Utah knocks off No. 21 Arizona State 80-77 in overtime

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 26, 2018

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Larry Krystkowiak saw Sedrick Barefield hesitate and tried to call a timeout. The Utah junior guard thought he was yelling ''Go!'' so he pushed the ball up the court and pulled up for a 3-pointer.

''It's a good thing they were on the other side of the court and don't listen to their coach,'' Krystkowiak said.

That's for sure.

Barefield hit the tying 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left in regulation and scored 17 points, helping Utah knock off No. 21 Arizona State 80-77 in overtime Thursday night.

''It's just another shot you've got to make,'' Barefield said.

Utah (13-7, 5-4 Pac-12) lost a close game to Arizona State two weeks ago, unable to make the big plays when it needed to.

The Utes had the answers in the desert, starting with Barefield's against-orders 3-pointer after Arizona State's Shannon Evans II scored inside with 9 seconds left.

Utah made all four of its shots in overtime - two by Barefield - and contested two Arizona State shots while clinging to a 79-77 lead. Barefield hit 1 of 2 free throws and Arizona State's final shot, a running 3-pointer by Tra Holder at the buzzer, was nowhere close.

Barefield made all four of his 3-point attempts and the Utes went 14 of 32 from the arc to avenge the earlier loss to the Sun Devils.

''We scrapped. It wasn't always perfect,'' Barefield said. ''It says a lot about our team to rally back and pull out a W in overtime.''

Arizona State (15-5, 3-5) went up three on Evans' layup at the end of regulation, but opted not to foul and Barefield knocked down his shot to send it to overtime tied 69-all.

The Sun Devils had chances before and after the decision, but couldn't get open looks to drop when they had them, including a 1-for-5 overtime from 3-point range.

Holder led Arizona State with 23 points.

''We have to connect when we have open shots as the game progresses,'' Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. ''We didn't do that consistently enough to score enough points to win.''

Arizona State won the first meeting on Jan. 7 in Salt Lake City, grinding out an 80-77 victory despite committing 31 fouls and its top three frontcourt players fouling out.

The Sun Devils' issue in the first half of the rematch: defense.

After a good start , Arizona State repeatedly left shooters open on the perimeter and open lanes to the basket, allowing the Utes to build a 35-27 lead late in the half.

Jayce Johnson had 13 points by halftime and Utah made seven of its 15 attempts from the 3-point arc to lead 40-33.

The Sun Devils tightened up defensively to open the second half, pulling within three after Utah missed eight of its first nine shots.

The Utes continued to clank shots, but Arizona State had a hard time capitalizing as Utah pushed the lead back to eight.

Remy Martin brought the Sun Devils back. He hit a pair of 3-pointers while scoring 10 straight points to put Arizona State up 57-55.

Evans followed with a 3-pointer to make it a 13-0 run, but the Utes fought their way back.

''The 50-50 (balls), we've got to get those and we didn't get them tonight,'' said Martin, who scored all 10 of his points during Arizona State's run.

BIG PICTURE

Utah was unable to close out its first game against Arizona State, but picked up a crucial win by making the plays down the stretch in the rematch.

Arizona State is in danger of dropping out of the AP Top 25 after losing for the fifth time in eight games.

JOHNSON'S LIFT

Jayce Johnson gave Utah a nice lift in the first half with David Collette limited to three minutes due to foul trouble. The Utes' 7-foot sophomore averages 6.3 points, but had 13 in the first half and finished with 15.

EVANS' BOUNCEBACK

Evans was not much of a factor in the first half, missing all four of his shots. He got going with a step-back 3-pointer early in the second half and finished with 14 points while making 4 of 8 from the 3-point arc.

UP NEXT

Utah: At No. 11 Arizona Saturday.

Arizona State: Hosts Colorado on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Bibbins
1 G
T. Holder
0 G
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
48.9 Field Goal % 41.7
46.7 Three Point % 39.3
86.2 Free Throw % 84.8
  Defensive rebound by Utah 0.0
  Tra Holder missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell 3.0
  Sedrick Barefield missed 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Sedrick Barefield made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Tra Holder 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Sedrick Barefield 5.0
  Tra Holder missed layup, blocked by Jayce Johnson 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Tra Holder 7.0
  Mickey Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell 13.0
Team Stats
Points 80 77
Field Goals 27-62 (43.5%) 28-70 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 14-32 (43.8%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 39 46
Offensive 7 13
Defensive 29 30
Team 3 3
Assists 19 14
Steals 6 6
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
0
S. Barefield G
17 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
0
T. Holder G
23 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
12OTT
away team logo Utah 13-7 40291180
home team logo21 Arizona State 15-53336877
O/U 156.0, ARIZST -8.0
Wells Fargo Arena Tempe, AZ
O/U 156.0, ARIZST -8.0
Wells Fargo Arena Tempe, AZ
Team Stats
away team logoUtah 13-7 75.3 PPG 37.3 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo21 Arizona State 15-5 86.2 PPG 40.5 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
0
S. Barefield G 10.9 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.4 APG 35.2 FG%
0
T. Holder G 19.2 PPG 5.0 RPG 3.9 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
0
S. Barefield G 17 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
0
T. Holder G 23 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
43.5 FG% 40.0
43.8 3PT FG% 37.0
66.7 FT% 78.6
Utah
Starters
T. Rawson
J. Bibbins
D. Collette
P. Van Dyke
G. Bealer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Rawson 41 15 9 4 1 1 4 3 5/10 3/7 2/2 2 7
J. Bibbins 38 15 1 6 2 0 2 5 5/13 5/10 0/0 0 1
D. Collette 13 4 6 4 0 0 1 3 2/5 0/0 0/2 2 4
P. Van Dyke 32 3 2 2 0 0 2 3 1/5 1/5 0/0 0 2
G. Bealer 22 3 3 1 2 1 0 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 3
Bench
S. Barefield
J. Johnson
D. Tillman
K. Caldwell
J. Connor
J. Jokl
M. Reininger
B. Rydalch
C. Seeley
D. Doutrive
N. Duda
B. King
C. Popoola
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Barefield 22 17 2 0 0 0 3 0 5/7 4/4 3/4 0 2
J. Johnson 28 15 6 1 1 3 0 1 5/7 0/0 5/8 3 3
D. Tillman 26 8 7 1 0 0 0 1 3/9 0/1 2/2 0 7
K. Caldwell 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Connor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jokl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rydalch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Doutrive - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Duda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Popoola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 80 36 19 6 5 12 17 27/62 14/32 12/18 7 29
Arizona State
Starters
T. Holder
S. Evans II
K. Justice
R. White
V. Shibel
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Holder 39 23 10 4 1 0 1 2 7/16 2/8 7/7 2 8
S. Evans II 40 14 7 2 1 0 1 3 5/17 4/8 0/0 2 5
K. Justice 32 8 1 1 0 1 1 1 3/9 2/6 0/0 0 1
R. White 28 8 6 1 1 0 3 1 4/8 0/0 0/1 4 2
V. Shibel 9 0 3 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
Bench
D. Lake
R. Martin
M. Mitchell
K. Lawrence
A. Witherill
G. Fogerty
J. Salzman
T. Thompson
J. Roggin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Lake 20 10 4 1 1 1 0 1 5/9 0/0 0/0 2 2
R. Martin 23 10 4 3 2 0 0 2 3/7 2/4 2/2 1 3
M. Mitchell 31 4 7 1 0 0 2 4 1/4 0/1 2/4 1 6
K. Lawrence 3 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
A. Witherill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Fogerty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salzman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roggin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 77 43 14 6 2 10 16 28/70 10/27 11/14 13 30
NCAA BB Scores