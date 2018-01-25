SFLA
S. Florida beats Tulane 80-75 for first conference win

  • Jan 25, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Stephan Jiggetts scored 23 points, Terrence Samuel added 16 with a career-high 12 rebounds, and South Florida nearly blew a 23-point lead but held off Tulane 80-75 on Thursday night to win its first American Conference game of the season and snap a seven-game skid.

It's the first conference road win for the Bulls (8-13, 1-7) since Feb. 16, 2016 at ECU (69-52), and they have surpassed their seven-win total for the entire 2016-17 season.

Payton Banks scored 14 points and a career-high 10 rebounds and Justin Brown added 10 points for the Bulls, who led 31-22 at halftime, but missed 6 of 16 free throws in the final 1:27 under the Green Wave's pressure defense.

The Bulls pulled ahead 48-29 in the second half and led by 23 with 7 minutes left after Samuel and Brown hit back-to-back 3s. Tulane closed to 71-63 on Samir Sehic's 3 with 1:27 to go, then trailed by three on Jordan Cornish's layup with 10 seconds left. Jiggetts blocked Colin Slater's 3, then ran out the clock to seal it.

Sehic scored 23 points, Ray Ona Embo had 15, Cameron Reynolds 11, and Slater and Melvin Frazier 10 apiece for Tulane (12-8, 3-5), which has lost four of its last five.

Key Players
S. Jiggetts
M. Frazier
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
37.5 Field Goal % 59.9
38.4 Three Point % 40.0
83.0 Free Throw % 73.8
  Defensive rebound by Stephan Jiggetts 2.0
  Colin Slater missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Stephan Jiggetts 2.0
+ 1 Terrence Samuel made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Terrence Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Colin Slater 9.0
+ 2 Jordan Cornish made layup, assist by Colin Slater 8.0
+ 1 Stephan Jiggetts made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Stephan Jiggetts made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Ray Ona Embo 15.0
+ 1 Samir Sehic made free throw 18.0
  Shooting foul on Justin Brown 18.0
Team Stats
Points 80 75
Field Goals 24-49 (49.0%) 26-63 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 23-37 (62.2%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 42 33
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 31 22
Team 4 2
Assists 12 15
Steals 6 5
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 20 25
Technicals 0 0
0
S. Jiggetts G
23 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
21
S. Sehic F
23 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo South Florida 8-13 314980
home team logo Tulane 12-8225375
Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
away team logoSouth Florida 8-13 63.6 PPG 38 RPG 12.1 APG
home team logoTulane 12-8 75.3 PPG 38.8 RPG 16.4 APG
0
S. Jiggetts G 12.2 PPG 2.3 RPG 3.4 APG 37.5 FG%
21
S. Sehic F 10.4 PPG 5.4 RPG 0.8 APG 55.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
S. Jiggetts G 23 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
21
S. Sehic F 23 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
49.0 FG% 41.3
42.9 3PT FG% 32.1
62.2 FT% 70.0
South Florida
Starters
S. Jiggetts
T. Samuel
P. Banks
D. Collins
N. Scekic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Jiggetts 40 23 1 5 1 1 0 3 6/11 2/6 9/13 0 1
T. Samuel 34 16 12 1 3 0 1 1 4/5 2/2 6/10 1 11
P. Banks 37 14 10 1 0 0 1 4 5/13 3/8 1/2 2 8
D. Collins 14 4 3 1 0 0 4 5 1/3 0/1 2/4 1 2
N. Scekic 14 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Brown
I. Manderson
M. Martin
T. Holston
T. Da Silva
Y. Alvarado
H. Beard
J. Coffaro
A. Yetna
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Brown 31 10 7 2 2 0 2 3 3/5 2/4 2/3 2 5
I. Manderson 20 9 3 1 0 0 2 2 4/8 0/0 1/1 1 2
M. Martin 10 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/4 0 0
T. Holston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Da Silva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Alvarado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Beard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Coffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Yetna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 38 12 6 1 11 20 24/49 9/21 23/37 7 31
Tulane
Starters
R. Ona Embo
C. Reynolds
M. Frazier
J. Cornish
B. Paul
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Ona Embo 35 15 8 2 1 0 2 4 5/9 3/7 2/3 0 8
C. Reynolds 36 11 6 5 0 0 0 5 4/16 1/8 2/3 2 4
M. Frazier 40 10 6 1 3 2 3 3 4/7 0/2 2/3 1 5
J. Cornish 22 4 1 1 0 0 1 4 2/9 0/3 0/2 0 1
B. Paul 15 0 2 0 0 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
S. Sehic
C. Slater
C. Daniels
R. Conroy
J. Johnson
B. Ajang
S. Barrett
B. Koka
C. Galic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Sehic 25 23 7 0 0 0 1 1 8/11 4/5 3/4 5 2
C. Slater 12 10 1 5 1 0 0 2 2/6 1/2 5/5 0 1
C. Daniels 15 2 0 1 0 0 1 5 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 0
R. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ajang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 31 15 5 3 9 25 26/63 9/28 14/20 9 22
NCAA BB Scores