Loyola-Chicago peels away from Valpo for 70-54 win
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Clayton Custer scored 18 points with five assists and four steals and Loyola-Chicago pulled away from Valparaiso in the second half for a 70-54 win on Sunday.
Aundre Jackson added 12 points, Donte Ingram 11 and Cameron Krutwig 10. Ingram and Krutwig each had seven rebounds. Loyola-Chicago (16-4, 6-2 Missouri Valley) protected the ball with 16 assists on 27 made shots and committed just eight turnovers.
Valpo took the lead 32-31 with a 9-4 run after being down four at halftime, but Marques Townes had a jumper, Custer followed with a 3-pointer, and Jackson made a jumper and a 3 and the Ramblers were on their way. Custer buried back-to-back 3s and added a layup and the lead was 49-36.
Bakari Evelyn made a layup and a pair of free throws to reduce the deficit to 52-45 but the Crusaders couldn't get closer. Evelyn scored 19 points and Derrik Smits and Tevonn Walker each scored 14 to lead the Crusaders (11-10, 2-6), which made just 3 of 14 from 3-point range.
|28.8
|Min. Per Game
|28.8
|10.8
|Pts. Per Game
|10.8
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|49.6
|Field Goal %
|47.5
|43.1
|Three Point %
|40.0
|83.7
|Free Throw %
|78.4
|Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|14.0
|Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|+ 2
|Ben Richardson made reverse layup, assist by Clayton Custer
|37.0
|+ 2
|Bakari Evelyn made finger-roll layup
|1:04
|+ 1
|Clayton Custer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:11
|+ 1
|Clayton Custer made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:11
|Personal foul on Tevonn Walker
|1:11
|Lost ball turnover on Micah Bradford, stolen by Ben Richardson
|1:19
|+ 1
|Ben Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:28
|+ 1
|Ben Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:28
|Personal foul on Max Joseph
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|54
|Field Goals
|27-55 (49.1%)
|21-47 (44.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-14 (42.9%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|9-14 (64.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|27
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|24
|19
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|16
|6
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|13
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Loyola-Chicago 16-4
|72.6 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Valparaiso 11-10
|72.4 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|49.1
|FG%
|44.7
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|64.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Custer
|31
|18
|2
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6/12
|3/3
|3/4
|1
|1
|D. Ingram
|28
|11
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5/9
|1/3
|0/1
|1
|6
|C. Krutwig
|19
|10
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|B. Richardson
|35
|8
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|4/5
|0
|1
|M. Townes
|31
|8
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Evelyn
|35
|19
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|8/14
|1/4
|2/4
|0
|0
|T. Walker
|37
|14
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6/15
|2/6
|0/1
|1
|3
|D. Smits
|31
|14
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|6/8
|2
|4
|M. Joseph
|26
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. McMillan
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Evelyn
|35
|19
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|8/14
|1/4
|2/4
|0
|0
|T. Walker
|37
|14
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6/15
|2/6
|0/1
|1
|3
|D. Smits
|31
|14
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|6/8
|2
|4
|M. Joseph
|26
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. McMillan
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bradford
|18
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1/4
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|1
|J. Kiser
|18
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|J. Sorolla
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Golder
|21
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|P. Hazen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Linssen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|54
|24
|6
|4
|4
|13
|16
|21/47
|3/14
|9/14
|5
|19
