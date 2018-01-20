Nowell gets 19, Thybulle 18; Washington beats Colorado 72-62
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) BOULDER, Colo. -- Washington's ugly shooting line received a welcome boost when Matisse Thybulle banked in a 3-ball off the backboard midway through the opening half on Saturday.
Ugly, sure -- but just the kind of pick-me up needed for the struggling Huskies.
Jaylen Nowell scored 19 points, Thybulle added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington overcame a miserable start from the field to beat Colorado 72-62.
Thybulle's improbable 3 served as a catalyst.
''Things started to get quiet after that,'' the junior said, ''so we knew it was good.''
Noah Dickerson added 10 points and 14 rebounds for Washington (14-6, 4-3 Pac-12), which avoided losing three straight for the first time this season. David Crisp had 14 points, including a breakaway dunk in the final minute that all but secured the win.
The Huskies finished a respectable 42 percent from the field despite starting the game 4 of 20. Even better, they outrebounded the Buffaloes 50-34 and had 16 offensive boards.
Washington came into the game ranked last in the conference in rebound margin.
''Our kids fought today,'' Huskies coach Mike Hopkins said. ''I told them it doesn't matter if you make or miss shots, just take good ones. But you have to fight, you can't just go out there and be pushed around.''
Tyler Bey tied a career-high with 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Colorado (12-8, 4-4), while George King added 11 of his 13 in the second half.
The Buffaloes trimmed a 13-point deficit to seven points nine different times in the second. No closer, though.
''We didn't have the effort or energy and that's something this team really needs,'' Bey said. ''Home or away, you have to have energy. Period.''
In the opening half, Washington closed on a 27-9 run to take a 36-27 lead. The Huskies needed only three minutes to erase a nine-point deficit, stringing together a 14-0 run to go up 23-18.
They hit nine of their final 13 shots of the half as Dominic Green ended Washington's scoring funk with a 3, and Thybulle followed it with a banked-in 3 moments later.
The lead then grew to nine in the waning minutes as Green converted a four-point play with a 3 and foul shot, and Nowell tapped in a layup just seconds before the horn.
BIG PICTURE
Washington: After falling to .500 with two straight losses in Pac-12 play, the Huskies pushed back over the threshold with a less-than-complete performance against Colorado. Their domination on the boards - led by Thybulle and Dickerson - helped them through tough shooting stretches.
Colorado: The Buffaloes lost at the Coors Events Center for the first time since Dec. 12. They shot 35 percent from the field and failed to keep up with the Huskies on the boards. Next week, Colorado will look to get back on track when it travels to face No. 14 Arizona and No. 16 Arizona State after beating both schools in court-storming fashion earlier in the month.
JUST RELAX
Coming off a disappointing loss at Utah to start their road trip, Washington trailed 18-9 in the early minutes against Colorado.
Crediting his team, Nowell said the Huskies didn't panic.
''We kept poise,'' the freshman said. ''It's a great win. That was our objective after the Utah loss, we wanted to split the games.''
ANYONE? HELLO . ANYONE?
Two players totaled 10 of Colorado's 12 offensive boards -- freshman forward Bey had seven and point guard McKinley Wright IV added another three. No other player was credited with one (the team in general had two).
After the game, Colorado coach Tad Boyle wondered where his team's fight was.
''Nobody else got an offensive rebound in the whole game - not one guy,'' he said. ''We got punked.''
UP NEXT
Washington: Begins a three-game homestand against Washington State on Jan. 28.
Colorado: Its two-game stretch in Arizona begins with the Wildcats Thursday.
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|15.1
|Pts. Per Game
|15.1
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|37.2
|Field Goal %
|45.0
|29.2
|Three Point %
|31.1
|68.5
|Free Throw %
|77.5
|Defensive rebound by Jaylen Nowell
|4.0
|McKinley Wright IV missed layup
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|7.0
|George King missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Dallas Walton
|16.0
|David Crisp missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|David Crisp made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Namon Wright
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle
|21.0
|McKinley Wright IV missed layup
|23.0
|+ 1
|David Crisp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|62
|Field Goals
|25-59 (42.4%)
|23-65 (35.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-19 (42.1%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|14-20 (70.0%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|50
|34
|Offensive
|15
|10
|Defensive
|32
|22
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|6
|10
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|5
|7
|Turnovers
|12
|6
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Washington 14-6
|76.1 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Colorado 12-8
|74.1 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|12.8 APG
|
|42.4
|FG%
|35.4
|
|
|42.1
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nowell
|37
|19
|7
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7/13
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|6
|M. Thybulle
|33
|18
|10
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7/14
|3/5
|1/2
|4
|6
|D. Crisp
|34
|14
|4
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|5/7
|0
|4
|N. Dickerson
|33
|10
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4/13
|0/0
|2/4
|5
|9
|S. Timmins
|23
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Green
|23
|9
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2/6
|2/5
|3/3
|1
|3
|N. Carter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Carter III
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|H. Wright
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Kingma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Bowman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Duruisseau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Baruti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crandall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|47
|6
|5
|5
|12
|16
|25/59
|8/19
|14/20
|15
|32
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bey
|31
|14
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|5/9
|0/0
|4/7
|7
|4
|G. King
|34
|13
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5/13
|3/10
|0/0
|0
|6
|D. Walton
|31
|13
|5
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|6/13
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|5
|M. Wright IV
|35
|10
|5
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4/14
|1/4
|1/2
|3
|2
|N. Wright
|22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collier
|24
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/7
|2/3
|4/5
|0
|0
|L. Siewert
|9
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Nikolic
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Schwartz
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Repine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Strating
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|32
|10
|6
|7
|6
|16
|23/65
|6/22
|10/16
|10
|22
-
22OHIOST
MINN67
49
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK56
77
Final
-
7WICHST
HOU59
73
Final
-
3PURDUE
IOWA87
64
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN89
93
Final/2OT
-
1NOVA
UCONN81
61
Final
-
FSU
VATECH91
82
Final
-
GWASH
VCU63
87
Final
-
LSU
VANDY71
77
Final
-
NKY
WISGB77
65
Final
-
SFTRPA
SACHRT73
60
Final
-
NDAKST
IPFW88
92
Final
-
RI
DAYTON88
74
Final
-
FORD
STJOES46
68
Final
-
NIAGARA
FAIR85
104
Final
-
CIT
VMI81
88
Final
-
UNF
USCUP100
80
Final
-
TEXAS
6WVU51
86
Final
-
TEMPLE
PENN60
51
Final
-
BUTLER
DEPAUL79
67
Final
-
4OKLA
OKLAST81
83
Final/OT
-
TNMART
SIUE70
69
Final
-
DEL
NEAST64
76
Final
-
PSU
NWEST61
70
Final
-
8TXTECH
IOWAST52
70
Final
-
LAFAY
AMER62
53
Final
-
OHIO
EMICH72
66
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG72
77
Final
-
LEHIGH
ARMY81
93
Final
-
ODU
FAU73
62
Final
-
ILLST
INDST54
84
Final
-
BU
NAVY75
68
Final
-
STLOU
UMASS66
47
Final
-
GATECH
15UNC66
80
Final
-
GASOU
GAST66
83
Final
-
EWASH
SUTAH62
66
Final/OT
-
11XAVIER
19SETON73
64
Final
-
LSALLE
RICH74
81
Final
-
CREIGH
PROV71
85
Final
-
CSBAK
CHIST89
78
Final
-
BALLST
MIAOH53
71
Final
-
ILLCHI
CLEVST87
80
Final
-
MISS
ARK93
97
Final
-
CMICH
BGREEN84
75
Final
-
LIU
CCTST63
72
Final
-
ROBERT
WAGNER49
62
Final
-
BRYANT
STFRAN80
85
Final
-
NORFLK
SCST78
54
Final
-
JVILLE
NJTECH63
61
Final
-
MOST
DRAKE58
61
Final
-
DREXEL
JMAD73
75
Final
-
14ARIZ
STNFRD73
71
Final
-
MIZZOU
TEXAM49
60
Final
-
24TCU
KSTATE68
73
Final
-
PITT
5DUKE54
81
Final
-
ECU
12CINCY60
86
Final
-
HOFSTRA
CHARLS70
76
Final
-
OAK
DTROIT92
86
Final
-
ND
20CLEM58
67
Final
-
NCCU
HOW78
84
Final/OT
-
WCAR
ETNST50
66
Final
-
APPST
SALAB77
83
Final
-
BCU
DELST85
78
Final
-
TNTECH
MOREHD55
74
Final
-
GMASON
DUQ89
95
Final/2OT
-
MOUNT
FDU72
73
Final
-
NILL
AKRON67
82
Final
-
FGC
KENSAW66
49
Final
-
ABIL
CARK80
63
Final
-
SAMFORD
FURMAN67
78
Final
-
SEMO
EILL86
74
Final
-
NCAT
UMES66
64
Final
-
MORGAN
COPPST73
80
Final/OT
-
UNLV
COLOST79
74
Final
-
NTEXAS
USM78
85
Final
-
STETSON
LPSCMB82
85
Final
-
MERCER
NCGRN66
70
Final/OT
-
LALAF
TEXST80
55
Final
-
SAMHOU
LAMAR77
84
Final/OT
-
CSTCAR
TROY74
73
Final
-
LAMON
TXARL55
71
Final
-
NWST
SELOU58
85
Final
-
ARKPB
PVAM72
66
Final
-
TULANE
SMU62
73
Final
-
UTVALL
NMEXST59
86
Final
-
WASH
COLO72
62
Final
-
BAYLOR
10KANSAS67
70
Final
-
UGA
17AUBURN65
79
Final
-
UCF
SFLA71
69
Final
-
21TENN
SC70
63
Final
-
PEAY
BELMONT59
83
Final
-
ARKST
ARKLR70
62
Final
-
GRAM
JACKST72
45
Final
-
ALST
STHRN61
63
Final
-
ALAM
ALCORN52
68
Final
-
HAMP
SAV101
103
Final
-
IUPUI
YOUNG62
85
Final
-
CPOLY
CSN54
72
Final
-
KENTST
TOLEDO65
72
Final
-
RICE
LATECH54
69
Final
-
MTSU
WKY66
62
Final
-
MARIST
RIDER57
60
Final
-
SDGST
NMEX75
79
Final
-
IDAHO
NAU84
80
Final
-
CHATT
WOFF67
71
Final
-
HARV
DART62
57
Final/OT
-
TOWSON
NCWILM71
73
Final/OT
-
JAXST
EKY68
60
Final
-
CORN
CLMB62
88
Final
-
WMMARY
ELON80
73
Final
-
UAB
MRSHL78
86
Final/OT
-
CHARLO
FIU59
79
Final
-
UIW
NORL70
74
Final
-
SDAKST
WILL98
70
Final
-
SEATTLE
TEXPA79
76
Final/OT
-
WRIGHT
MILW61
66
Final
-
SDAK
NEBOM85
71
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA51
64
Final
-
13GONZAG
SNCLRA75
60
Final
-
USC
OREGST74
67
Final
-
DENVER
ORAL73
64
Final
-
MCNSE
HOUBP86
81
Final
-
EVAN
BRAD53
66
Final
-
GC
UMKC86
69
Final
-
FLA
18UK66
64
Final
-
MVSU
TEXSO77
91
Final
-
MURYST
TNST76
57
Final
-
UTEP
TXSA61
65
Final
-
MISSST
BAMA62
68
Final
-
NDAK
NCOLO91
94
Final/OT
-
PORTST
WEBER79
84
Final
-
WYO
UTAHST85
77
Final
-
MNTNA
MONST67
52
Final
-
SACST
IDST65
71
Final
-
USD
BYU58
74
Final
-
BOISE
NEVADA68
74
Final
-
PEPPER
SANFRAN73
80
Final
-
MARYCA
UOP72
69
Final
-
PORT
LOYMRY72
65
Final
-
UCLA
OREG91
94
Final
-
CSFULL
LNGBCH73
81
Final
-
16ARIZST
CAL81
73
Final
-
UCDAV
HAWAII72
77
Final
-
UCIRV
UCSB58
70
Final
-
FRESNO
AF0
0
PPD