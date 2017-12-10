Clarke, Hokies bury Maryland Eastern Shore 93-40
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Those who attend Virginia Tech begin taking their semester-ending final exams on Friday.
The men's basketball team will be tackling its toughest exam of the season Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky.
Behind Chris Clarke's season-best 18 points, the Hokies cruised to a 93-40 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Sunday, setting up a showdown with No. 8 Kentucky on Saturday at Rupp Arena.
Virginia Tech hasn't played the Wildcats since the 1996 NCAA Tournament - and has never played at Rupp.
''I think it'll be a great experience,'' Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said. ''I anticipate a lot of good things to learn from it. I anticipate a lot of things that we haven't seen thus far that we can learn from. I think they're top 20 in offensive efficiency and top 20 in defensive efficiency, and I would say that they're 1 or 2 in number of first-round picks on their roster. It'll be good for us. Good or bad, it'll be good for us.''
The Hokies (9-1) certainly will be stepping up in competition. Virginia Tech has played eight teams with losing records so far this season, including Sunday's foe, UMES (3-8).
Clarke hit 7 of 9 from the floor, including all three of his 3-point attempts for the hot-shooting Hokies, who won their seventh straight game. The nation's highest scoring team coming into this one (96.6 ppg), the Hokies scored more than 90 points for the seventh time this season.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, and Ahmed Hill finished with 15, as Virginia Tech shot 54.7 percent from the floor (35 of 64) and hit 15 3-pointers.
Virginia Tech buried the Hawks with a barrage of first-half 3s. The Hokies led just 16-15 with a little more than 12 minutes remaining in the first half before embarking on a 23-1 run to take control. They hit six 3-pointers in that run, with Clarke, Alexander-Walker and Wabissa Bede hitting two each.
Clarke's seven field goals and three 3-pointers marked his highest of the season. He tore his ACL in February, missed the final nine games of last season, and now appears to be rounding into form.
''My legs are feeling good, 95-100 percent,'' Clarke said. ''But I'm just trying to do what I can for the team.''
The Hokies, also the nation's best shooting team coming into this game, shot 60 percent in the first half (21 of 35) and hit 11 of 17 from beyond the arc. The Hokies led 54-22 at halftime - their largest halftime lead this season.
Cameron Bacote led the Hawks with 12 points. The Hawks have lost three straight and five of their past six games.
''The hard part is almost over for us,'' UMES coach Bobby Collins said. ''If we can get past our next three games (road games at Creighton, Iowa State and Drake) and weather the storm and keep this team together, then we'll be OK in conference play.''
TIP-INS
UMES: The Hawks are in the midst of a brutal stretch of non-conference games. This was the third of six straight on the road - they play 12 of their 15 non-league games on the road - and they have lost their seven road games this season by an average of 38 points per game. They still have three straight road games before returning home for just the third time this season.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies have gotten at least 19 points from their bench in every game this season, including their victory over the Hawks. Led by Clarke, the Hokies' bench players scored a season-best 37 points. Tech's bench is averaging 27.8 points per game this season.
DOING IT WITH DEFENSE
Williams has been critical of the Hokies' defense this season, but Virginia Tech shut down the Hawks. The Hokies allowed just 40 points and held the Hawks to just 27.8 percent (15 of 54) shooting from the floor. The 40 points, 27.8 shooting percentage and 15 baskets were the fewest by a Virginia Tech opponent this season.
''We changed completely what we were doing defensively than the previous nine games,'' Williams said. ''I thought our guys handled the execution of that in a much more mature way than I anticipated. That speaks to who they are.''
LEGEND RETURNS HOME - AGAIN
Adrian ''Ace'' Custis returned to his old stomping grounds Sunday for the third time, as the current UMES assistant coach played basketball at Virginia Tech in the mid-1990s. Custis, now in his fourth season at UMES, is one of just three players in Virginia Tech history to record more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Virginia Tech retired Custis' No. 20 jersey at the end of his senior season in 1997, making him just one of four Tech players to have his jersey number retired.
UP NEXT
UMES: The Hawks play at Creighton on Friday night.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies gear up for their biggest challenge of the season, as they travel to Kentucky for a Saturday afternoon game against the Wildcats.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|26.3
|Min. Per Game
|26.3
|10.3
|Pts. Per Game
|10.3
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|29.8
|Field Goal %
|42.6
|16.7
|Three Point %
|45.8
|67.7
|Free Throw %
|76.9
|Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech
|4.0
|Logan McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by Maryland-Eastern Shore
|38.0
|Ahmad Frost missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Offensive rebound by Ahmad Frost
|42.0
|Ahmad Frost missed layup
|44.0
|Personal foul on P.J. Horne
|48.0
|Offensive rebound by Miryne Thomas
|48.0
|Miryne Thomas missed layup
|50.0
|+ 2
|P.J. Horne made layup
|1:11
|Offensive rebound by P.J. Horne
|1:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|40
|93
|Field Goals
|15-54 (27.8%)
|35-64 (54.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-26 (15.4%)
|15-27 (55.6%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|8-11 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|42
|Offensive
|8
|13
|Defensive
|15
|26
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|11
|21
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|6
|Fouls
|11
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Md.-E. Shore 3-8
|57.9 PPG
|33.4 RPG
|10.5 APG
|Va. Tech 9-1
|96.2 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|19.9 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|C. Bacote G
|8.3 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|3.0 APG
|38.6 FG%
|
15
|C. Clarke G/F
|9.0 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|3.5 APG
|59.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
2
|C. Bacote G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
15
|C. Clarke G/F
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|27.8
|FG%
|54.7
|
|
|15.4
|3PT FG%
|55.6
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bacote
|37
|12
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5/11
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|0
|A. Frost
|34
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/12
|1/7
|2/2
|1
|2
|L. McIntosh
|37
|7
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/7
|1/5
|4/6
|0
|1
|T. Jones
|31
|6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|M. Thomas
|32
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3/12
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bacote
|37
|12
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5/11
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|0
|A. Frost
|34
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/12
|1/7
|2/2
|1
|2
|L. McIntosh
|37
|7
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/7
|1/5
|4/6
|0
|1
|T. Jones
|31
|6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|M. Thomas
|32
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3/12
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Thomas
|15
|2
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|3
|S. Hoggs
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Fitzgerald
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Andino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gaynor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Oliver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Odiana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|40
|23
|11
|2
|3
|11
|11
|15/54
|4/26
|6/10
|8
|15
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Alexander-Walker
|27
|16
|8
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6/7
|4/4
|0/0
|1
|7
|A. Hill
|22
|15
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6/11
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|1
|J. Bibbs
|26
|10
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|24
|9
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|4
|J. Robinson
|24
|6
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Alexander-Walker
|27
|16
|8
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6/7
|4/4
|0/0
|1
|7
|A. Hill
|22
|15
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6/11
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|1
|J. Bibbs
|26
|10
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|24
|9
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|4
|J. Robinson
|24
|6
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Clarke
|17
|18
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7/9
|3/3
|1/1
|2
|2
|W. Bede
|16
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/6
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|P. Horne
|16
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|1
|T. Jackson
|13
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|1
|D. Wilson
|13
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Fullard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Ammerman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Total
|200
|93
|39
|21
|5
|3
|6
|9
|35/64
|15/27
|8/11
|13
|26
-
WEBBER
FAU46
106
Final
-
TULANE
FSU53
72
Final
-
NAVY
CLMB73
68
Final
-
LSALLE
4NOVA68
77
Final
-
CHARLO
CHATT50
64
Final
-
DREXEL
ROBERT60
74
Final
-
TOCCF
HIGHPT39
110
Final
-
EWASH
SDAK73
75
Final
-
WKY
OHIO84
89
Final
-
16ARIZST
2KANSAS95
85
Final
-
JMAD
RICH71
74
Final
-
SFTRPA
NIAGARA93
87
Final/OT
-
NTRDMOH
CLEVST56
89
Final
-
NGREEN
CHARLS60
92
Final
-
HIWS
ETNST48
94
Final
-
MAMAC
MAINE51
104
Final
-
SALAB
SIUE75
76
Final
-
UCCLER
TNMART92
127
Final
-
UMES
VATECH40
93
Final
-
TROY
USM71
89
Final
-
MLLGN
NCASHV60
97
Final
-
FAIR
LIU76
72
Final
-
MOST
ORAL66
73
Final
-
MERCY
WAGNER41
75
Final
-
NCWILM
LSU84
97
Final
-
DUB
NIOWA47
80
Final
-
STHRN
IOWA60
91
Final
-
ALCORN
IOWAST58
78
Final
-
EKY
NKY63
91
Final
-
OKPNST
NCOLO53
104
Final
-
IUPUI
21PURDUE61
86
Final
-
12GONZAG
WASH97
70
Final