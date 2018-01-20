No. 7 Wichita St loses 2nd straight, falls to Houston 73-59
HOUSTON (AP) Wichita State had not lost back-to-back conference games since the 2012-13 season. The No. 7 Shockers have now dropped consecutive conference games in four days.
Wichita State lost its second straight game Saturday, losing to Houston 73-59. Houston, with Rob Gray scoring 24 points, beat a Top 10 team for the first time in 22 years.
''I know everybody wants to see us win every game, but we're going through something right now,'' Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie said.
Wichita State (15-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) fell to SMU 83-78 on Wednesday. The Shockers shot a season-low 33 percent and committed 18 turnovers in this latest loss.
''We have to work on everything,'' Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said. ''We have to work on our ability to score against that pressure. We have to work on rebounding in crowds. We have to work on finishing in a crowd. We had several layups we missed in the first half. We didn't have very many good performances. I have to coach better. We have to play better.''
Gray was 10 of 21 from the field for the Cougars (15-4, 5-2), whose previous win over a Top 10 team came against No. 3 Memphis, 69-67 on Jan. 6, 1996. Corey Davis Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds and Devin Davis had 12 points and seven rebounds.
After being dominated in an 81-63 loss at Wichita State on Jan. 4, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said the Cougars knew they had to shut off the Shockers' 3-point scoring. The Shockers finished 4 of 20 on 3-pointers.
''They are the number one 3-point shooting team in the league,'' Gray said. ''We know that is a big part of their offense. If we can slow them down there, then we can slow them down overall.''
Houston built its lead to 42-28 on Gray's layup two minutes into the second half, but the Shockers answered with an 8-0 run. The Cougars responded with a 12-4 burst, including seven points by Gray, and kept pulling away.
''We knew where they were going to get their shots from, and we knew we had to do a good job of not relaxing,'' Sampson said. ''They are very disciplined. They run good stuff, and they hit us in the mouth with it the last time.''
Shaquille Morris had 12 points and seven rebounds for Wichita State, which had won 11 straight on the road.
Landry Shamet, who entered the game leading the Shockers in scoring at 16 a game, was held scoreless in the first half and finished with seven points.
''We're all (mad),'' Shamet said. ''I don't know if there's one thing that needs to get better, but we'll try to figure it out in the coming week, and hopefully, we can fix things.''
BIG PICTURE
Wichita State: The Shockers struggled from the start, shooting 35 percent in the first half and could not get out of an early hole. ... Wichita State held a 48-37 rebounding edge.
Houston: The Cougars helped their NCAA Tournament resume with the upset. Houston had an answer every time the Shockers got close and did well on defense, especially Davis, who was tasked with guarding Shamet.
GAME OF THE CENTURY ANNIVERSARY
Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of the ''Game of the Century'' between No. 1 UCLA and No. 2 Houston in the Astrodome before a crowd of 52,693. Houston won 71-69 behind Elvin Hayes' 39 points and 15 rebounds, topping a team led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then Lew Alcindor. Hayes, players from the game and staff were honored at halftime.
IT'S BEEN A WHILE
Wichita State played its first game against the Cougars in Houston since Jan. 2, 1960.
UP NEXT
Wichita State: The Shockers host Central Florida on Thursday.
Houston: Hosts South Florida on Jan. 28.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.2
|Min. Per Game
|30.2
|19.4
|Pts. Per Game
|19.4
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|52.7
|Field Goal %
|48.0
|50.0
|Three Point %
|37.3
|84.7
|Free Throw %
|83.7
|+ 2
|Corey Davis Jr. made floating jump shot
|7.0
|+ 2
|Landry Shamet made driving dunk
|36.0
|+ 1
|Corey Davis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|Corey Davis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on Markis McDuffie
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Corey Davis Jr.
|1:02
|Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:04
|Defensive rebound by Rauno Nurger
|1:18
|Rob Gray missed free throw
|1:18
|Personal foul on Zach Brown
|1:18
|Defensive rebound by Rob Gray
|1:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|73
|Field Goals
|19-58 (32.8%)
|26-60 (43.3%)
|3-Pointers
|4-20 (20.0%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-25 (68.0%)
|16-21 (76.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|48
|37
|Offensive
|14
|7
|Defensive
|28
|26
|Team
|6
|4
|Assists
|11
|11
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|18
|10
|Fouls
|20
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|7 Wichita State 15-4
|83.2 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|18.8 APG
|Houston 15-4
|79.3 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|14.9 APG
|
|32.8
|FG%
|43.3
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|68.0
|FT%
|76.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Morris
|23
|12
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5/11
|1/2
|1/4
|2
|5
|C. Frankamp
|29
|9
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/11
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|3
|L. Shamet
|36
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2/10
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|4
|R. Kelly
|22
|6
|10
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|0/2
|6
|4
|Z. Brown
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Morris
|23
|12
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5/11
|1/2
|1/4
|2
|5
|C. Frankamp
|29
|9
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/11
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|3
|L. Shamet
|36
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2/10
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|4
|R. Kelly
|22
|6
|10
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|0/2
|6
|4
|Z. Brown
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McDuffie
|19
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2/6
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|5
|D. Willis Jr.
|13
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|0
|R. Nurger
|17
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|4/5
|2
|3
|C. Keyser
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|A. Reaves
|19
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|3
|S. Haynes-Jones
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Barney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Malone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Midtgaard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|42
|11
|4
|3
|18
|20
|19/58
|4/20
|17/25
|14
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gray
|37
|24
|3
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|10/21
|2/7
|2/5
|0
|3
|C. Davis Jr.
|36
|17
|8
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5/13
|1/6
|6/6
|3
|5
|D. Davis
|29
|12
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|6
|B. Brady
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|G. Robinson Jr.
|20
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gray
|37
|24
|3
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|10/21
|2/7
|2/5
|0
|3
|C. Davis Jr.
|36
|17
|8
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5/13
|1/6
|6/6
|3
|5
|D. Davis
|29
|12
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|6
|B. Brady
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|G. Robinson Jr.
|20
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brooks
|24
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/9
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|3
|F. White Jr.
|18
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|2
|N. Zanna
|21
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|3
|W. VanBeck
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Harris Jr.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|V. Sangoyomi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Adewunmi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alley Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|33
|11
|7
|1
|10
|24
|26/60
|5/20
|16/21
|7
|26
-
22OHIOST
MINN67
49
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK56
77
Final
-
7WICHST
HOU59
73
Final
-
3PURDUE
IOWA87
64
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN89
93
Final/2OT
-
1NOVA
UCONN81
61
Final
-
FSU
VATECH91
82
Final
-
GWASH
VCU63
87
Final
-
LSU
VANDY71
77
Final
-
NKY
WISGB77
65
Final
-
SFTRPA
SACHRT73
60
Final
-
NDAKST
IPFW88
92
Final
-
RI
DAYTON88
74
Final
-
FORD
STJOES46
68
Final
-
NIAGARA
FAIR85
104
Final
-
CIT
VMI81
88
Final
-
UNF
USCUP100
80
Final
-
TEXAS
6WVU51
86
Final
-
TEMPLE
PENN60
51
Final
-
BUTLER
DEPAUL79
67
Final
-
4OKLA
OKLAST81
83
Final/OT
-
TNMART
SIUE70
69
Final
-
DEL
NEAST64
76
Final
-
PSU
NWEST61
70
Final
-
8TXTECH
IOWAST52
70
Final
-
LAFAY
AMER62
53
Final
-
OHIO
EMICH72
66
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG72
77
Final
-
LEHIGH
ARMY81
93
Final
-
ODU
FAU73
62
Final
-
ILLST
INDST54
84
Final
-
BU
NAVY75
68
Final
-
STLOU
UMASS66
47
Final
-
GATECH
15UNC66
80
Final
-
GASOU
GAST66
83
Final
-
EWASH
SUTAH62
66
Final/OT
-
11XAVIER
19SETON73
64
Final
-
LSALLE
RICH74
81
Final
-
CREIGH
PROV71
85
Final
-
CSBAK
CHIST89
78
Final
-
BALLST
MIAOH53
71
Final
-
ILLCHI
CLEVST87
80
Final
-
MISS
ARK93
97
Final
-
CMICH
BGREEN84
75
Final
-
LIU
CCTST63
72
Final
-
ROBERT
WAGNER49
62
Final
-
BRYANT
STFRAN80
85
Final
-
NORFLK
SCST78
54
Final
-
JVILLE
NJTECH63
61
Final
-
MOST
DRAKE58
61
Final
-
DREXEL
JMAD73
75
Final
-
14ARIZ
STNFRD73
71
Final
-
MIZZOU
TEXAM49
60
Final
-
24TCU
KSTATE68
73
Final
-
PITT
5DUKE54
81
Final
-
ECU
12CINCY60
86
Final
-
HOFSTRA
CHARLS70
76
Final
-
OAK
DTROIT92
86
Final
-
ND
20CLEM58
67
Final
-
NCCU
HOW78
84
Final/OT
-
WCAR
ETNST50
66
Final
-
APPST
SALAB77
83
Final
-
BCU
DELST85
78
Final
-
TNTECH
MOREHD55
74
Final
-
GMASON
DUQ89
95
Final/2OT
-
MOUNT
FDU72
73
Final
-
NILL
AKRON67
82
Final
-
FGC
KENSAW66
49
Final
-
ABIL
CARK80
63
Final
-
SAMFORD
FURMAN67
78
Final
-
SEMO
EILL86
74
Final
-
NCAT
UMES66
64
Final
-
MORGAN
COPPST73
80
Final/OT
-
UNLV
COLOST79
74
Final
-
NTEXAS
USM78
85
Final
-
STETSON
LPSCMB82
85
Final
-
MERCER
NCGRN66
70
Final/OT
-
LALAF
TEXST80
55
Final
-
SAMHOU
LAMAR77
84
Final/OT
-
CSTCAR
TROY74
73
Final
-
LAMON
TXARL55
71
Final
-
NWST
SELOU58
85
Final
-
ARKPB
PVAM72
66
Final
-
TULANE
SMU62
73
Final
-
UTVALL
NMEXST59
86
Final
-
WASH
COLO72
62
Final
-
BAYLOR
10KANSAS67
70
Final
-
UGA
17AUBURN65
79
Final
-
UCF
SFLA71
69
Final
-
21TENN
SC70
63
Final
-
PEAY
BELMONT59
83
Final
-
ARKST
ARKLR70
62
Final
-
GRAM
JACKST72
45
Final
-
ALST
STHRN61
63
Final
-
ALAM
ALCORN52
68
Final
-
HAMP
SAV101
103
Final
-
IUPUI
YOUNG62
85
Final
-
CPOLY
CSN54
72
Final
-
KENTST
TOLEDO65
72
Final
-
RICE
LATECH54
69
Final
-
MTSU
WKY66
62
Final
-
MARIST
RIDER57
60
Final
-
SDGST
NMEX75
79
Final
-
IDAHO
NAU84
80
Final
-
CHATT
WOFF67
71
Final
-
HARV
DART62
57
Final/OT
-
TOWSON
NCWILM71
73
Final/OT
-
JAXST
EKY68
60
Final
-
CORN
CLMB62
88
Final
-
WMMARY
ELON80
73
Final
-
UAB
MRSHL78
86
Final/OT
-
CHARLO
FIU59
79
Final
-
UIW
NORL70
74
Final
-
SDAKST
WILL98
70
Final
-
SEATTLE
TEXPA79
76
Final/OT
-
WRIGHT
MILW61
66
Final
-
SDAK
NEBOM85
71
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA51
64
Final
-
13GONZAG
SNCLRA75
60
Final
-
USC
OREGST74
67
Final
-
DENVER
ORAL73
64
Final
-
MCNSE
HOUBP86
81
Final
-
EVAN
BRAD53
66
Final
-
GC
UMKC86
69
Final
-
FLA
18UK66
64
Final
-
MVSU
TEXSO77
91
Final
-
MURYST
TNST76
57
Final
-
UTEP
TXSA61
65
Final
-
MISSST
BAMA62
68
Final
-
NDAK
NCOLO91
94
Final/OT
-
PORTST
WEBER79
84
Final
-
WYO
UTAHST85
77
Final
-
MNTNA
MONST67
52
Final
-
SACST
IDST65
71
Final
-
USD
BYU58
74
Final
-
BOISE
NEVADA68
74
Final
-
PEPPER
SANFRAN73
80
Final
-
MARYCA
UOP72
69
Final
-
PORT
LOYMRY72
65
Final
-
UCLA
OREG91
94
Final
-
CSFULL
LNGBCH73
81
Final
-
16ARIZST
CAL81
73
Final
-
UCDAV
HAWAII72
77
Final
-
UCIRV
UCSB58
70
Final
-
FRESNO
AF0
0
PPD