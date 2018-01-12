PROV
DEPAUL

Providence heats up in 2nd half, beats DePaul 71-64

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 12, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) Jalen Lindsey had 18 points, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, Alpha Diallo had 14 of his 16 points in the second half, and Providence beat DePaul 71-64 on Friday night.

The Friars (12-6, 3-2 Big East) surged with 22 straight points to lead 56-46 near the midpoint of the second half while the Blue Demons (8-9, 1-4) missed 13 straight shot attempts from the field. DePaul got the deficit as close as 67-64 after Eli Cain hit a pair of 3s and a layup and Max Strus added another 3.

But Rodney Bullock's breakaway dunk made it a five-point game with 16 seconds left and Isaiah Jackson added a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with six seconds to go.

The Blue Demons had a 17-5 run to close the first half with a 35-34 lead and scored the next 11 to make it a 12-point lead in the first three minutes of the second half.

Jackson scored 15 and Bullock added 12 for the Friars.

Marin Maric had 15 points to lead the Blue Demons. Cain and Tre'Darius McCallum added 10 apiece.

Key Players
K. Cartwright
M. Strus
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
44.9 Field Goal % 43.6
46.9 Three Point % 35.8
77.8 Free Throw % 78.9
  Defensive rebound by Kyron Cartwright 1.0
  Eli Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Isaiah Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Isaiah Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Max Strus 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Jackson 4.0
  Eli Cain missed floating jump shot 6.0
+ 2 Rodney Bullock made driving dunk, assist by Isaiah Jackson 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Jackson 19.0
  Max Strus missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Tre'Darius McCallum 34.0
Team Stats
Points 71 64
Field Goals 23-53 (43.4%) 26-67 (38.8%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 5-21 (23.8%)
Free Throws 18-27 (66.7%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 36 45
Offensive 6 14
Defensive 26 26
Team 4 5
Assists 10 16
Steals 7 5
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 12 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
J. Lindsey G
18 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
34
M. Maric C
15 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo Providence 12-6 343771
home team logo DePaul 8-9352964
O/U 149.5, DEPAUL -1.0
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logoProvidence 12-6 76.8 PPG 38.9 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logoDePaul 8-9 75.4 PPG 41.3 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
21
J. Lindsey G 9.9 PPG 3.9 RPG 0.9 APG 46.5 FG%
34
M. Maric C 13.7 PPG 6.1 RPG 1.3 APG 54.9 FG%
Top Scorers
21
J. Lindsey G 18 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
34
M. Maric C 15 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
43.4 FG% 38.8
38.9 3PT FG% 23.8
66.7 FT% 63.6
Providence
Starters
J. Lindsey
A. Diallo
R. Bullock
K. Cartwright
N. Watson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Lindsey 37 18 3 0 1 0 1 1 6/10 4/8 2/3 2 1
A. Diallo 35 16 9 0 1 1 3 2 5/11 0/3 6/10 3 6
R. Bullock 31 12 8 1 0 0 3 3 5/14 0/2 2/4 1 7
K. Cartwright 36 8 6 4 1 0 1 0 3/7 1/3 1/2 0 6
N. Watson 13 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 1
Bench
I. Jackson
D. Edwards
K. Young
M. Ashton-Langford
E. Holt
T. Planek
M. White
D. Dickens
A. Fonts
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Jackson 27 15 4 3 2 0 0 2 4/8 2/2 5/6 0 4
D. Edwards 9 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Young 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Ashton-Langford 3 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Planek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dickens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 32 10 7 1 10 12 23/53 7/18 18/27 6 26
DePaul
Starters
M. Maric
E. Cain
T. McCallum
M. Strus
B. Cyrus
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Maric 23 15 7 0 2 0 4 4 6/11 1/2 2/2 2 5
E. Cain 31 10 1 4 0 0 3 3 3/13 2/5 2/4 0 1
T. McCallum 33 10 6 1 0 1 1 3 5/12 0/2 0/0 2 4
M. Strus 40 8 9 4 2 1 2 3 3/13 2/8 0/0 2 7
B. Cyrus 35 4 6 4 0 1 1 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 5 1
Bench
J. Butz
P. Ryckbosch
P. Reed
J. Roberts
A. Grandstaff
J. Hanel
J. Anderson
T. Dwumaah
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
F. Cameron
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Butz 6 8 5 0 0 0 1 2 3/3 0/0 2/3 3 2
P. Ryckbosch 7 4 4 0 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 4
P. Reed 9 3 1 0 1 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 1
J. Roberts 13 2 1 3 0 0 1 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 1
A. Grandstaff 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Hanel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dwumaah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 40 16 5 3 13 20 26/67 5/21 7/11 14 26
NCAA BB Scores