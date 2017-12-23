Nixon's buzzer-beating 3 lifts Colorado St over LBSU 68-66
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Prentiss Nixon drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored 14 points to lead Colorado State to a 68-66 win over Long Beach State on Saturday.
Nixon received the ball on the inbounds, angled right before he dribbled left behind his back and pulled up 5 feet behind line to knock down the winner over a defender.
The 49ers had taken a one-point lead on a layup by Deishuan Booker with four seconds remaining after Nixon had missed two free throws at 24 seconds and made 1 of 2 to break a 64-64 tie with 51 seconds to play.
Deion James also had 14 points for the Rams (7-6), who have won three straight. Che Bob had 13 points and 12 rebounds and J.D. Paige 11 points.
Temidayo Yussuf had 18 points off the bench for the 49ers (5-10), who lost their third straight. Gabe Levin added 15 points, Edon Maxhuni 12 and Booker 11.
After Long Beach opened the game with a 3, Colorado State second seven straight to start a 15-2 run. But the 49ers battled back to trail 34-31 at the half and lead by as many as six in a second half that had six ties and six lead changes.
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|18.2
|Pts. Per Game
|18.2
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|50.7
|Field Goal %
|38.4
|26.1
|Three Point %
|35.2
|78.9
|Free Throw %
|84.5
|+ 3
|Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 2
|Deishuan Booker made driving layup
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Gabe Levin
|24.0
|Prentiss Nixon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Prentiss Nixon missed 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on KJ Byers
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon
|36.0
|Jordan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|+ 1
|Prentiss Nixon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|50.0
|Prentiss Nixon missed 1st of 2 free throws
|50.0
|Personal foul on KJ Byers
|50.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|68
|Field Goals
|25-62 (40.3%)
|24-62 (38.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-20 (20.0%)
|5-25 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|15-23 (65.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|41
|Offensive
|10
|14
|Defensive
|27
|26
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|15
|16
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fouls
|23
|17
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|Team Stats
|LBSU 5-10
|73.9 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Colorado St. 7-6
|70.5 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|T. Yussuf F
|6.5 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|0.8 APG
|46.0 FG%
|
00
|D. James F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|
4
|T. Yussuf F
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
20
|D. James F
|14 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.3
|FG%
|38.7
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|65.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Levin
|31
|15
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|7/18
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|E. Maxhuni
|32
|12
|5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|4/11
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|5
|M. Riggins
|20
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|5
|Q. Shropshire
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Ogalue
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Yussuf
|20
|18
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|5/7
|0/0
|8/8
|3
|1
|D. Booker
|27
|11
|6
|9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/9
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|K. Byers
|25
|5
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|4
|J. Griffin
|22
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|L. Williams
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Roberts
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|B. Alberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Richard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Apic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|37
|15
|6
|1
|16
|23
|25/62
|4/20
|12/14
|10
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Nixon
|23
|14
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6/14
|1/6
|1/4
|1
|2
|C. Bob
|32
|13
|12
|4
|2
|4
|3
|3
|5/11
|0/2
|3/7
|5
|7
|J. Paige
|37
|11
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4/11
|1/6
|2/2
|2
|3
|N. Carvacho
|17
|5
|5
|3
|0
|1
|4
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|2
|A. Bonner
|31
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/6
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. James
|23
|14
|7
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|4/10
|2/4
|4/5
|2
|5
|R. Mitchell
|19
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|5
|R. Berwick
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Jenkins
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|L. Ryan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Sabino II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|40
|16
|8
|8
|13
|17
|24/62
|5/25
|15/23
|14
|26
