No. 7 Wichita St loses 2nd straight, falls to Houston 73-59

  • Jan 20, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) Wichita State had not lost back-to-back conference games since the 2012-13 season. The No. 7 Shockers have now dropped consecutive conference games in four days.

Wichita State lost its second straight game Saturday, losing to Houston 73-59. Houston, with Rob Gray scoring 24 points, beat a Top 10 team for the first time in 22 years.

''I know everybody wants to see us win every game, but we're going through something right now,'' Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie said.

Wichita State (15-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) fell to SMU 83-78 on Wednesday. The Shockers shot a season-low 33 percent and committed 18 turnovers in this latest loss.

''We have to work on everything,'' Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said. ''We have to work on our ability to score against that pressure. We have to work on rebounding in crowds. We have to work on finishing in a crowd. We had several layups we missed in the first half. We didn't have very many good performances. I have to coach better. We have to play better.''

Gray was 10 of 21 from the field for the Cougars (15-4, 5-2), whose previous win over a Top 10 team came against No. 3 Memphis, 69-67 on Jan. 6, 1996. Corey Davis Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds and Devin Davis had 12 points and seven rebounds.

After being dominated in an 81-63 loss at Wichita State on Jan. 4, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said the Cougars knew they had to shut off the Shockers' 3-point scoring. The Shockers finished 4 of 20 on 3-pointers.

''They are the number one 3-point shooting team in the league,'' Gray said. ''We know that is a big part of their offense. If we can slow them down there, then we can slow them down overall.''

Houston built its lead to 42-28 on Gray's layup two minutes into the second half, but the Shockers answered with an 8-0 run. The Cougars responded with a 12-4 burst, including seven points by Gray, and kept pulling away.

''We knew where they were going to get their shots from, and we knew we had to do a good job of not relaxing,'' Sampson said. ''They are very disciplined. They run good stuff, and they hit us in the mouth with it the last time.''

Shaquille Morris had 12 points and seven rebounds for Wichita State, which had won 11 straight on the road.

Landry Shamet, who entered the game leading the Shockers in scoring at 16 a game, was held scoreless in the first half and finished with seven points.

''We're all (mad),'' Shamet said. ''I don't know if there's one thing that needs to get better, but we'll try to figure it out in the coming week, and hopefully, we can fix things.''

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers struggled from the start, shooting 35 percent in the first half and could not get out of an early hole. ... Wichita State held a 48-37 rebounding edge.

Houston: The Cougars helped their NCAA Tournament resume with the upset. Houston had an answer every time the Shockers got close and did well on defense, especially Davis, who was tasked with guarding Shamet.

GAME OF THE CENTURY ANNIVERSARY

Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of the ''Game of the Century'' between No. 1 UCLA and No. 2 Houston in the Astrodome before a crowd of 52,693. Houston won 71-69 behind Elvin Hayes' 39 points and 15 rebounds, topping a team led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then Lew Alcindor. Hayes, players from the game and staff were honored at halftime.

IT'S BEEN A WHILE

Wichita State played its first game against the Cougars in Houston since Jan. 2, 1960.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: The Shockers host Central Florida on Thursday.

Houston: Hosts South Florida on Jan. 28.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Shamet
11 G
R. Gray
32 G
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
52.7 Field Goal % 48.0
50.0 Three Point % 37.3
84.7 Free Throw % 83.7
+ 2 Corey Davis Jr. made floating jump shot 7.0
+ 2 Landry Shamet made driving dunk 36.0
+ 1 Corey Davis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
+ 1 Corey Davis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Personal foul on Markis McDuffie 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Corey Davis Jr. 1:02
  Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Rauno Nurger 1:18
  Rob Gray missed free throw 1:18
  Personal foul on Zach Brown 1:18
  Defensive rebound by Rob Gray 1:22
Team Stats
Points 59 73
Field Goals 19-58 (32.8%) 26-60 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 17-25 (68.0%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 48 37
Offensive 14 7
Defensive 28 26
Team 6 4
Assists 11 11
Steals 4 7
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 18 10
Fouls 20 24
Technicals 0 0
S. Morris C
12 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
R. Gray G
24 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
Team Stats
away team logo7 Wichita State 15-4 83.2 PPG 45.3 RPG 18.8 APG
home team logoHouston 15-4 79.3 PPG 43.1 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
24
S. Morris C 12.1 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.3 APG 53.2 FG%
32
R. Gray G 19.7 PPG 3.1 RPG 4.0 APG 48.0 FG%
Top Scorers
24
S. Morris C 12 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
32
R. Gray G 24 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
32.8 FG% 43.3
20.0 3PT FG% 25.0
68.0 FT% 76.2
Wichita State
Starters
S. Morris
C. Frankamp
L. Shamet
R. Kelly
Z. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Morris 23 12 7 1 0 1 3 1 5/11 1/2 1/4 2 5
C. Frankamp 29 9 3 0 1 0 0 2 3/11 1/4 2/2 0 3
L. Shamet 36 7 4 3 0 0 3 0 2/10 1/6 2/2 0 4
R. Kelly 22 6 10 1 2 1 3 1 3/6 0/1 0/2 6 4
Z. Brown 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
M. McDuffie
D. Willis Jr.
R. Nurger
C. Keyser
A. Reaves
S. Haynes-Jones
B. Barney
K. Malone
R. Brown
B. Bush
J. Herrs
A. Midtgaard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 19 8 6 1 1 0 3 4 2/6 1/2 3/4 1 5
D. Willis Jr. 13 7 1 1 0 0 3 1 3/7 0/2 1/2 1 0
R. Nurger 17 6 5 1 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/1 4/5 2 3
C. Keyser 11 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 0
A. Reaves 19 2 4 3 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 3
S. Haynes-Jones 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Barney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Malone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Midtgaard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 42 11 4 3 18 20 19/58 4/20 17/25 14 28
Houston
Starters
R. Gray
C. Davis Jr.
D. Davis
B. Brady
G. Robinson Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Gray 37 24 3 4 1 0 4 3 10/21 2/7 2/5 0 3
C. Davis Jr. 36 17 8 3 2 0 2 3 5/13 1/6 6/6 3 5
D. Davis 29 12 7 1 1 1 0 2 5/10 0/0 2/2 1 6
B. Brady 5 2 2 0 0 0 1 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
G. Robinson Jr. 20 0 3 1 1 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
Bench
A. Brooks
F. White Jr.
N. Zanna
W. VanBeck
C. Harris Jr.
V. Sangoyomi
M. Adewunmi
C. Alley Jr.
G. Grant
C. Broodo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Brooks 24 8 3 1 1 0 0 1 2/9 2/7 2/2 0 3
F. White Jr. 18 6 4 1 1 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 2/2 2 2
N. Zanna 21 4 3 0 0 0 1 5 1/2 0/0 2/4 0 3
W. VanBeck 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Harris Jr. 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
V. Sangoyomi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Adewunmi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 33 11 7 1 10 24 26/60 5/20 16/21 7 26
