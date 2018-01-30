Southern Illinois uses late surge to top Drake 78-67
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Aaron Cook scored 18 points, including five in a game-ending 11-0 run, and Southern Illinois rallied for a 78-67 victory over Drake on Tuesday night.
Reed Timmer's layup with 4:19 left to play pulled Drake into a 67-all tie, but Armon Fletcher hit a pair of free throws with 3:09 left and Cook had back-to-back layups to carry the Salukis (15-9, 7-4 Missouri Valley Conference) to their fourth straight win.
Tyler Smithpeters finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for Southern Illinois, which outrebounded the Bulldogs 37-25. Kavion Pippen added 14 points and Fletcher scored 11 as the Salukis shot 51 percent from the floor in a game that saw 16 lead changes.
Timmer topped Drake (12-12, 6-5) with 22 points, while Nick McGlynn scored 12 with 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Drake lost for just the second time at home this season. The teams split the season series after Drake posted a 70-67 win on New Year's Eve.
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|67
|Field Goals
|29-57 (50.9%)
|20-52 (38.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|9-24 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|18-21 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|25
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|26
|16
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|18
|13
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|17
|Fouls
|19
|14
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|So. Illinois 15-9
|71.2 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Drake 12-12
|74.4 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|15.7 APG
|
|50.9
|FG%
|38.5
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Cook
|33
|18
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/14
|3/7
|5/8
|0
|4
|K. Pippen
|27
|14
|5
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|3
|A. Fletcher
|35
|11
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4/10
|0/4
|3/4
|2
|3
|M. Bartley
|21
|8
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Lloyd
|37
|7
|7
|6
|4
|1
|3
|3
|3/8
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Timmer
|33
|22
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|6/13
|3/6
|7/8
|0
|3
|N. McGlynn
|28
|12
|10
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|8/9
|4
|6
|O. Arogundade
|28
|9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3/5
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. McMurray
|32
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/10
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|2
|C. Rivers
|30
|2
|2
|4
|3
|0
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Woodward
|25
|9
|1
|3
|1
|0
|4
|4
|3/10
|2/8
|1/2
|0
|1
|C. Schlatter
|12
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Gibbs
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Thomas
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Kuenstling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pilipovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|21
|13
|8
|3
|17
|14
|20/52
|9/24
|18/21
|5
|16
