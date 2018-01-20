Alabama holds off Mississippi State charge, 68-62
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Braxton Key rediscovered his shooting touch at the right time for Alabama.
Key scored 16 points in his best game of the season and Dazon Ingram made two free throws with 21 seconds left to lift Alabama to a 68-62 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night.
The Crimson Tide (13-6, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) squandered a 19-point halftime lead before holding on against the Bulldogs (14-5, 2-4). Alabama won its fourth straight game and second in a row without leading scorer Collin Sexton, who remained out with an abdominal injury.
Key, last year's leading scorer, helped pick up the slack after he hadn't scored in double digits since returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for the first 10 games.
''Braxton Key came alive for us, his best game since he's been back,'' Tide coach Avery Johnson said. ''We desperately needed it tonight because they were going to try to limit the production of some of our other wing players.''
Quinndary Weatherspoon made a pair of free throws to tie the game at 60-60 with 1:38 left. Then Key scored on a put back for the Tide and John Petty hit a jump shot.
Aric Holman dunked off an offensive rebound to make it 64-62 with 22 seconds left. Key's second attempt at an inbounds pass went across midcourt to Ingram, who was fouled by Lamar Peters in a battle for the ball.
Nick Weatherspoon missed a quick 3-pointer at the other end and Herbert Jones headed to an uncontested dunk to punctuate the Alabama win after an aborted comeback.
''Obviously we had a very poor start to the game and they jumped on us quickly,'' Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. ''We came out where they were the aggressors and we were on our heels. I thought we turned that around in the second half with our comeback.''
Daniel Giddens scored a career-high 13 points for Alabama on 5-of-7 shooting. John Petty had nine points on 3-of-11 shooting after hitting eight 3-pointers in Wednesday night's upset of No. 17 Auburn. He also had four assists.
Key had five rebounds, four assists and three steals. He came in 1 of 15 from 3-point range this season but hit a pair in this game. His response when the first went in: ''Finally.''
Even a team manager had been daily trying to fire him up by giving Key grief about his low shooting percentage.
''It's just good to see one finally go through,'' Key said. ''It just builds confidence.''
Peters led Mississippi State with 17 points, including three straight 3-pointers in a 70-second span. He followed that up with a layup to help the Bulldogs wipe out the big deficit.
''I was able to get hot at the right moment and that's what we needed,'' Peters said. ''And it was able to bring us back and give us a chance to win the game.''
Weatherspoon had 12 points and nine rebounds. Aric Holman added 11 points and 10 boards while Abdul Ado also scored 11.
BIG PICTURE
Mississippi St: Has lost 11 in a row on the road dating back to last season. Has dropped four of its last five games. Made 21 of 56 shots (37.5 percent) but hit five second-half 3-pointers.
Alabama: Made just 9 of 29 shots in the second half (31 percent). Has won eight of the last nine meetings, including the last four. Had 16 assists, 12 in the first half.
SEXTON'S STATUS
Johnson said Sexton, whose 19.3 points per game ranks second in the SEC, is inching closer to a return but wasn't close to playing in this one. ''On a scale of 1 to 10 when the abdominal injury happened, if he was a zero, today he probably was a 5-1/2,'' Johnson said.
UP NEXT
Mississippi St. visits No. 18 Kentucky on Tuesday night.
Alabama visits Mississippi on Tuesday night, the Tide's only road contest during this five-game stretch.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|11.4
|Pts. Per Game
|11.4
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|6.4
|Reb. Per Game
|6.4
|50.5
|Field Goal %
|41.3
|31.4
|Three Point %
|17.9
|75.3
|Free Throw %
|73.6
|Defensive rebound by Alabama
|0.0
|Lamar Peters missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 2
|Herbert Jones made jump shot
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Donta Hall
|10.0
|Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Lamar Peters
|20.0
|+ 2
|Aric Holman made dunk
|22.0
|Offensive rebound by Aric Holman
|22.0
|Quinndary Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|68
|Field Goals
|21-56 (37.5%)
|25-60 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|13-23 (56.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|40
|Offensive
|9
|14
|Defensive
|24
|23
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|5
|16
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Miss. State 14-5
|74.5 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Alabama 13-6
|74.6 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|37.5
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|56.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Weatherspoon
|31
|12
|9
|2
|2
|0
|5
|2
|4/9
|0/3
|4/4
|4
|5
|A. Holman
|28
|11
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|1/1
|4/5
|2
|8
|A. Ado
|20
|11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|5/8
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|2
|N. Weatherspoon
|25
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/9
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|1
|T. Carter
|23
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Weatherspoon
|31
|12
|9
|2
|2
|0
|5
|2
|4/9
|0/3
|4/4
|4
|5
|A. Holman
|28
|11
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|1/1
|4/5
|2
|8
|A. Ado
|20
|11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|5/8
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|2
|N. Weatherspoon
|25
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/9
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|1
|T. Carter
|23
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Peters
|28
|17
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|3
|6/15
|4/10
|1/2
|0
|1
|E. Datcher
|20
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|E. Wright
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Feazell
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|X. Stapleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Herard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Singleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Storm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|33
|5
|7
|1
|15
|20
|21/56
|7/23
|13/16
|9
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Key
|28
|16
|5
|4
|3
|1
|2
|1
|6/13
|2/4
|2/3
|3
|2
|D. Giddens
|22
|13
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|5/7
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|1
|J. Petty
|35
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/11
|2/7
|1/2
|1
|3
|D. Ingram
|29
|7
|8
|6
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0/2
|0/0
|7/10
|1
|7
|H. Jones
|30
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3/8
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Key
|28
|16
|5
|4
|3
|1
|2
|1
|6/13
|2/4
|2/3
|3
|2
|D. Giddens
|22
|13
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|5/7
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|1
|J. Petty
|35
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/11
|2/7
|1/2
|1
|3
|D. Ingram
|29
|7
|8
|6
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0/2
|0/0
|7/10
|1
|7
|H. Jones
|30
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3/8
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hall
|19
|8
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|3
|A. Johnson Jr.
|16
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Reese
|12
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|G. Smith
|9
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|L. Schaffer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Fuller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sexton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|37
|16
|7
|6
|11
|17
|25/60
|5/16
|13/23
|14
|23
-
22OHIOST
MINN67
49
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK56
77
Final
-
7WICHST
HOU59
73
Final
-
3PURDUE
IOWA87
64
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN89
93
Final/2OT
-
1NOVA
UCONN81
61
Final
-
FSU
VATECH91
82
Final
-
GWASH
VCU63
87
Final
-
LSU
VANDY71
77
Final
-
NKY
WISGB77
65
Final
-
SFTRPA
SACHRT73
60
Final
-
NDAKST
IPFW88
92
Final
-
RI
DAYTON88
74
Final
-
FORD
STJOES46
68
Final
-
NIAGARA
FAIR85
104
Final
-
CIT
VMI81
88
Final
-
UNF
USCUP100
80
Final
-
TEXAS
6WVU51
86
Final
-
TEMPLE
PENN60
51
Final
-
BUTLER
DEPAUL79
67
Final
-
4OKLA
OKLAST81
83
Final/OT
-
TNMART
SIUE70
69
Final
-
DEL
NEAST64
76
Final
-
PSU
NWEST61
70
Final
-
8TXTECH
IOWAST52
70
Final
-
LAFAY
AMER62
53
Final
-
OHIO
EMICH72
66
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG72
77
Final
-
LEHIGH
ARMY81
93
Final
-
ODU
FAU73
62
Final
-
ILLST
INDST54
84
Final
-
BU
NAVY75
68
Final
-
STLOU
UMASS66
47
Final
-
GATECH
15UNC66
80
Final
-
GASOU
GAST66
83
Final
-
EWASH
SUTAH62
66
Final/OT
-
11XAVIER
19SETON73
64
Final
-
LSALLE
RICH74
81
Final
-
CREIGH
PROV71
85
Final
-
CSBAK
CHIST89
78
Final
-
BALLST
MIAOH53
71
Final
-
ILLCHI
CLEVST87
80
Final
-
MISS
ARK93
97
Final
-
CMICH
BGREEN84
75
Final
-
LIU
CCTST63
72
Final
-
ROBERT
WAGNER49
62
Final
-
BRYANT
STFRAN80
85
Final
-
NORFLK
SCST78
54
Final
-
JVILLE
NJTECH63
61
Final
-
MOST
DRAKE58
61
Final
-
DREXEL
JMAD73
75
Final
-
14ARIZ
STNFRD73
71
Final
-
MIZZOU
TEXAM49
60
Final
-
24TCU
KSTATE68
73
Final
-
PITT
5DUKE54
81
Final
-
ECU
12CINCY60
86
Final
-
HOFSTRA
CHARLS70
76
Final
-
OAK
DTROIT92
86
Final
-
ND
20CLEM58
67
Final
-
NCCU
HOW78
84
Final/OT
-
WCAR
ETNST50
66
Final
-
APPST
SALAB77
83
Final
-
BCU
DELST85
78
Final
-
TNTECH
MOREHD55
74
Final
-
GMASON
DUQ89
95
Final/2OT
-
MOUNT
FDU72
73
Final
-
NILL
AKRON67
82
Final
-
FGC
KENSAW66
49
Final
-
ABIL
CARK80
63
Final
-
SAMFORD
FURMAN67
78
Final
-
SEMO
EILL86
74
Final
-
NCAT
UMES66
64
Final
-
MORGAN
COPPST73
80
Final/OT
-
UNLV
COLOST79
74
Final
-
NTEXAS
USM78
85
Final
-
STETSON
LPSCMB82
85
Final
-
MERCER
NCGRN66
70
Final/OT
-
LALAF
TEXST80
55
Final
-
SAMHOU
LAMAR77
84
Final/OT
-
CSTCAR
TROY74
73
Final
-
LAMON
TXARL55
71
Final
-
NWST
SELOU58
85
Final
-
ARKPB
PVAM72
66
Final
-
TULANE
SMU62
73
Final
-
UTVALL
NMEXST59
86
Final
-
WASH
COLO72
62
Final
-
BAYLOR
10KANSAS67
70
Final
-
UGA
17AUBURN65
79
Final
-
UCF
SFLA71
69
Final
-
21TENN
SC70
63
Final
-
PEAY
BELMONT59
83
Final
-
ARKST
ARKLR70
62
Final
-
GRAM
JACKST72
45
Final
-
ALST
STHRN61
63
Final
-
ALAM
ALCORN52
68
Final
-
HAMP
SAV101
103
Final
-
IUPUI
YOUNG62
85
Final
-
CPOLY
CSN54
72
Final
-
KENTST
TOLEDO65
72
Final
-
RICE
LATECH54
69
Final
-
MTSU
WKY66
62
Final
-
MARIST
RIDER57
60
Final
-
SDGST
NMEX75
79
Final
-
IDAHO
NAU84
80
Final
-
CHATT
WOFF67
71
Final
-
HARV
DART62
57
Final/OT
-
TOWSON
NCWILM71
73
Final/OT
-
JAXST
EKY68
60
Final
-
CORN
CLMB62
88
Final
-
WMMARY
ELON80
73
Final
-
UAB
MRSHL78
86
Final/OT
-
CHARLO
FIU59
79
Final
-
UIW
NORL70
74
Final
-
SDAKST
WILL98
70
Final
-
SEATTLE
TEXPA79
76
Final/OT
-
WRIGHT
MILW61
66
Final
-
SDAK
NEBOM85
71
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA51
64
Final
-
13GONZAG
SNCLRA75
60
Final
-
USC
OREGST74
67
Final
-
DENVER
ORAL73
64
Final
-
MCNSE
HOUBP86
81
Final
-
EVAN
BRAD53
66
Final
-
GC
UMKC86
69
Final
-
FLA
18UK66
64
Final
-
MVSU
TEXSO77
91
Final
-
MURYST
TNST76
57
Final
-
UTEP
TXSA61
65
Final
-
MISSST
BAMA62
68
Final
-
NDAK
NCOLO91
94
Final/OT
-
PORTST
WEBER79
84
Final
-
WYO
UTAHST85
77
Final
-
MNTNA
MONST67
52
Final
-
SACST
IDST65
71
Final
-
USD
BYU58
74
Final
-
BOISE
NEVADA68
74
Final
-
PEPPER
SANFRAN73
80
Final
-
MARYCA
UOP72
69
Final
-
PORT
LOYMRY72
65
Final
-
UCLA
OREG91
94
Final
-
CSFULL
LNGBCH73
81
Final
-
16ARIZST
CAL81
73
Final
-
UCDAV
HAWAII72
77
Final
-
UCIRV
UCSB58
70
Final
-
FRESNO
AF0
0
PPD