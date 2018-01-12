Providence heats up in 2nd half, beats DePaul 71-64
CHICAGO (AP) Jalen Lindsey had 18 points, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, Alpha Diallo had 14 of his 16 points in the second half, and Providence beat DePaul 71-64 on Friday night.
The Friars (12-6, 3-2 Big East) surged with 22 straight points to lead 56-46 near the midpoint of the second half while the Blue Demons (8-9, 1-4) missed 13 straight shot attempts from the field. DePaul got the deficit as close as 67-64 after Eli Cain hit a pair of 3s and a layup and Max Strus added another 3.
But Rodney Bullock's breakaway dunk made it a five-point game with 16 seconds left and Isaiah Jackson added a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with six seconds to go.
The Blue Demons had a 17-5 run to close the first half with a 35-34 lead and scored the next 11 to make it a 12-point lead in the first three minutes of the second half.
Jackson scored 15 and Bullock added 12 for the Friars.
Marin Maric had 15 points to lead the Blue Demons. Cain and Tre'Darius McCallum added 10 apiece.
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|64
|Field Goals
|23-53 (43.4%)
|26-67 (38.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|5-21 (23.8%)
|Free Throws
|18-27 (66.7%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|45
|Offensive
|6
|14
|Defensive
|26
|26
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|10
|16
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|13
|Fouls
|12
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Providence 12-6
|76.8 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|14.8 APG
|DePaul 8-9
|75.4 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|J. Lindsey G
|9.9 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|0.9 APG
|46.5 FG%
|
34
|M. Maric C
|13.7 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.3 APG
|54.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Lindsey G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|M. Maric C
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|43.4
|FG%
|38.8
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|23.8
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lindsey
|37
|18
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6/10
|4/8
|2/3
|2
|1
|A. Diallo
|35
|16
|9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|5/11
|0/3
|6/10
|3
|6
|R. Bullock
|31
|12
|8
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5/14
|0/2
|2/4
|1
|7
|K. Cartwright
|36
|8
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|6
|N. Watson
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Jackson
|27
|15
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4/8
|2/2
|5/6
|0
|4
|D. Edwards
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Young
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Ashton-Langford
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Holt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Planek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dickens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|32
|10
|7
|1
|10
|12
|23/53
|7/18
|18/27
|6
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Maric
|23
|15
|7
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|6/11
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|5
|E. Cain
|31
|10
|1
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/13
|2/5
|2/4
|0
|1
|T. McCallum
|33
|10
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5/12
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|M. Strus
|40
|8
|9
|4
|2
|1
|2
|3
|3/13
|2/8
|0/0
|2
|7
|B. Cyrus
|35
|4
|6
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Butz
|6
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|2
|P. Ryckbosch
|7
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|P. Reed
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|J. Roberts
|13
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Grandstaff
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Hanel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dwumaah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Cameron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|40
|16
|5
|3
|13
|20
|26/67
|5/21
|7/11
|14
|26
