Southern Illinois uses late surge to top Drake 78-67

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 30, 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Aaron Cook scored 18 points, including five in a game-ending 11-0 run, and Southern Illinois rallied for a 78-67 victory over Drake on Tuesday night.

Reed Timmer's layup with 4:19 left to play pulled Drake into a 67-all tie, but Armon Fletcher hit a pair of free throws with 3:09 left and Cook had back-to-back layups to carry the Salukis (15-9, 7-4 Missouri Valley Conference) to their fourth straight win.

Tyler Smithpeters finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for Southern Illinois, which outrebounded the Bulldogs 37-25. Kavion Pippen added 14 points and Fletcher scored 11 as the Salukis shot 51 percent from the floor in a game that saw 16 lead changes.

Timmer topped Drake (12-12, 6-5) with 22 points, while Nick McGlynn scored 12 with 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Drake lost for just the second time at home this season. The teams split the season series after Drake posted a 70-67 win on New Year's Eve.

Key Players
S. Lloyd
R. Timmer
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
47.2 Field Goal % 45.8
39.3 Three Point % 44.4
73.9 Free Throw % 88.2
  Defensive rebound by Sean Lloyd 12.0
  De'Antae McMurray missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 1 Tyler Smithpeters made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Tyler Smithpeters made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Nick McGlynn 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Smithpeters 25.0
  De'Antae McMurray missed layup 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Nick McGlynn 33.0
  Aaron Cook missed 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Aaron Cook made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Graham Woodward 33.0
Team Stats
Points 78 67
Field Goals 29-57 (50.9%) 20-52 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 18-21 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 38 25
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 26 16
Team 5 4
Assists 18 13
Steals 9 8
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 15 17
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
10
A. Cook G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
12
R. Timmer G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo So. Illinois 15-9 393978
home team logo Drake 12-12 323567
O/U 143.0, DRAKE -3.0
Knapp Center Des Moines, IA
Team Stats
away team logo So. Illinois 15-9 71.2 PPG 36.2 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Drake 12-12 74.4 PPG 35.5 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
10
A. Cook G 10.2 PPG 2.2 RPG 2.8 APG 46.9 FG%
12
R. Timmer G 18.0 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.6 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
10
A. Cook G 18 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
12
R. Timmer G 22 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
50.9 FG% 38.5
35.0 3PT FG% 37.5
72.2 FT% 85.7
So. Illinois
Starters
A. Cook
K. Pippen
A. Fletcher
M. Bartley
S. Lloyd
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Cook 33 18 4 1 1 0 1 2 5/14 3/7 5/8 0 4
K. Pippen 27 14 5 0 2 1 3 4 6/8 0/0 2/2 2 3
A. Fletcher 35 11 5 2 1 1 2 1 4/10 0/4 3/4 2 3
M. Bartley 21 8 1 4 1 1 0 4 3/6 2/3 0/0 0 1
S. Lloyd 37 7 7 6 4 1 3 3 3/8 0/1 1/2 2 5
Bench
T. Smithpeters
R. Stradnieks
B. Gooch
A. Weiher
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Smithpeters 30 12 8 4 0 0 5 3 4/7 2/5 2/2 0 8
R. Stradnieks 14 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 4/4 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Gooch 3 0 2 0 0 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Weiher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 33 18 9 5 15 19 29/57 7/20 13/18 7 26
Drake
Starters
R. Timmer
N. McGlynn
O. Arogundade
D. McMurray
C. Rivers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Timmer 33 22 3 1 0 0 4 3 6/13 3/6 7/8 0 3
N. McGlynn 28 12 10 1 2 1 2 1 2/6 0/0 8/9 4 6
O. Arogundade 28 9 1 1 1 1 2 2 3/5 3/3 0/0 0 1
D. McMurray 32 9 2 1 1 0 2 1 3/10 1/6 2/2 0 2
C. Rivers 30 2 2 4 3 0 3 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
G. Woodward
C. Schlatter
J. Gibbs
N. Thomas
K. Kuenstling
C. Gholson
S. Jones
A. Pilipovic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Woodward 25 9 1 3 1 0 4 4 3/10 2/8 1/2 0 1
C. Schlatter 12 2 1 2 0 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Gibbs 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Thomas 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
K. Kuenstling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pilipovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 21 13 8 3 17 14 20/52 9/24 18/21 5 16
