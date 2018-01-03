GMASON
UMASS

No Text

Livingston, Grayer help George Mason top UMass 80-72 OT

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 03, 2018

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Otis Livingston II scored 33 points and had nine assists - each a career high- as George Mason battled past Massachusetts 80-72 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Livingston missed a last-second shot that could've won the game for George Mason (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic 10) in regulation but Jaire Grayer blocked a desperation 3-point heave by Massachusetts' Luwane Pipkins as time ran out. Grayer scored 20 points and blocked three shots, two in the last 1:10 of regulation.

Pipkins led Massachusetts (7-8, 0-2) with 15 points, Rashaan Holloway added 13 points with 10 rebounds, Carl Pierre and C.J. Anderson scored 10 apiece.

The Patriots led by as many as 12 (55-43) before UMass battled back, closing to 57-54 after an 11-2 run with Chris Baldwin scoring on a drive, grabbing the rebound of a George Mason miss and racing the other way for a 3-pointer. The Minutemen stayed within three or four points after that, and tied at 66-66 on a pair of Anderson free throws with 32 seconds in regulation.

George Mason scored first in OT and UMass couldn't regain the lead.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Ian Boyd 3.0
  Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Offensive rebound by C.J. Anderson 12.0
  Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 1 Otis Livingston II made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Otis Livingston II made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Unique McLean 19.0
  Bad pass turnover on C.J. Anderson, stolen by Otis Livingston II 25.0
+ 1 Otis Livingston II made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Otis Livingston II made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on C.J. Anderson 25.0
Team Stats
Points 80 72
Field Goals 27-71 (38.0%) 26-68 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 5-27 (18.5%)
Free Throws 20-22 (90.9%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 49 39
Offensive 14 10
Defensive 30 25
Team 5 4
Assists 15 14
Steals 10 7
Blocks 5 11
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
O. Livingston II G
33 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
2
L. Pipkins G
15 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
12OTT
away team logo George Mason 7-8 36301480
home team logo Massachusetts 7-83432672
o137.5, UMASS -8.0
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
o137.5, UMASS -8.0
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
Team Stats
away team logoGeorge Mason 7-8 68.9 PPG 39.2 RPG 11.1 APG
home team logoMassachusetts 7-8 71.7 PPG 38.4 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
4
O. Livingston II G 15.5 PPG 3.2 RPG 4.4 APG 42.9 FG%
00
L. Pipkins G PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
4
O. Livingston II G 33 PTS 6 REB 9 AST
2
L. Pipkins G 15 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
38.0 FG% 38.2
26.1 3PT FG% 18.5
90.9 FT% 68.2
George Mason
Starters
O. Livingston II
J. Grayer
G. Mar
G. Calixte
J. Kier
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Livingston II 43 33 6 9 2 0 3 1 10/20 2/7 11/11 0 6
J. Grayer 42 20 5 2 3 3 3 2 6/16 3/7 5/6 4 1
G. Mar 39 13 8 1 1 1 3 1 5/13 1/5 2/2 4 4
G. Calixte 31 8 12 1 0 1 0 5 3/9 0/1 2/3 3 9
J. Kier 35 2 5 1 3 0 3 3 1/8 0/2 0/0 0 5
Starters
O. Livingston II
J. Grayer
G. Mar
G. Calixte
J. Kier
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Livingston II 43 33 6 9 2 0 3 1 10/20 2/7 11/11 0 6
J. Grayer 42 20 5 2 3 3 3 2 6/16 3/7 5/6 4 1
G. Mar 39 13 8 1 1 1 3 1 5/13 1/5 2/2 4 4
G. Calixte 31 8 12 1 0 1 0 5 3/9 0/1 2/3 3 9
J. Kier 35 2 5 1 3 0 3 3 1/8 0/2 0/0 0 5
Bench
I. Boyd
A. Wilson
J. Greene
Z. Garrett
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Boyd 23 4 6 1 0 0 0 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 2 4
A. Wilson 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Greene 9 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiClementi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 80 44 15 10 5 14 16 27/71 6/23 20/22 14 30
Massachusetts
Starters
L. Pipkins
R. Holloway
C. Anderson
C. Pierre
M. Hines
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Pipkins 42 15 6 5 0 0 7 1 5/14 1/7 4/6 1 5
R. Holloway 24 13 10 1 2 6 0 3 5/9 0/0 3/4 6 4
C. Anderson 38 10 2 6 0 1 2 3 2/14 0/6 6/6 1 1
C. Pierre 35 10 4 1 2 0 0 4 3/9 3/8 1/2 0 4
M. Hines 32 9 9 1 2 2 2 1 4/6 0/0 1/2 2 7
Starters
L. Pipkins
R. Holloway
C. Anderson
C. Pierre
M. Hines
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Pipkins 42 15 6 5 0 0 7 1 5/14 1/7 4/6 1 5
R. Holloway 24 13 10 1 2 6 0 3 5/9 0/0 3/4 6 4
C. Anderson 38 10 2 6 0 1 2 3 2/14 0/6 6/6 1 1
C. Pierre 35 10 4 1 2 0 0 4 3/9 3/8 1/2 0 4
M. Hines 32 9 9 1 2 2 2 1 4/6 0/0 1/2 2 7
Bench
C. Baldwin
U. McLean
R. Miller
K. Turner-Morris
J. Franklin
M. Gillespie
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Baldwin 18 7 1 0 0 0 0 3 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 1
U. McLean 26 6 2 0 1 2 1 4 3/7 0/1 0/2 0 2
R. Miller 10 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 1
K. Turner-Morris 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gillespie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 226 72 35 14 7 11 12 19 26/68 5/27 15/22 10 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores