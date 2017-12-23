LNGBCH
Nixon's buzzer-beating 3 lifts Colorado St over LBSU 68-66

  Dec 23, 2017

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Prentiss Nixon drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored 14 points to lead Colorado State to a 68-66 win over Long Beach State on Saturday.

Nixon received the ball on the inbounds, angled right before he dribbled left behind his back and pulled up 5 feet behind line to knock down the winner over a defender.

The 49ers had taken a one-point lead on a layup by Deishuan Booker with four seconds remaining after Nixon had missed two free throws at 24 seconds and made 1 of 2 to break a 64-64 tie with 51 seconds to play.

Deion James also had 14 points for the Rams (7-6), who have won three straight. Che Bob had 13 points and 12 rebounds and J.D. Paige 11 points.

Temidayo Yussuf had 18 points off the bench for the 49ers (5-10), who lost their third straight. Gabe Levin added 15 points, Edon Maxhuni 12 and Booker 11.

After Long Beach opened the game with a 3, Colorado State second seven straight to start a 15-2 run. But the 49ers battled back to trail 34-31 at the half and lead by as many as six in a second half that had six ties and six lead changes.

Key Players
D. Booker
15 G
P. Nixon
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
18.2 Pts. Per Game 18.2
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
50.7 Field Goal % 38.4
26.1 Three Point % 35.2
78.9 Free Throw % 84.5
+ 3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Deishuan Booker made driving layup 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Gabe Levin 24.0
  Prentiss Nixon missed 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
  Prentiss Nixon missed 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on KJ Byers 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon 36.0
  Jordan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot 38.0
+ 1 Prentiss Nixon made 2nd of 2 free throws 50.0
  Prentiss Nixon missed 1st of 2 free throws 50.0
  Personal foul on KJ Byers 50.0
Team Stats
Points 66 68
Field Goals 25-62 (40.3%) 24-62 (38.7%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 5-25 (20.0%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 39 41
Offensive 10 14
Defensive 27 26
Team 2 1
Assists 15 16
Steals 6 8
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 23 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
4
T. Yussuf F
18 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
11
P. Nixon G
14 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo LBSU 5-10 313566
home team logo Colorado St. 7-6343468
Team Stats
away team logoLBSU 5-10 73.9 PPG 35.7 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logoColorado St. 7-6 70.5 PPG 41.5 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
4
T. Yussuf F 6.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 0.8 APG 46.0 FG%
00
D. James F PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Yussuf F 18 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
20
D. James F 14 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
40.3 FG% 38.7
20.0 3PT FG% 20.0
85.7 FT% 65.2
LBSU
Starters
G. Levin
E. Maxhuni
M. Riggins
Q. Shropshire
B. Ogalue
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Levin 31 15 3 1 1 1 5 3 7/18 1/4 0/0 0 3
E. Maxhuni 32 12 5 1 0 0 4 2 4/11 2/7 2/2 0 5
M. Riggins 20 3 6 1 0 0 1 3 1/3 0/0 1/2 1 5
Q. Shropshire 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Ogalue 8 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 1
Bench
T. Yussuf
D. Booker
K. Byers
J. Griffin
L. Williams
J. Roberts
B. Alberts
J. Jackson
J. Gardner
B. Richard
M. Apic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Yussuf 20 18 4 0 2 0 1 4 5/7 0/0 8/8 3 1
D. Booker 27 11 6 9 1 0 1 3 5/9 1/3 0/0 1 5
K. Byers 25 5 4 1 2 0 2 4 2/4 0/1 1/2 0 4
J. Griffin 22 2 4 1 0 0 1 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 2 2
L. Williams 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Roberts 7 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 1
B. Alberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Richard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Apic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 37 15 6 1 16 23 25/62 4/20 12/14 10 27
Colorado St.
Starters
P. Nixon
C. Bob
J. Paige
N. Carvacho
A. Bonner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Nixon 23 14 3 1 1 0 1 3 6/14 1/6 1/4 1 2
C. Bob 32 13 12 4 2 4 3 3 5/11 0/2 3/7 5 7
J. Paige 37 11 5 3 2 0 1 0 4/11 1/6 2/2 2 3
N. Carvacho 17 5 5 3 0 1 4 4 1/2 0/0 3/3 3 2
A. Bonner 31 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0/6 0/4 0/0 0 2
Bench
D. James
R. Mitchell
R. Berwick
L. Jenkins
L. Ryan
J. Sabino II
Z. Tyson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. James 23 14 7 1 1 3 2 4 4/10 2/4 4/5 2 5
R. Mitchell 19 6 5 2 0 0 2 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 0 5
R. Berwick 9 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
L. Jenkins 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 0
L. Ryan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Sabino II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 40 16 8 8 13 17 24/62 5/25 15/23 14 26
