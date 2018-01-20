WASH
COLO

No Text

Nowell gets 19, Thybulle 18; Washington beats Colorado 72-62

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 20, 2018

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) BOULDER, Colo. -- Washington's ugly shooting line received a welcome boost when Matisse Thybulle banked in a 3-ball off the backboard midway through the opening half on Saturday.

Ugly, sure -- but just the kind of pick-me up needed for the struggling Huskies.

Jaylen Nowell scored 19 points, Thybulle added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington overcame a miserable start from the field to beat Colorado 72-62.

Thybulle's improbable 3 served as a catalyst.

''Things started to get quiet after that,'' the junior said, ''so we knew it was good.''

Noah Dickerson added 10 points and 14 rebounds for Washington (14-6, 4-3 Pac-12), which avoided losing three straight for the first time this season. David Crisp had 14 points, including a breakaway dunk in the final minute that all but secured the win.

The Huskies finished a respectable 42 percent from the field despite starting the game 4 of 20. Even better, they outrebounded the Buffaloes 50-34 and had 16 offensive boards.

Washington came into the game ranked last in the conference in rebound margin.

''Our kids fought today,'' Huskies coach Mike Hopkins said. ''I told them it doesn't matter if you make or miss shots, just take good ones. But you have to fight, you can't just go out there and be pushed around.''

Tyler Bey tied a career-high with 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Colorado (12-8, 4-4), while George King added 11 of his 13 in the second half.

The Buffaloes trimmed a 13-point deficit to seven points nine different times in the second. No closer, though.

''We didn't have the effort or energy and that's something this team really needs,'' Bey said. ''Home or away, you have to have energy. Period.''

In the opening half, Washington closed on a 27-9 run to take a 36-27 lead. The Huskies needed only three minutes to erase a nine-point deficit, stringing together a 14-0 run to go up 23-18.

They hit nine of their final 13 shots of the half as Dominic Green ended Washington's scoring funk with a 3, and Thybulle followed it with a banked-in 3 moments later.

The lead then grew to nine in the waning minutes as Green converted a four-point play with a 3 and foul shot, and Nowell tapped in a layup just seconds before the horn.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: After falling to .500 with two straight losses in Pac-12 play, the Huskies pushed back over the threshold with a less-than-complete performance against Colorado. Their domination on the boards - led by Thybulle and Dickerson - helped them through tough shooting stretches.

Colorado: The Buffaloes lost at the Coors Events Center for the first time since Dec. 12. They shot 35 percent from the field and failed to keep up with the Huskies on the boards. Next week, Colorado will look to get back on track when it travels to face No. 14 Arizona and No. 16 Arizona State after beating both schools in court-storming fashion earlier in the month.

JUST RELAX

Coming off a disappointing loss at Utah to start their road trip, Washington trailed 18-9 in the early minutes against Colorado.

Crediting his team, Nowell said the Huskies didn't panic.

''We kept poise,'' the freshman said. ''It's a great win. That was our objective after the Utah loss, we wanted to split the games.''

ANYONE? HELLO . ANYONE?

Two players totaled 10 of Colorado's 12 offensive boards -- freshman forward Bey had seven and point guard McKinley Wright IV added another three. No other player was credited with one (the team in general had two).

After the game, Colorado coach Tad Boyle wondered where his team's fight was.

''Nobody else got an offensive rebound in the whole game - not one guy,'' he said. ''We got punked.''

UP NEXT

Washington: Begins a three-game homestand against Washington State on Jan. 28.

Colorado: Its two-game stretch in Arizona begins with the Wildcats Thursday.

Key Players
D. Crisp
M. Wright IV
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
37.2 Field Goal % 45.0
29.2 Three Point % 31.1
68.5 Free Throw % 77.5
  Defensive rebound by Jaylen Nowell 4.0
  McKinley Wright IV missed layup 6.0
  Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV 7.0
  George King missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Dallas Walton 16.0
  David Crisp missed 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 David Crisp made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Namon Wright 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle 21.0
  McKinley Wright IV missed layup 23.0
+ 1 David Crisp made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
Team Stats
Points 72 62
Field Goals 25-59 (42.4%) 23-65 (35.4%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 50 34
Offensive 15 10
Defensive 32 22
Team 3 2
Assists 6 10
Steals 5 6
Blocks 5 7
Turnovers 12 6
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. Nowell G
19 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
T. Bey G/F
14 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Washington 14-6 363672
home team logo Colorado 12-8273562
O/U 144.5, COLO -5.5
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
O/U 144.5, COLO -5.5
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Team Stats
away team logoWashington 14-6 76.1 PPG 36.6 RPG 11.9 APG
home team logoColorado 12-8 74.1 PPG 41.8 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
5
J. Nowell G 16.9 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.5 APG 49.0 FG%
1
T. Bey G/F 5.6 PPG 4.8 RPG 0.6 APG 50.7 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Nowell G 19 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
1
T. Bey G/F 14 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
42.4 FG% 35.4
42.1 3PT FG% 27.3
70.0 FT% 62.5
Washington
Starters
J. Nowell
M. Thybulle
D. Crisp
N. Dickerson
S. Timmins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Nowell 37 19 7 1 1 0 4 2 7/13 2/5 3/4 1 6
M. Thybulle 33 18 10 1 1 1 0 3 7/14 3/5 1/2 4 6
D. Crisp 34 14 4 3 2 1 2 1 4/7 1/3 5/7 0 4
N. Dickerson 33 10 14 0 0 1 1 3 4/13 0/0 2/4 5 9
S. Timmins 23 2 8 0 0 1 3 4 1/4 0/0 0/0 4 4
Colorado
Starters
T. Bey
G. King
D. Walton
M. Wright IV
N. Wright
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Bey 31 14 11 1 0 2 0 3 5/9 0/0 4/7 7 4
G. King 34 13 6 0 1 1 1 3 5/13 3/10 0/0 0 6
D. Walton 31 13 5 2 0 4 0 2 6/13 0/0 1/2 0 5
M. Wright IV 35 10 5 5 2 0 1 1 4/14 1/4 1/2 3 2
N. Wright 22 0 1 1 0 0 0 5 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
NCAA BB Scores