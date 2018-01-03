Livingston, Grayer help George Mason top UMass 80-72 OT
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Otis Livingston II scored 33 points and had nine assists - each a career high- as George Mason battled past Massachusetts 80-72 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Livingston missed a last-second shot that could've won the game for George Mason (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic 10) in regulation but Jaire Grayer blocked a desperation 3-point heave by Massachusetts' Luwane Pipkins as time ran out. Grayer scored 20 points and blocked three shots, two in the last 1:10 of regulation.
Pipkins led Massachusetts (7-8, 0-2) with 15 points, Rashaan Holloway added 13 points with 10 rebounds, Carl Pierre and C.J. Anderson scored 10 apiece.
The Patriots led by as many as 12 (55-43) before UMass battled back, closing to 57-54 after an 11-2 run with Chris Baldwin scoring on a drive, grabbing the rebound of a George Mason miss and racing the other way for a 3-pointer. The Minutemen stayed within three or four points after that, and tied at 66-66 on a pair of Anderson free throws with 32 seconds in regulation.
George Mason scored first in OT and UMass couldn't regain the lead.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Ian Boyd
|3.0
|Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by C.J. Anderson
|12.0
|Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 1
|Otis Livingston II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Otis Livingston II made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Unique McLean
|19.0
|Bad pass turnover on C.J. Anderson, stolen by Otis Livingston II
|25.0
|+ 1
|Otis Livingston II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Otis Livingston II made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on C.J. Anderson
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|72
|Field Goals
|27-71 (38.0%)
|26-68 (38.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|5-27 (18.5%)
|Free Throws
|20-22 (90.9%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|49
|39
|Offensive
|14
|10
|Defensive
|30
|25
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|15
|14
|Steals
|10
|7
|Blocks
|5
|11
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|16
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|George Mason 7-8
|68.9 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|11.1 APG
|Massachusetts 7-8
|71.7 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|O. Livingston II G
|15.5 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|4.4 APG
|42.9 FG%
|
00
|L. Pipkins G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|
4
|O. Livingston II G
|33 PTS
|6 REB
|9 AST
|
2
|L. Pipkins G
|15 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|
|38.0
|FG%
|38.2
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|18.5
|
|
|90.9
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Livingston II
|43
|33
|6
|9
|2
|0
|3
|1
|10/20
|2/7
|11/11
|0
|6
|J. Grayer
|42
|20
|5
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|6/16
|3/7
|5/6
|4
|1
|G. Mar
|39
|13
|8
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5/13
|1/5
|2/2
|4
|4
|G. Calixte
|31
|8
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3/9
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|9
|J. Kier
|35
|2
|5
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|1/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Livingston II
|43
|33
|6
|9
|2
|0
|3
|1
|10/20
|2/7
|11/11
|0
|6
|J. Grayer
|42
|20
|5
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|6/16
|3/7
|5/6
|4
|1
|G. Mar
|39
|13
|8
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5/13
|1/5
|2/2
|4
|4
|G. Calixte
|31
|8
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3/9
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|9
|J. Kier
|35
|2
|5
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|1/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Boyd
|23
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|4
|A. Wilson
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Greene
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiClementi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|80
|44
|15
|10
|5
|14
|16
|27/71
|6/23
|20/22
|14
|30
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|42
|15
|6
|5
|0
|0
|7
|1
|5/14
|1/7
|4/6
|1
|5
|R. Holloway
|24
|13
|10
|1
|2
|6
|0
|3
|5/9
|0/0
|3/4
|6
|4
|C. Anderson
|38
|10
|2
|6
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2/14
|0/6
|6/6
|1
|1
|C. Pierre
|35
|10
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3/9
|3/8
|1/2
|0
|4
|M. Hines
|32
|9
|9
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|7
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|42
|15
|6
|5
|0
|0
|7
|1
|5/14
|1/7
|4/6
|1
|5
|R. Holloway
|24
|13
|10
|1
|2
|6
|0
|3
|5/9
|0/0
|3/4
|6
|4
|C. Anderson
|38
|10
|2
|6
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2/14
|0/6
|6/6
|1
|1
|C. Pierre
|35
|10
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3/9
|3/8
|1/2
|0
|4
|M. Hines
|32
|9
|9
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Baldwin
|18
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|U. McLean
|26
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3/7
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|2
|R. Miller
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Turner-Morris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gillespie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|226
|72
|35
|14
|7
|11
|12
|19
|26/68
|5/27
|15/22
|10
|25
