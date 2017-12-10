No. 21 Purdue beats IUPUI for Painter's 300th victory
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Carsen Edwards helped Matt Painter reach a coaching milestone.
The sophomore guard scored a career-high 27 points and No. 21 Purdue beat IUPUI 86-61 on Sunday night for Painter's 300th victory.
''When you can't make a jumper, just go to the basket,'' Edwards said. ''That's what I was trying to do because I couldn't get a jumper to fall so I thought if I'd attack the basket, I'd get fouled and make some lay-ups, so I just tried to keep attacking.''
Isaac Haas added 14 points and six rebounds, and Vincent Edwards had 12 points and 12 rebounds to help the Boilermakers (10-2) win their sixth straight game.
Maurice Kirby had 16 points for IUPUI (2-6), and Jaylen Minnett added 12 points. The Jaguars who have lost four straight.
Purdue closed out the first half on a 6-0 spurt, capped by P.J. Thompson's 3-pointer just before the buzzer that made it 40-31. The Boilermakers opened the second with a 14-0 run, including seven straight points by Carsen Edwards.
Haas' layup with 16:31 to play put Purdue ahead 54-31 - before IUPUI finally scored again on a lay-up by Kirby.
The Jaguars got off to a good start, though, and took an early lead. Nick Rogers made a 3-pointer and D.J. McCall scored a lay-up - both off Purdue turnovers - and by halftime, IUPUI had 13 points off eight turnovers.
''Tonight we made a couple poor decisions to start the game and it kind of set the tone for them,'' Painter said. ''They made a couple nice plays.''
CLINE FROM BEHIND THE LINE
Ryan Cline is starting to get in a little bit of a rhythm. After a slow start to the season, the junior guard is a combined 10-of-16 from the field and 8-of-12 from 3-point range. He finished with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting, all from 3-point range, with two big 3s coming late in the first half when the Boilermakers pulled away.
`TIS THE SEASON FOR WINNING
The Boilermakers have won 13 straight games in the month of December. The last loss in December came against Butler in the annual Crossroads Classic on Dec. 19, 2015.
BIG PICTURE
IUPUI: They're 0-3 in the short series with Purdue. Against Big Ten opponents, the Jaguars' last win came against Northwestern, 56-53 on Nov. 27, 2002.
Purdue: After Thursday's win over Valparaiso, IUPUI was the second of a three-game stretch against in-state opponents. The Boilermakers have won five straight against teams from Indiana and hasn't lost to an in-state team since Feb. 20, 2016.
UP NEXT
IUPUI is off this week before heading to Washington State on Saturday for the second game three straight games on the road.
Purdue is off this week until a matchup with Butler in the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|14.8
|Pts. Per Game
|14.8
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|40.4
|Field Goal %
|52.3
|32.0
|Three Point %
|48.5
|82.1
|Free Throw %
|81.5
|+ 2
|Chad Hudson made jump shot
|11.0
|+ 2
|Eden Ewing made jump shot, assist by Tommy Luce
|25.0
|Lost ball turnover on Elyjah Goss, stolen by Nojel Eastern
|39.0
|Offensive rebound by Elyjah Goss
|42.0
|Chad Hudson missed free throw
|42.0
|Personal foul on Tommy Luce
|42.0
|+ 1
|Tommy Luce made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Tommy Luce missed 1st of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Shooting foul on Chad Hudson
|49.0
|+ 3
|Jaylen Minnett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chad Hudson
|1:00
|Personal foul on Eden Ewing
|1:07
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|86
|Field Goals
|23-54 (42.6%)
|31-57 (54.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|16-17 (94.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|30
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|17
|23
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|10
|20
|Steals
|7
|11
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|18
|13
|Fouls
|18
|11
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|Team Stats
|IUPUI 2-6
|69.6 PPG
|34.8 RPG
|14.1 APG
|21 Purdue 10-2
|85.9 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|18.0 APG
|Key Players
|
31
|M. Kirby F
|5.5 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|0.9 APG
|57.1 FG%
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|17.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.3 APG
|48.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
31
|M. Kirby F
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|27 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.6
|FG%
|54.4
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|94.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brennan
|24
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/8
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|1
|N. Rogers
|22
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. McCall
|27
|4
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|R. Patterson
|21
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. Hall
|18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brennan
|24
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/8
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|1
|N. Rogers
|22
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. McCall
|27
|4
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|R. Patterson
|21
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. Hall
|18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Kirby
|23
|16
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|8/12
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|J. Minnett
|21
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/8
|2/5
|4/4
|0
|3
|T. Henderson
|21
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/4
|2/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|E. Goss
|18
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|C. Hudson
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|N. Thomas
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Borgman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Total
|200
|61
|22
|10
|7
|1
|18
|18
|23/54
|7/21
|8/11
|5
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|28
|27
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|11/17
|2/6
|3/3
|0
|4
|I. Haas
|22
|14
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6/7
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|6
|V. Edwards
|28
|12
|12
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|6/6
|4
|8
|D. Mathias
|28
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1/6
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Thompson
|23
|3
|1
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|28
|27
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|11/17
|2/6
|3/3
|0
|4
|I. Haas
|22
|14
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6/7
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|6
|V. Edwards
|28
|12
|12
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|6/6
|4
|8
|D. Mathias
|28
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1/6
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Thompson
|23
|3
|1
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Cline
|18
|9
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Eastern
|16
|9
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4/7
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Haarms
|18
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|J. Taylor
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|E. Ewing
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Luce
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|G. Eifert
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Stefanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|86
|29
|20
|11
|3
|13
|11
|31/57
|8/26
|16/17
|6
|23
-
WEBBER
FAU46
106
Final
-
TULANE
FSU53
72
Final
-
NAVY
CLMB73
68
Final
-
LSALLE
4NOVA68
77
Final
-
CHARLO
CHATT50
64
Final
-
DREXEL
ROBERT60
74
Final
-
TOCCF
HIGHPT39
110
Final
-
EWASH
SDAK73
75
Final
-
WKY
OHIO84
89
Final
-
16ARIZST
2KANSAS95
85
Final
-
JMAD
RICH71
74
Final
-
SFTRPA
NIAGARA93
87
Final/OT
-
NTRDMOH
CLEVST56
89
Final
-
NGREEN
CHARLS60
92
Final
-
HIWS
ETNST48
94
Final
-
MAMAC
MAINE51
104
Final
-
SALAB
SIUE75
76
Final
-
UCCLER
TNMART92
127
Final
-
UMES
VATECH40
93
Final
-
TROY
USM71
89
Final
-
MLLGN
NCASHV60
97
Final
-
FAIR
LIU76
72
Final
-
MOST
ORAL66
73
Final
-
MERCY
WAGNER41
75
Final
-
NCWILM
LSU84
97
Final
-
DUB
NIOWA47
80
Final
-
STHRN
IOWA60
91
Final
-
ALCORN
IOWAST58
78
Final
-
EKY
NKY63
91
Final
-
OKPNST
NCOLO53
104
Final
-
IUPUI
21PURDUE61
86
Final
-
12GONZAG
WASH97
70
Final