St John's edges UCF 46-43; both shoot under 28 percent
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Marcus LoVett scored 12 points, Marvin Clark II had 11 points and seven rebounds, and St. John's beat UCF 46-43 on Sunday for third at the Advocare Invitational.
Shamorie Ponds scored the final six points for St. John's - with four at the line - in the last seven minutes. His two free throws made it 42-32 at the 6:21 mark and two more makes with 1:11 to go capped the scoring.
UCF's Ceasar DeJesus and Dayon Griffin both missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Knights were just 1 of 13 from distance.
''From our standpoint, to just hang in there and get the win was good,'' Red Storm coach Chris Mullin said. ''About as ugly a game as you'll see but we still got a win.''
Both teams struggled from the floor as St. John's shot 27.1 percent (16 of 59) while UCF was 26.4.
''I think we're pressing a little on the perimeter,'' Knights coach Johnny Dawkins said. ''The main thing I think we need to clean up is valuing the basketball ... and that's something we're going to make sure we work toward.''
Justin Simon had eight points and eight boards, and Ponds added six points and 10 rebounds for St. John's (6-1).
''That was a great win for us,'' Clark said. ''We need this win ... not the prettiest basketball, but I'm happy we could win a basketball game without hitting a bunch of shots.''
Chad Brown led the Knights (4-2) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Tacko Fall added eight points, five rebounds and four blocks but fouled out with 6:21 remaining in the game.
PONDS SURVIVES ROUGH OUTING
Ponds, averaging 21 points per game, was held to just 1-of-11 shooting. He was coming off a career-high 31 points against Missouri on Friday and was averaging 28.5 points during the first two days of the tournament.
''Coach is always telling me to remain confident every night because it's not going to fall every night,'' Ponds said. ''I just stay composed and stick to my game.''
KNIGHTS MISSING TAYLOR
UCF went 1-2 in the tournament without starting point guard B.J. Taylor. He was a second-team All-AAC conference player last season after averaging 17.4 points per game.
The Knights starting guards combined to go 4 of 13 for nine points Sunday.
''We got young guys; especially at the guard position,'' Knights forward A.J. Davis said. ''It's tough to have young guys at the guard position. It's a great learning experience for these young guys.''
BIG PICTURE
St. John's: The Red Storm had a block party Sunday with 15 rejections. Tariq Owens led the team with five blocks and Ahmed Bashir had four.
UCF: The Knights got to the free-throw line 23 times but made just 14.
UP NEXT
St. John's: The Red Storm will host Sacred Heart next Saturday.
UCF: The Knights host Missouri on Thursday night.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.5
|Min. Per Game
|31.5
|11.0
|Pts. Per Game
|11.0
|1.0
|Ast. Per Game
|1.0
|10.0
|Reb. Per Game
|10.0
|51.1
|Field Goal %
|31.0
|100.0
|Three Point %
|0.0
|46.7
|Free Throw %
|64.7
|Offensive rebound by UCF
|1.0
|Dayon Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by A.J. Davis
|4.0
|Ceasar DeJesus missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Chad Brown
|8.0
|Tariq Owens missed jump shot
|10.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on UCF
|40.0
|Offensive rebound by Dayon Griffin
|51.0
|Ceasar DeJesus missed layup, blocked by Tariq Owens
|53.0
|+ 1
|Shamorie Ponds made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:10
|+ 1
|Shamorie Ponds made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|43
|Field Goals
|16-59 (27.1%)
|14-53 (26.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-27 (25.9%)
|1-13 (7.7%)
|Free Throws
|7-8 (87.5%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|43
|Offensive
|14
|12
|Defensive
|27
|26
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|8
|7
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|15
|8
|Turnovers
|21
|20
|Fouls
|25
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|St. John's 6-1
|78.5 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|14.0 APG
|UCF 4-2
|68.8 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|9.2 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|M. LoVett G
|15.3 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|1.8 APG
|46.6 FG%
|
21
|C. Brown F
|5.2 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|0.2 APG
|61.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
20
|M. LoVett G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
21
|C. Brown F
|12 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|27.1
|FG%
|26.4
|
|
|25.9
|3PT FG%
|7.7
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|60.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. LoVett
|32
|12
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|5/20
|2/10
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Clark II
|33
|11
|7
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|3/5
|2/2
|2
|5
|J. Simon
|36
|8
|8
|1
|1
|4
|4
|3
|3/6
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|6
|S. Ponds
|38
|6
|10
|4
|3
|0
|4
|1
|1/11
|0/4
|4/4
|1
|9
|B. Ahmed
|20
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|2/8
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. LoVett
|32
|12
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|5/20
|2/10
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Clark II
|33
|11
|7
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|3/5
|2/2
|2
|5
|J. Simon
|36
|8
|8
|1
|1
|4
|4
|3
|3/6
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|6
|S. Ponds
|38
|6
|10
|4
|3
|0
|4
|1
|1/11
|0/4
|4/4
|1
|9
|B. Ahmed
|20
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|2/8
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Alibegovic
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Yakwe
|18
|2
|6
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|6
|0
|T. Owens
|14
|0
|4
|0
|1
|5
|2
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|J. Camus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Diakite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Trimble Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|46
|41
|8
|9
|15
|21
|25
|16/59
|7/27
|7/8
|14
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Fall
|18
|8
|6
|1
|0
|4
|7
|5
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|4
|A. Davis
|40
|7
|10
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2/12
|0/2
|3/5
|4
|6
|C. DeJesus
|24
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|2/8
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|T. Allen
|38
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. McSpadden
|15
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Fall
|18
|8
|6
|1
|0
|4
|7
|5
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|4
|A. Davis
|40
|7
|10
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2/12
|0/2
|3/5
|4
|6
|C. DeJesus
|24
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|2/8
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|T. Allen
|38
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. McSpadden
|15
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|22
|12
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|8/13
|3
|4
|D. Griffin
|30
|7
|7
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3/15
|1/7
|0/0
|2
|5
|D. Mumin
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Douglas
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Laing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dawkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ulvydas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Morse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|43
|38
|7
|9
|8
|20
|15
|14/53
|1/13
|14/23
|12
|26
-
BUTLER
OHIOST67
66
OT 0.0
-
EMICH
SFLA64
47
2nd 21.90 ESP3
-
NCAT
ECU80
75
2nd 1:53 ESP3
-
NORFLK
ARKLR55
70
2nd 0.0
-
NORL
SALAB52
55
2nd 0.0
-
ROCKF
NILL46
84
2nd 5:58
-
WOFF
NCASHV47
67
2nd 9:49
-
UMKC
TNMART29
19
1st 4:37
-
21MARYCA
UGA38
37
2nd 18:59 ESPU
-
RUST
LAMON22
31
1st 8:32
-
TEMPLE
LSALLE43
37
1st 0.0 NBCS
-
USM
NCOLO63
77
Final
-
TULANE
GAST59
70
Final
-
STJOHN
UCF46
43
Final
-
NAVY
DENVER79
71
Final
-
GWEBB
JVILLE99
106
Final/3OT
-
BGREEN
ABIL83
88
Final
-
OKLA
OREG90
80
Final
-
TEXAS
17GONZAG71
76
Final/OT
-
STPETE
LAFAY86
82
Final
-
WAGNER
HARTFD72
50
Final
-
MANH
FORD57
70
Final
-
HIWS
MERCER53
90
Final
-
LOYMD
MASLOW75
83
Final
-
HART
BING65
97
Final
-
PRINCE
FDU83
76
Final
-
MAINE
QUINN78
72
Final
-
BUCK
STNYBRK85
76
Final
-
STJOES
SACST74
69
Final
-
LNGBCH
NEB80
85
Final
-
YOUNG
SDAK53
81
Final
-
HOUBP
OKLAST74
101
Final
-
MONST
FRESNO67
80
Final
-
JAXST
MISSST56
59
Final
-
CHIST
DRAKE67
79
Final
-
NCW
LONGWD78
107
Final
-
MIAOH
PEAY61
86
Final
-
NCCU
SEMO77
70
Final
-
MVSU
SAMFORD70
83
Final
-
FAMU
SFA63
79
Final
-
DSU
SDAKST60
92
Final
-
ARK
UCONN102
67
Final
-
USCUP
CAMP74
93
Final
-
CONCORD
MRSHL70
106
Final
-
MISSCOL
UAB53
90
Final
-
AF
COLO69
81
Final
-
WHMA
BU48
83
Final
-
UCRIV
MICH42
87
Final
-
FAIR
WRIGHT56
57
Final
-
UCIRV
23UCLA0
0152.0 O/U
-14.0
6:00pm PACN
-
ILLCHI
8UK0
0144.5 O/U
-19.0
6:00pm SECN
-
CAN
UOP0
0151.0 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
NMHI
WYO0
0
6:00pm
-
STFRAN
FGC0
0144.5 O/U
-19.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
BROWN
BRYANT0
0
6:00pm
-
OREGST
MARIST0
0144.5 O/U
+13.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
PORT
DEPAUL0
0145.0 O/U
-9.0
7:00pm ESPU
-
SCST
WINTHR0
0
7:00pm
-
UCDAV
WASH0
0142.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
9UNC
4MICHST0
0156.5 O/U
-2.0
8:30pm ESPN
-
CARRM
MNTNA0
0
9:00pm
-
HARV
CSFULL0
0138.0 O/U
+6.5
9:30pm ESP3
-
MIZZOU
23WVU0
0150.0 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
PORTST
STNFRD0
0164.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESPU
-
16TEXAM
10USC0
0151.0 O/U
-4.0
10:00pm PACN
-
1DUKE
7FLA0
0163.0 O/U
+2.5
10:30pm ESPN
-
WASHST
SDGST0
0148.0 O/U
-10.0
12:00am ESP2