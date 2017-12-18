BOISE
SMU ends Boise State streak with 86-63 win

  Dec 18, 2017

DALLAS (AP) Jimmy Whitt, Jahmal McMurray and Ethan Chargois scored 16 points apiece and SMU beat Boise State 86-63 on Monday night, ending the Broncos' six-game win streak.

Ben Emelogu II added 12 points and Shake Milton scored 11 with seven rebounds and seven assists for SMU. The Mustangs (9-3) are 8-0 at home and have won 30 straight at Moody Coliseum, the second-longest active streak nationally.

Emelogu's 3 put SMU up for good, 11-10, and the Mustangs led 33-22 at halftime after holding the Broncos to 29.6-percent shooting from the field.

Jarrey Foster scored seven straight and Milton and McMurray each hit 3s for 50-27 lead with 14 minutes to go and the Broncos got no closer than 17 the rest of the way.

SMU finished shooting 58.9 percent from the field to Boise State's 37.7 percent.

Chandler Hutchison scored 18 points and Justinian Jessup added 11 for the Broncos (10-2), who were off to their best start since going 11-1 in 1987-88.

Team Stats
Points 63 86
Field Goals 23-61 (37.7%) 33-56 (58.9%)
3-Pointers 10-32 (31.3%) 11-22 (50.0%)
Free Throws 7-14 (50.0%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 37
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 18 29
Team 2 1
Assists 13 21
Steals 7 7
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 11 19
Technicals 0 0
15
C. Hutchison G
18 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
31
J. Whitt G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
Boise State
Starters
C. Hutchison
J. Jessup
C. Sengfelder
L. Williams
Z. Haney
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Hutchison 36 18 6 3 3 0 3 1 6/15 1/4 5/7 2 4
J. Jessup 32 11 4 1 1 0 0 1 4/10 3/8 0/0 0 4
C. Sengfelder 28 9 4 0 1 0 0 2 3/10 3/7 0/0 2 2
L. Williams 15 2 1 1 0 0 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
Z. Haney 23 2 4 0 1 0 1 4 1/4 0/1 0/1 2 2
Bench
A. Hobbs
C. Christon
M. Dickinson
C. Jardine
M. Harwell
D. Wacker
R. Jorch
D. Alston
M. Serven
D. Holst
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Hobbs 22 8 3 2 1 0 3 1 3/7 0/2 2/2 0 3
C. Christon 4 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/1 0 0
M. Dickinson 21 3 2 4 0 0 2 0 1/6 1/5 0/0 0 2
C. Jardine 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 0
M. Harwell 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 0
D. Wacker 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Jorch 11 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 3 0
D. Alston 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Serven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Holst - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 28 13 7 0 11 11 23/61 10/32 7/14 10 18
SMU
Starters
J. Whitt
E. Chargois
B. Emelogu II
S. Milton
J. Foster
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Whitt 27 16 4 2 3 0 1 3 8/9 0/0 0/1 0 4
E. Chargois 32 16 7 3 2 3 3 3 6/10 2/3 2/3 2 5
B. Emelogu II 32 12 5 2 0 0 1 3 4/5 3/4 1/2 0 5
S. Milton 35 11 7 7 0 1 1 1 5/8 1/3 0/0 0 7
J. Foster 33 9 3 4 1 1 3 3 3/10 1/4 2/2 1 2
Bench
J. McMurray
W. Douglas
L. Wilfong
A. Agau
J. Pyle
E. Landrum
E. Ray
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. McMurray 18 16 5 2 1 0 2 2 6/11 4/7 0/0 3 2
W. Douglas 5 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 4/4 0 1
L. Wilfong 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
A. Agau 5 0 2 0 0 0 1 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
J. Pyle 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Landrum 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
E. Ray 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Total 200 86 36 21 7 5 12 19 33/56 11/22 9/12 7 29
