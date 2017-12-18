SMU ends Boise State streak with 86-63 win
DALLAS (AP) Jimmy Whitt, Jahmal McMurray and Ethan Chargois scored 16 points apiece and SMU beat Boise State 86-63 on Monday night, ending the Broncos' six-game win streak.
Ben Emelogu II added 12 points and Shake Milton scored 11 with seven rebounds and seven assists for SMU. The Mustangs (9-3) are 8-0 at home and have won 30 straight at Moody Coliseum, the second-longest active streak nationally.
Emelogu's 3 put SMU up for good, 11-10, and the Mustangs led 33-22 at halftime after holding the Broncos to 29.6-percent shooting from the field.
Jarrey Foster scored seven straight and Milton and McMurray each hit 3s for 50-27 lead with 14 minutes to go and the Broncos got no closer than 17 the rest of the way.
SMU finished shooting 58.9 percent from the field to Boise State's 37.7 percent.
Chandler Hutchison scored 18 points and Justinian Jessup added 11 for the Broncos (10-2), who were off to their best start since going 11-1 in 1987-88.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Landrum
|29.0
|Cam Christon missed free throw
|29.0
|Shooting foul on James Pyle
|29.0
|+ 2
|Cam Christon made driving layup
|29.0
|+ 1
|William Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws
|40.0
|+ 1
|William Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Personal foul on Malek Harwell
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by William Douglas
|42.0
|Malek Harwell missed free throw
|42.0
|Shooting foul on Akoy Agau
|44.0
|+ 2
|Malek Harwell made layup
|44.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|86
|Field Goals
|23-61 (37.7%)
|33-56 (58.9%)
|3-Pointers
|10-32 (31.3%)
|11-22 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-14 (50.0%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|37
|Offensive
|10
|7
|Defensive
|18
|29
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|13
|21
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|11
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Boise State 10-2
|77.3 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|14.1 APG
|SMU 9-3
|76.2 PPG
|38 RPG
|18.4 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|C. Hutchison G
|15.5 PPG
|8.5 RPG
|4.1 APG
|42.5 FG%
|
5
|E. Chargois F
|13.3 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|1.4 APG
|55.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
15
|C. Hutchison G
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
5
|E. Chargois F
|16 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|58.9
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hutchison
|36
|18
|6
|3
|3
|0
|3
|1
|6/15
|1/4
|5/7
|2
|4
|J. Jessup
|32
|11
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/10
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|4
|C. Sengfelder
|28
|9
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/10
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|2
|L. Williams
|15
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Z. Haney
|23
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hutchison
|36
|18
|6
|3
|3
|0
|3
|1
|6/15
|1/4
|5/7
|2
|4
|J. Jessup
|32
|11
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/10
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|4
|C. Sengfelder
|28
|9
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/10
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|2
|L. Williams
|15
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Z. Haney
|23
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hobbs
|22
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|C. Christon
|4
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|0
|M. Dickinson
|21
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Jardine
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Harwell
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|D. Wacker
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Jorch
|11
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|0
|D. Alston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Serven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Holst
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|28
|13
|7
|0
|11
|11
|23/61
|10/32
|7/14
|10
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Whitt
|27
|16
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|3
|8/9
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|4
|E. Chargois
|32
|16
|7
|3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|6/10
|2/3
|2/3
|2
|5
|B. Emelogu II
|32
|12
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/5
|3/4
|1/2
|0
|5
|S. Milton
|35
|11
|7
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|7
|J. Foster
|33
|9
|3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3/10
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Whitt
|27
|16
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|3
|8/9
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|4
|E. Chargois
|32
|16
|7
|3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|6/10
|2/3
|2/3
|2
|5
|B. Emelogu II
|32
|12
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/5
|3/4
|1/2
|0
|5
|S. Milton
|35
|11
|7
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|7
|J. Foster
|33
|9
|3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3/10
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McMurray
|18
|16
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/11
|4/7
|0/0
|3
|2
|W. Douglas
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|1
|L. Wilfong
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Agau
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Pyle
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Landrum
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Ray
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Total
|200
|86
|36
|21
|7
|5
|12
|19
|33/56
|11/22
|9/12
|7
|29
-
CCGA
USCUP75
83
Final
-
HOUBP
2MICHST62
107
Final
-
IDAHO
WMICH82
52
Final
-
NEBOM
14KANSAS64
109
Final
-
BETH
SFTRPA77
113
Final
-
SUSQ
LAFAY70
82
Final
-
NILL
MARQET70
79
Final
-
NAU
SFLA56
70
Final
-
NEAST
KENTST81
69
Final
-
MOUNT
AMER59
56
Final
-
QUINN
DREXEL71
72
Final
-
WAKE
CSTCAR84
80
Final
-
CHARSO
24FSU58
69
Final
-
CHARLO
ECU69
50
Final
-
OZARKS
ARKLR49
94
Final
-
ASBURY
SAMFORD70
99
Final
-
OKPNST
NORL59
107
Final
-
ROCKF
WISGB64
108
Final
-
NICHST
TULANE69
76
Final
-
BMC
ALCORN56
83
Final
-
MLSAPS
LAMON44
97
Final
-
IPFW
IND92
72
Final
-
NORFLK
EKY66
83
Final
-
HOW
JAXST60
62
Final
-
YOUNG
IDST62
86
Final
-
DENVER
MONST65
79
Final
-
IUPUI
12GONZAG71
101
Final
-
MVSU
GC38
71
Final
-
TNST
TEXAS46
47
Final
-
TXARL
25CREIGH81
90
Final
-
NDAKST
18ARIZ53
83
Final
-
BOISE
SMU63
86
Final
-
TEXSO
15TCU72
91
Final
-
VALPO
SNCLRA76
68
Final
-
CSMB
FRESNO56
93
Final