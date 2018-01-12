MARQET
Martin scores career-high 37, Butler beats Marquette 94-83

  Jan 12, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Kelan Martin scored a career-high 37 points and Butler snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Marquette 94-83 on Friday night.

Martin made four 3-pointers and hit all nine of his free throws while adding seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, who lost their three previous games to ranked opponents after they upset No. 1 Villanova on Dec. 29.

Kamar Baldwin added 19 points and Tyler Wideman 16 with Butler shooting 59 percent and committing just three turnovers.

Sam Hauser matched his career high with 30 points, making six 3-pointers, for the Golden Eagles (12-6, 3-3 Big East) with Andrew Rowsey adding 17.

Hauser hit two 3-pointers and Greg Elliott one in a 9-0 run to give Marquette a 67-60 lead with 10 minutes left. Butler (13-6, 3-3) responded with a 13-0 run behind eight points from Martin.

The Bulldogs outscored Marquette 34-16 over the final 10 minutes. The Golden Eagles made just one field over the last 6 1/2 minutes, a Markus Howard layup with 28 seconds left.

Butler built a 14-point lead in the first half after a 22-6 run in which Baldwin scored nine points before Marquette cut it to 44-38 at the break.

Key Players
S. Hauser
K. Martin
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
19.2 Pts. Per Game 19.2
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
50.8 Field Goal % 45.4
49.5 Three Point % 31.5
92.6 Free Throw % 89.2
Team Stats
Points 83 94
Field Goals 28-57 (49.1%) 38-64 (59.4%)
3-Pointers 10-22 (45.5%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 27
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 21 19
Team 4 5
Assists 14 19
Steals 0 6
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 10 3
Fouls 12 16
Technicals 0 0
10
S. Hauser G/F
30 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
30
K. Martin F
37 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
Starters
S. Hauser
A. Rowsey
M. Howard
S. Anim
M. Heldt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Hauser 39 30 6 1 0 0 0 1 11/17 6/9 2/2 1 5
A. Rowsey 37 17 4 5 0 0 3 2 3/11 3/6 8/9 0 4
M. Howard 33 14 0 3 0 0 2 2 5/10 0/4 4/4 0 0
S. Anim 17 7 4 1 0 0 1 1 2/4 0/0 3/6 2 2
M. Heldt 10 0 1 2 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
T. John
G. Elliott
H. Froling
J. Cain
C. Marotta
I. Eke
M. Lelito
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. John 16 8 2 0 0 0 0 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 2
G. Elliott 26 5 2 1 0 1 2 2 2/6 1/2 0/0 0 2
H. Froling 11 2 5 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 4
J. Cain 11 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Marotta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lelito - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 26 14 0 2 10 12 28/57 10/22 17/21 5 21
Starters
K. Martin
K. Baldwin
T. Wideman
P. Jorgensen
A. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Martin 35 37 7 3 0 1 0 3 12/17 4/6 9/9 0 7
K. Baldwin 38 19 5 4 2 0 1 3 9/14 1/1 0/0 0 5
T. Wideman 20 16 2 1 0 2 0 2 7/10 0/0 2/2 1 1
P. Jorgensen 35 10 4 6 2 0 0 2 4/10 1/6 1/3 1 3
A. Thompson 19 2 0 4 1 0 1 4 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
N. Fowler
S. McDermott
H. Baddley
J. Brunk
C. David
C. Donovan
J. Gillens-Butler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Fowler 19 6 1 0 0 0 1 2 3/4 0/1 0/0 0 1
S. McDermott 21 4 2 1 0 1 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 1
H. Baddley 13 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Brunk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gillens-Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 94 22 19 6 6 3 16 38/64 6/17 12/14 3 19
