LOYCHI
VALPO

No Text

Loyola-Chicago peels away from Valpo for 70-54 win

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 21, 2018

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Clayton Custer scored 18 points with five assists and four steals and Loyola-Chicago pulled away from Valparaiso in the second half for a 70-54 win on Sunday.

Aundre Jackson added 12 points, Donte Ingram 11 and Cameron Krutwig 10. Ingram and Krutwig each had seven rebounds. Loyola-Chicago (16-4, 6-2 Missouri Valley) protected the ball with 16 assists on 27 made shots and committed just eight turnovers.

Valpo took the lead 32-31 with a 9-4 run after being down four at halftime, but Marques Townes had a jumper, Custer followed with a 3-pointer, and Jackson made a jumper and a 3 and the Ramblers were on their way. Custer buried back-to-back 3s and added a layup and the lead was 49-36.

Bakari Evelyn made a layup and a pair of free throws to reduce the deficit to 52-45 but the Crusaders couldn't get closer. Evelyn scored 19 points and Derrik Smits and Tevonn Walker each scored 14 to lead the Crusaders (11-10, 2-6), which made just 3 of 14 from 3-point range.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Custer
B. Evelyn
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
49.6 Field Goal % 47.5
43.1 Three Point % 40.0
83.7 Free Throw % 78.4
  Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson 14.0
  Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 2 Ben Richardson made reverse layup, assist by Clayton Custer 37.0
+ 2 Bakari Evelyn made finger-roll layup 1:04
+ 1 Clayton Custer made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:11
+ 1 Clayton Custer made 1st of 2 free throws 1:11
  Personal foul on Tevonn Walker 1:11
  Lost ball turnover on Micah Bradford, stolen by Ben Richardson 1:19
+ 1 Ben Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:28
+ 1 Ben Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:28
  Personal foul on Max Joseph 1:28
Team Stats
Points 70 54
Field Goals 27-55 (49.1%) 21-47 (44.7%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 34 27
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 24 19
Team 4 3
Assists 16 6
Steals 8 4
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 8 13
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
C. Custer G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
4
B. Evelyn G
19 PTS, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Loyola-Chicago 16-4 274370
home team logo Valparaiso 11-10233154
O/U 137.5, VALPO +1.0
Athletics-Recreation Center Valparaiso, IN
O/U 137.5, VALPO +1.0
Athletics-Recreation Center Valparaiso, IN
Team Stats
away team logoLoyola-Chicago 16-4 72.6 PPG 35.7 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logoValparaiso 11-10 72.4 PPG 40.3 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
13
C. Custer G 12.4 PPG 2.1 RPG 4.0 APG 50.4 FG%
4
B. Evelyn G 10.7 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.9 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
13
C. Custer G 18 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
4
B. Evelyn G 19 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
49.1 FG% 44.7
42.9 3PT FG% 21.4
71.4 FT% 64.3
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
C. Custer
D. Ingram
C. Krutwig
B. Richardson
M. Townes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Custer 31 18 2 5 4 0 0 2 6/12 3/3 3/4 1 1
D. Ingram 28 11 7 2 0 0 2 0 5/9 1/3 0/1 1 6
C. Krutwig 19 10 7 0 0 0 1 2 5/9 0/0 0/0 2 5
B. Richardson 35 8 1 2 2 0 2 2 2/3 0/0 4/5 0 1
M. Townes 31 8 4 2 1 1 1 1 3/6 0/1 2/2 0 4
Starters
C. Custer
D. Ingram
C. Krutwig
B. Richardson
M. Townes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Custer 31 18 2 5 4 0 0 2 6/12 3/3 3/4 1 1
D. Ingram 28 11 7 2 0 0 2 0 5/9 1/3 0/1 1 6
C. Krutwig 19 10 7 0 0 0 1 2 5/9 0/0 0/0 2 5
B. Richardson 35 8 1 2 2 0 2 2 2/3 0/0 4/5 0 1
M. Townes 31 8 4 2 1 1 1 1 3/6 0/1 2/2 0 4
Bench
A. Jackson
L. Williamson
C. Satterwhite
B. Skokna
C. Shanks
J. Baughman
N. DiNardi
A. Avery
C. Negron
D. Boehm
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Jackson 19 12 4 1 1 0 1 4 5/11 1/3 1/2 2 2
L. Williamson 16 3 4 1 0 0 0 3 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 4
C. Satterwhite 15 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
B. Skokna 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Shanks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiNardi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Negron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boehm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 30 16 8 1 8 15 27/55 6/14 10/14 6 24
Valparaiso
Starters
B. Evelyn
T. Walker
D. Smits
M. Joseph
M. McMillan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Evelyn 35 19 0 2 3 0 1 2 8/14 1/4 2/4 0 0
T. Walker 37 14 4 1 0 0 2 4 6/15 2/6 0/1 1 3
D. Smits 31 14 6 1 1 2 2 2 4/6 0/0 6/8 2 4
M. Joseph 26 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 0
M. McMillan 8 2 0 1 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Starters
B. Evelyn
T. Walker
D. Smits
M. Joseph
M. McMillan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Evelyn 35 19 0 2 3 0 1 2 8/14 1/4 2/4 0 0
T. Walker 37 14 4 1 0 0 2 4 6/15 2/6 0/1 1 3
D. Smits 31 14 6 1 1 2 2 2 4/6 0/0 6/8 2 4
M. Joseph 26 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 0
M. McMillan 8 2 0 1 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
M. Bradford
J. Kiser
J. Sorolla
M. Golder
P. Hazen
M. Linssen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bradford 18 3 1 1 0 0 3 3 1/4 0/2 1/1 0 1
J. Kiser 18 0 6 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6
J. Sorolla 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
M. Golder 21 0 4 0 0 2 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4
P. Hazen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Linssen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 54 24 6 4 4 13 16 21/47 3/14 9/14 5 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores