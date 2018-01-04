UNLV
McCoy scores 23 to help UNLV beat SJSU 82-76 in OT

  • Jan 04, 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Brandon McCoy made 9-of-11 free throws and finished with 23 points and Jordan Johnson hit 5-of-6 free throws in the final 30 seconds of overtime to help UNLV beat San Jose State 82-76 on Wednesday night.

Shakur Juiston had 14 points and Kris Clyburn 13 for UNLV (12-3, 1-1 Mountain West). Johnson finished with 10 points, seven assists and three steals.

Jovan Mooring, who hadn't attempted a field goal or a free throw since the first half, made 1-of-2 foul shots to open the scoring in overtime and his 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining gave the Runnin' Rebels a 72-69 lead. Ryan Welage made a layup that pulled San Jose State (3-11, 0-3) within two points with 34 seconds left, but Johnson and Juiston combined to make 7-of-8 free throws from there to seal it.

Welage led the Spartans with 23 points.

San Jose State has lost three in a row and eight of its last nine.

McCoy converted a 3-point play to make it 62-51 with 5:17 left in regulation, but the Runnin' Rebels missed their final three second-half field-goal attempts - and committed four turnovers - as SJSU used a 15-3 run, including eight points by Welage, to take a one-point lead after Noah Baumann hit a 3 with 25 seconds left.

Cheikh Mbacke Diong hit 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to force overtime.

The Rebels, who lost both games against SJSU last season, lead the all-time series 36-6.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

+ 1 Jordan Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Jordan Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman 2.0
+ 3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Shakur Juiston made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Shakur Juiston made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Ryan Welage 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston 11.0
  Brandon Mitchell missed jump shot 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Mitchell 13.0
  Jalen James missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
Team Stats
Points 82 76
Field Goals 26-55 (47.3%) 29-59 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 25-35 (71.4%) 8-14 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 34 30
Offensive 11 10
Defensive 20 17
Team 3 3
Assists 19 16
Steals 9 11
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 21 21
Fouls 17 28
Technicals 0 0
44
B. McCoy F
23 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
32
R. Welage F
23 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12OTT
away team logo UNLV 12-3 37291682
home team logo San Jose State 3-1130361076
UNLV
Starters
B. McCoy
S. Juiston
K. Clyburn
J. Johnson
J. Mooring
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. McCoy 30 23 3 1 1 1 2 4 7/14 0/0 9/11 2 1
S. Juiston 36 14 6 1 1 0 5 3 5/10 0/0 4/6 1 5
K. Clyburn 40 13 6 2 1 1 3 3 4/8 2/5 3/4 3 3
J. Johnson 40 10 4 7 3 0 3 1 2/9 1/4 5/6 2 2
J. Mooring 38 4 2 6 0 0 4 2 1/2 1/1 1/2 0 2
Bench
T. Beck
C. Diong
A. Hardy
B. Coupet Jr.
C. Dembele
D. Sljivancanin
J. Green
A. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Beck 10 9 3 0 0 0 1 0 4/7 0/0 1/2 2 1
C. Diong 15 6 5 1 2 2 2 1 2/2 0/0 2/4 1 4
A. Hardy 16 3 2 1 1 0 1 3 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 2
B. Coupet Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 82 31 19 9 4 21 17 26/55 5/13 25/35 11 20
San Jose State
Starters
R. Welage
N. Baumann
K. Fisher III
A. Chastain
I. Nichols
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Welage 39 23 6 3 1 0 1 4 8/15 3/7 4/4 0 6
N. Baumann 24 12 2 0 0 0 1 0 4/7 4/5 0/0 0 2
K. Fisher III 25 8 2 0 2 0 4 5 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Chastain 28 5 2 3 0 2 4 5 2/4 0/1 1/2 0 2
I. Nichols 11 2 1 2 1 0 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Hillsman
N. Carlisle
B. Mitchell
O. Barry
J. James
C. Simmons
R. Singer
W. Graves III
R. Parilla
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hillsman 23 9 2 2 1 1 1 2 2/6 2/3 3/4 1 1
N. Carlisle 26 7 2 4 2 0 4 2 3/4 1/1 0/0 0 2
B. Mitchell 21 6 5 1 3 1 1 4 3/9 0/2 0/2 4 1
O. Barry 13 4 2 0 0 0 2 2 2/6 0/2 0/2 2 0
J. James 11 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1
C. Simmons 4 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
R. Singer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Graves III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Parilla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 76 27 16 11 4 21 28 29/59 10/22 8/14 10 17
