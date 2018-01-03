UCONN
TULSA

No Text

Henderson scores 30, Tulsa tops UConn 90-88, 2OT

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 03, 2018

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Corey Henderson scored a career-high 30 points, including two 3-pointers in the last 37 seconds of regulation, as Tulsa eked out a 90-88 double overtime victory over UConn to remain unbeaten in the American Conference.

Tulsa (10-5, 3-0) got two free throws by Henderson with 22 seconds left and one by Sterling Taplin with 10 seconds left in the second overtime to go ahead 90-88 and had to survive two UConn misses in the final seconds. Jalen Adams, who led the Huskies with 29 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, missed on a drive, and Terry Larrier, who had 19 points and eight rebounds, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Taplin scored 15 points, Martins Igbanu had 14 with 10 rebounds, Elijah Joiner 13 points and Junior Etou 10 points and 10 rebounds for Tulsa, which made 17 of 41 3-pointers, including a career-high 8 of 15 by Henderson.

Christian Vital had 22 points for the Huskies (7-7, 0-2), who lost their fourth consecutive game.

UConn coach Kevin Ollie gave both teams credit for making huge plays at crucial times, but was puzzled by the free throw disparity. Tulsa made 25 of 36 while UConn 9 of 14.

''A lot of free throws going in for them and not so many for us,'' Ollie said. ''I thought we drove the ball just as hard as they did.''

Ollie praised Henderson's 3-pointer at the end of regulation and said he didn't consider fouling before he had a chance to launch the tying trey.

''He made a good head fake, dribbled right and he just made a hell of a shot,'' Ollie said. ''That is what happened. He made a good shot.''

Tulsa coach Frank Haith also had high praise for Henderson, a senior guard who transferred to Tulsa as a junior from Blinn (Texas) Junior College.

''He was having one of those nights but he's very capable of that,'' Haith said. ''They were doing a great job on Etou, doubling him all night, so other guys had to step up.''

Henderson made two free throws and three 3-pointers as Tulsa rallied from a 31-29 deficit to a 42-36 halftime lead in the final 4:32. Henderson finished the first half with 17 points, making 5 of 8 3-pointers.

Tulsa made 10 of 16 3-pointers in the first half (62.5 percent) to overcome a scoreless half from leading scorer Etou. Both Joiner and Geno Artison made both their 3-point attempts off the bench.

For the game, Tulsa shot just 37.5 percent (24 of 64), meaning they were just 7 of 28 on two-point shots. The Hurricane did outbound UConn 53-45.

BIG PICTURE

Tulsa made 25 of 36 free throws but missed several key tosses, including one by Joiner with six seconds left in the first overtime that would have put Tulsa ahead. Taplin made 1 of 2 with 10 seconds remaining, allowing UConn chances to tie or win at the end.

UConn nearly matched Tulsa in 3-point accuracy, making 11 of 29 (38 percent), but attempted just 14 free throws to Tulsa's 36, making nine.

KEY PLAY

UConn led by one in the first overtime and had the ball with under 10 seconds left, but Taplin forced a turnover and Joiner drove hard and was fouled with six second left, making one of two to tie the game and force a second OT.

RIGHT DIRECTION

Despite the loss, Ollie was encouraged that the Huskies had just seven turnovers against 18 assists in the 50 minutes of play.

''We're heading in the right direction,'' he said. ''We are sharing the basketball and we understand what we have to do to win games and we are going to start winning our share.''

Haith would agree.

''Jalen Adams is a load,'' Haith said. ''He and Vital and Larrier are all great players. That's a good team and they've played a treacherous schedule. We needed every one of those 3-pointers we made tonight.''

UP NEXT:

UConn returns home for a two-game stand beginning Saturday against East Carolina followed by a visit from UCF on Jan. 10.

Tulsa goes on the road to play Memphis and former TU coach Tubby Smith Saturday followed by a trip to Houston Jan. 11.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Offensive rebound by Connecticut 0.0
  Jalen Adams missed dunk 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Jalen Adams 0.0
  Terry Larrier missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Terry Larrier 2.0
  Jalen Adams missed driving layup 4.0
+ 1 Sterling Taplin made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
  Sterling Taplin missed 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Antwoine Anderson 10.0
+ 2 Jalen Adams made driving layup 13.0
+ 1 Corey Henderson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
Team Stats
Points 88 90
Field Goals 34-79 (43.0%) 24-64 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 11-29 (37.9%) 17-41 (41.5%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 25-36 (69.4%)
Total Rebounds 45 53
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 33 35
Team 2 7
Assists 18 15
Steals 6 2
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 7 12
Fouls 24 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
J. Adams G
29 PTS, 13 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
32
C. Henderson Jr. G
30 PTS, 7 REB
12OT2OTT
away team logo Connecticut 7-7 36394988
home team logo Tulsa 10-5423341190
o139.5, TULSA -2.5
Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
o139.5, TULSA -2.5
Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
Team Stats
away team logoConnecticut 7-7 70.7 PPG 41.8 RPG 9.9 APG
home team logoTulsa 10-5 76.3 PPG 44.4 RPG 12.4 APG
Key Players
4
J. Adams G 19.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 4.2 APG 41.7 FG%
32
C. Henderson Jr. G 8.9 PPG 2.1 RPG 1.1 APG 36.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
J. Adams G 29 PTS 13 REB 9 AST
32
C. Henderson Jr. G 30 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
43.0 FG% 37.5
37.9 3PT FG% 41.5
64.3 FT% 69.4
Connecticut
Starters
J. Adams
C. Vital
T. Larrier
I. Whaley
J. Carlton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Adams 50 29 13 9 2 1 3 2 10/25 1/4 8/9 2 11
C. Vital 42 22 7 2 0 0 1 3 8/20 5/14 1/2 1 6
T. Larrier 50 19 8 4 2 0 1 2 7/17 5/9 0/0 1 7
I. Whaley 41 8 7 1 0 2 0 2 4/6 0/0 0/3 3 4
J. Carlton 6 4 1 0 0 1 2 5 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
Starters
J. Adams
C. Vital
T. Larrier
I. Whaley
J. Carlton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Adams 50 29 13 9 2 1 3 2 10/25 1/4 8/9 2 11
C. Vital 42 22 7 2 0 0 1 3 8/20 5/14 1/2 1 6
T. Larrier 50 19 8 4 2 0 1 2 7/17 5/9 0/0 1 7
I. Whaley 41 8 7 1 0 2 0 2 4/6 0/0 0/3 3 4
J. Carlton 6 4 1 0 0 1 2 5 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
M. Diarra
K. Williams
A. Anderson
E. Cobb
T. Polley
D. Onuorah
C. Foxen
M. Noyes
A. Gilbert
T. Aiyegbusi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Diarra 17 4 3 0 0 1 0 4 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
K. Williams 9 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
A. Anderson 29 0 0 2 2 0 0 5 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
E. Cobb 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Polley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Onuorah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Foxen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Noyes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gilbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 250 88 43 18 6 5 7 24 34/79 11/29 9/14 10 33
Tulsa
Starters
C. Henderson Jr.
S. Taplin
M. Igbanu
J. Etou
L. Korita
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Henderson Jr. 44 30 7 0 0 0 0 3 8/17 8/15 6/7 0 7
S. Taplin 35 15 7 5 1 0 1 2 5/10 3/4 2/4 1 6
M. Igbanu 36 14 10 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 10/13 4 6
J. Etou 41 10 10 1 1 0 2 4 3/15 1/10 3/4 3 7
L. Korita 11 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 0
Starters
C. Henderson Jr.
S. Taplin
M. Igbanu
J. Etou
L. Korita
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Henderson Jr. 44 30 7 0 0 0 0 3 8/17 8/15 6/7 0 7
S. Taplin 35 15 7 5 1 0 1 2 5/10 3/4 2/4 1 6
M. Igbanu 36 14 10 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 10/13 4 6
J. Etou 41 10 10 1 1 0 2 4 3/15 1/10 3/4 3 7
L. Korita 11 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 0
Bench
E. Joiner
G. Artison
J. Wheeler
C. Scott
D. Jeffries
A. Foree
D. Jackson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Joiner 33 13 3 2 0 0 0 1 3/9 3/6 4/7 0 3
G. Artison 11 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 1
J. Wheeler 17 2 5 4 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/1 1 4
C. Scott 6 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Jeffries 16 0 2 0 0 1 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1
A. Foree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 250 90 46 15 2 1 12 14 24/64 17/41 25/36 11 35
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores