Martin scores career-high 37, Butler beats Marquette 94-83
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Kelan Martin scored a career-high 37 points and Butler snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Marquette 94-83 on Friday night.
Martin made four 3-pointers and hit all nine of his free throws while adding seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, who lost their three previous games to ranked opponents after they upset No. 1 Villanova on Dec. 29.
Kamar Baldwin added 19 points and Tyler Wideman 16 with Butler shooting 59 percent and committing just three turnovers.
Sam Hauser matched his career high with 30 points, making six 3-pointers, for the Golden Eagles (12-6, 3-3 Big East) with Andrew Rowsey adding 17.
Hauser hit two 3-pointers and Greg Elliott one in a 9-0 run to give Marquette a 67-60 lead with 10 minutes left. Butler (13-6, 3-3) responded with a 13-0 run behind eight points from Martin.
The Bulldogs outscored Marquette 34-16 over the final 10 minutes. The Golden Eagles made just one field over the last 6 1/2 minutes, a Markus Howard layup with 28 seconds left.
Butler built a 14-point lead in the first half after a 22-6 run in which Baldwin scored nine points before Marquette cut it to 44-38 at the break.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|19.2
|Pts. Per Game
|19.2
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|6.8
|Reb. Per Game
|6.8
|50.8
|Field Goal %
|45.4
|49.5
|Three Point %
|31.5
|92.6
|Free Throw %
|89.2
|Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Paul Jorgensen
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain
|26.0
|Paul Jorgensen missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Paul Jorgensen made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Andrew Rowsey
|26.0
|+ 1
|Markus Howard made free throw
|28.0
|Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin
|28.0
|+ 2
|Markus Howard made layup
|28.0
|+ 2
|Sean McDermott made tip-in
|30.0
|Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|31.0
|Kamar Baldwin missed running Jump Shot
|33.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|94
|Field Goals
|28-57 (49.1%)
|38-64 (59.4%)
|3-Pointers
|10-22 (45.5%)
|6-17 (35.3%)
|Free Throws
|17-21 (81.0%)
|12-14 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|27
|Offensive
|5
|3
|Defensive
|21
|19
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|14
|19
|Steals
|0
|6
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|3
|Fouls
|12
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Marquette 12-6
|83.8 PPG
|34.7 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Butler 13-6
|80.8 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|14.4 APG
|
|49.1
|FG%
|59.4
|
|
|45.5
|3PT FG%
|35.3
|
|
|81.0
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. John
|16
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|G. Elliott
|26
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|H. Froling
|11
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|J. Cain
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Marotta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Eke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lelito
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|26
|14
|0
|2
|10
|12
|28/57
|10/22
|17/21
|5
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Martin
|35
|37
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|12/17
|4/6
|9/9
|0
|7
|K. Baldwin
|38
|19
|5
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|9/14
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|T. Wideman
|20
|16
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7/10
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|P. Jorgensen
|35
|10
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4/10
|1/6
|1/3
|1
|3
|A. Thompson
|19
|2
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Martin
|35
|37
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|12/17
|4/6
|9/9
|0
|7
|K. Baldwin
|38
|19
|5
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|9/14
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|T. Wideman
|20
|16
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7/10
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|P. Jorgensen
|35
|10
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4/10
|1/6
|1/3
|1
|3
|A. Thompson
|19
|2
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Fowler
|19
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. McDermott
|21
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|H. Baddley
|13
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Brunk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Donovan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gillens-Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|94
|22
|19
|6
|6
|3
|16
|38/64
|6/17
|12/14
|3
|19
-
BROWN
YALE72
78
Final
-
MARQET
BUTLER83
94
Final
-
NCASHV
PRESBY76
56
Final
-
CLEVST
OAK68
81
Final
-
RADFRD
GWEBB54
59
Final
-
WISGB
IUPUI61
67
Final
-
MNMTH
NIAGARA77
78
Final
-
QUINN
RIDER60
78
Final
-
NEB
PSU74
76
Final/OT
-
STPETE
CAN58
70
Final
-
LONGWD
LIB58
51
Final
-
VCU
DAYTON79
106
Final
-
HIGHPT
CAMP64
65
Final
-
YOUNG
DTROIT91
93
Final
-
OHIO
KENTST69
70
Final
-
DELST
HAMP56
78
Final
-
WINTHR
CHARSO64
53
Final
-
MILW
ILLCHI73
88
Final
-
CORN
PENN61
69
Final
-
CLMB
PRINCE56
72
Final
-
PROV
DEPAUL71
64
Final
-
IDAHO
EWASH58
51
Final