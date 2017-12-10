Angola scores 18, Florida State defeats Tulane 72-53
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Braian Angola had 18 points and a career-high eight rebounds to lead Florida State to a 72-53 win over Tulane on Sunday.
Florida State (9-0) jumped out to a 21-7 lead midway through the first half after a 10-0 run. Tulane (7-3) answered with a 10-2 run to close to gap to 23-17 but the Seminoles scored the final six points of the half to take a 29-17 lead.
Cameron Reynolds scored five straight for Tulane early in the second half to cut the deficit to eight but with Trent Forrest scoring back-to-back baskets, FSU scored five straight points to put the lead into double figures for good. After a Reynolds bucket the Seminoles put the game away with 10 straight, four from Forrest, to lead 52-31 with 10:25 to play.
''First part of the game I thought we were a little sluggish,'' Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said. ''Second half I thought we moved the ball better and that opened up some better high-percentage scoring opportunities for us.''
Forrest and Terance Mann each had 12 points for the Seminoles.
Reynolds led the Green Wave with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Blake Paul added 12 points and eight rebounds but got into early foul trouble in the second half.
Tulane struggled from the floor, shooting 25 percent (7 for 28) in the first half and 36 percent (21 for 59) for the game.
''We had a lot of great looks that I expect to go in the basket,'' Green Wave coach Mike Dunleavy Sr. said. ''We missed wide open 3s and some layups. I thought we did a good job of executing and good job defensively.''
Florida State got its offense rolling in the second half, shooting 58 percent (15 for 26) from the floor, including 5 of 9 behind the arc.
''Since the beginning of the year we've talked about ball movement and finding the open shot,'' Angola said. ''We don't worry about who gets the credit, we're just trying to find the open shots.''
BIG PICTURE
Tulane: The Green Wave only got to the free throw line eight times and shot 50 percent.
Florida State: The Seminoles made things happen on the defensive end with nine steals and five blocks.
NOT WORRIED ABOUT RANKINGS
The Seminoles are one of seven undefeated teams and had a dominating 83-66 road win over No. 5 Florida earlier in the week. At 9-0, Florida State is one win away from matching the best start in school history.
But Hamilton isn't interested in talking about whether his team is Top 25 material yet.
''I'm not concerned about that because at this point because I don't know what our limits are,'' Hamilton said. ''We're just trying to get better so once we get to conference play we're at our best.''
GOALS IN SIGHT
Tulane has already improved its win total from last season and Dunleavy believes the Green Wave are in a position to meet their goal of making a postseason tournament.
''We have two more games before the conference and we want to be 9-3,'' Dunleavy said. ''From there we've got 18 conference games and you are probably going to need to get around 20 wins to make the postseason.''
UP NEXT
Tulane: The Green Wave will host Nicholls State on December 18.
Florida State: The Seminoles will host Oklahoma State next Saturday.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by CJ Walker
|10.0
|Caleb Daniels missed jump shot
|12.0
|+ 3
|PJ Savoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker
|36.0
|+ 3
|Cameron Reynolds made 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|Offensive rebound by Cameron Reynolds
|55.0
|Ray Ona Embo missed jump shot
|57.0
|+ 1
|Mfiondu Kabengele made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:22
|Mfiondu Kabengele missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:22
|Personal foul on Samir Sehic
|1:22
|Bad pass turnover on Ray Ona Embo
|1:41
|+ 2
|Terance Mann made jump shot
|2:08
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|72
|Field Goals
|21-59 (35.6%)
|26-58 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|4-8 (50.0%)
|13-24 (54.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|44
|Offensive
|6
|10
|Defensive
|29
|33
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|12
|11
|Steals
|4
|9
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|19
|13
|Fouls
|20
|14
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|Team Stats
|Tulane 7-3
|77.5 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|16.6 APG
|Florida State 9-0
|87.1 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|16.8 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|C. Reynolds G/F
|16.8 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|2.6 APG
|45.3 FG%
|
11
|B. Angola G
|12.7 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|3.6 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
5
|C. Reynolds G/F
|16 PTS
|11 REB
|4 AST
|
11
|B. Angola G
|18 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|35.6
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|54.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Reynolds
|38
|16
|11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/17
|4/9
|2/2
|2
|9
|B. Paul
|27
|12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|5/9
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|5
|C. Slater
|24
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Frazier
|25
|3
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Cornish
|19
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Reynolds
|38
|16
|11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/17
|4/9
|2/2
|2
|9
|B. Paul
|27
|12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|5/9
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|5
|C. Slater
|24
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Frazier
|25
|3
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Cornish
|19
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Ona Embo
|32
|8
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Sehic
|12
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Ajang
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Daniels
|14
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|4
|B. Koka
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Woodside
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Reyes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|53
|35
|12
|4
|0
|19
|20
|21/59
|7/22
|4/8
|6
|29
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Forrest
|24
|12
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|1
|5/6
|0/1
|2/3
|5
|1
|M. Kabengele
|17
|9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|4
|P. Savoy
|11
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Walker
|19
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/3
|3/5
|0
|4
|B. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Koumadje
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Polite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Wilkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|195
|72
|43
|11
|9
|5
|13
|14
|26/58
|7/21
|13/24
|10
|33
-
WEBBER
FAU46
106
Final
-
TULANE
FSU53
72
Final
-
NAVY
CLMB73
68
Final
-
LSALLE
4NOVA68
77
Final
-
CHARLO
CHATT50
64
Final
-
DREXEL
ROBERT60
74
Final
-
TOCCF
HIGHPT39
110
Final
-
EWASH
SDAK73
75
Final
-
WKY
OHIO84
89
Final
-
16ARIZST
2KANSAS95
85
Final
-
JMAD
RICH71
74
Final
-
SFTRPA
NIAGARA93
87
Final/OT
-
NTRDMOH
CLEVST56
89
Final
-
NGREEN
CHARLS60
92
Final
-
HIWS
ETNST48
94
Final
-
MAMAC
MAINE51
104
Final
-
SALAB
SIUE75
76
Final
-
UCCLER
TNMART92
127
Final
-
UMES
VATECH40
93
Final
-
TROY
USM71
89
Final
-
MLLGN
NCASHV60
97
Final
-
FAIR
LIU76
72
Final
-
MOST
ORAL66
73
Final
-
MERCY
WAGNER41
75
Final
-
NCWILM
LSU84
97
Final
-
DUB
NIOWA47
80
Final
-
STHRN
IOWA60
91
Final
-
ALCORN
IOWAST58
78
Final
-
EKY
NKY63
91
Final
-
OKPNST
NCOLO53
104
Final
-
IUPUI
21PURDUE61
86
Final
-
12GONZAG
WASH97
70
Final