0/0 0 3
I. Wilkins 32 8 8 2 1 0 1 2 4/5 0/0 0/1 3 5
J. Salt 26 4 4 0 0 0 0 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 3
Bench
N. Johnson
M. Diakite
J. Huff
D. Hunter
J. Bartley
T. Gross Jr.
M. Anthony
F. Badocchi
A. Katstra
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Johnson 16 6 4 2 1 0 0 1 3/7 0/1 0/0 0 4
M. Diakite 11 4 2 0 0 1 0 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Huff 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Hunter 7 2 0 1 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 0
J. Bartley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gross Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Badocchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 25 16 8 1 5 16 31/61 10/23 4/5 5 20
VCU
Starters
J. Williams
K. Lane
D. Jenkins
J. Tillman
M. Crowfield
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Williams 33 14 1 8 1 0 1 2 4/11 1/2 5/6 1 0
K. Lane 21 12 5 1 0 0 5 3 5/8 2/3 0/0 1 4
D. Jenkins 26 8 5 1 2 1 1 4 3/7 1/2 1/1 2 3
J. Tillman 37 4 8 1 0 2 0 1 2/9 0/4 0/0 1 7
M. Crowfield 27 3 3 0 0 0 1 1 1/5 1/5 0/2 2 1
Bench
I. Vann
M. Santos-Silva
M. Simms
T. Maye
S. Mobley
L. Djonkam
X. Jackson
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Vann 28 19 5 0 1 1 3 0 8/10 3/4 0/0 2 3
M. Santos-Silva 11 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. Simms 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
T. Maye 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Mobley 9 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 2
L. Djonkam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 67 32 12 4 4 12 13 26/57 9/25 6/9 9 23
