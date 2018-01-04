McCoy scores 23 to help UNLV beat SJSU 82-76 in OT
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Brandon McCoy made 9-of-11 free throws and finished with 23 points and Jordan Johnson hit 5-of-6 free throws in the final 30 seconds of overtime to help UNLV beat San Jose State 82-76 on Wednesday night.
Shakur Juiston had 14 points and Kris Clyburn 13 for UNLV (12-3, 1-1 Mountain West). Johnson finished with 10 points, seven assists and three steals.
Jovan Mooring, who hadn't attempted a field goal or a free throw since the first half, made 1-of-2 foul shots to open the scoring in overtime and his 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining gave the Runnin' Rebels a 72-69 lead. Ryan Welage made a layup that pulled San Jose State (3-11, 0-3) within two points with 34 seconds left, but Johnson and Juiston combined to make 7-of-8 free throws from there to seal it.
Welage led the Spartans with 23 points.
San Jose State has lost three in a row and eight of its last nine.
McCoy converted a 3-point play to make it 62-51 with 5:17 left in regulation, but the Runnin' Rebels missed their final three second-half field-goal attempts - and committed four turnovers - as SJSU used a 15-3 run, including eight points by Welage, to take a one-point lead after Noah Baumann hit a 3 with 25 seconds left.
Cheikh Mbacke Diong hit 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to force overtime.
The Rebels, who lost both games against SJSU last season, lead the all-time series 36-6.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Jordan Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman
|2.0
|+ 3
|Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Shakur Juiston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Shakur Juiston made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Ryan Welage
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|11.0
|Brandon Mitchell missed jump shot
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Brandon Mitchell
|13.0
|Jalen James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|76
|Field Goals
|26-55 (47.3%)
|29-59 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|10-22 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|25-35 (71.4%)
|8-14 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|30
|Offensive
|11
|10
|Defensive
|20
|17
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|19
|16
|Steals
|9
|11
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|21
|21
|Fouls
|17
|28
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|UNLV 12-3
|89.4 PPG
|45.9 RPG
|17.8 APG
|San Jose State 3-11
|67.0 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
44
|B. McCoy F
|19.0 PPG
|10.3 RPG
|0.6 APG
|60.4 FG%
|
32
|R. Welage F
|18.5 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.3 APG
|49.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
44
|B. McCoy F
|23 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
32
|R. Welage F
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|47.3
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. McCoy
|30
|23
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7/14
|0/0
|9/11
|2
|1
|S. Juiston
|36
|14
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|5/10
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|5
|K. Clyburn
|40
|13
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4/8
|2/5
|3/4
|3
|3
|J. Johnson
|40
|10
|4
|7
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2/9
|1/4
|5/6
|2
|2
|J. Mooring
|38
|4
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Beck
|10
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|C. Diong
|15
|6
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|4
|A. Hardy
|16
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Coupet Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sljivancanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|82
|31
|19
|9
|4
|21
|17
|26/55
|5/13
|25/35
|11
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Welage
|39
|23
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|8/15
|3/7
|4/4
|0
|6
|N. Baumann
|24
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/7
|4/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Fisher III
|25
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Chastain
|28
|5
|2
|3
|0
|2
|4
|5
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|I. Nichols
|11
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hillsman
|23
|9
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2/6
|2/3
|3/4
|1
|1
|N. Carlisle
|26
|7
|2
|4
|2
|0
|4
|2
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Mitchell
|21
|6
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3/9
|0/2
|0/2
|4
|1
|O. Barry
|13
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|0/2
|2
|0
|J. James
|11
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. Simmons
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|R. Singer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Graves III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Parilla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|76
|27
|16
|11
|4
|21
|28
|29/59
|10/22
|8/14
|10
|17
