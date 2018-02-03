OKLAST
Smith leads Oklahoma State to 84-79 upset of No. 7 Kansas

  • Feb 03, 2018

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Kendall Smith knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing in the first half, silencing a buzzing sellout crowd of Kansas fans. The Oklahoma State guard instinctively put his finger to his lips in the universal sign for ''shush.''

Smith silenced them again when it mattered most.

The senior backup scored 24 points, including the clinching free throws in the final seconds, and the Cowboys held on to beat the Jayhawks 84-79 on Saturday for a rare win in Allen Fieldhouse.

''Just one of those, you know, you play college basketball and when you're done you say, `I was in Allen Fieldhouse one time and I hit a shot and silenced the crowd,''' Smith said afterward.

Cameron McGriff added 20 points and Jeffrey Carroll had 15 for the Cowboys (14-9, 4-6 Big 12), who built an 18-point first-half lead and dominated the boards in ending their three-game losing streak.

It was the third loss for the Jayhawks (18-5, 7-3) in the Phog this season, their most since the 1998-99 season. It was also their second home loss in league play.

''This is as tough an environment you can play in college basketball,'' Smith said. ''I think we had a full team effort, topo to bottom. Everybody came in and gave us something.''

Devonte Graham gave the Jayhawks a chance when his two foul shots drew them within 82-79 with 14.2 seconds to go. But after they squandered several seconds trying to foul Smith, the guard capped his big performance by knocking down two free throws to put the game away.

''We've been in a lot of these games, really competitive,'' said Cowboys coach Mike Boynton, whose team won without injured guard Tavarius Shine. ''Really proud of my kids for showing the kind of fight and competitive spirit. Got a locker room full of guys that always respond.''

Udoka Azubuike had 20 points and Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk scored 17 apiece for Kansas, which was celebrating 120 years of basketball by welcoming back dozens of former players and coaches.

They didn't have much to cheer about on a sunny Saturday morning.

A nip-and-tuck start gave way to complete first-half dominance by the Cowboys, who at one point had more second-chance points (18) than the Jayhawks had total (16).

One of the nation's most prolific 3-point shooting teams, the Jayhawks were relegated to dumping the ball to Azubuike in the post. And the big fella was unable to keep up with Oklahoma State's own 3-point barrage, which at one point stretched the lead to 18 points late in the half.

Kansas coach Bill Self, who typically stalks the sideline, instead sat glumly as his team followed a 3-for-15 start from the field with three consecutive turnovers.

The Jayhawks' 46-33 halftime deficit matched their biggest of the season.

''Right from the jump,'' Self said, ''they were so much quicker and more competitive.''

Kansas dug into its disadvantage early in the second half, quickly trimming the lead to seven points on Newman's flurry of baskets. But for the next 10 minutes, the Cowboys matched the Jayhawks shot-for-shot, answering each attempt at starting a run with a crucial rebound or big basket.

The Cowboys still clung to a 78-71 lead after Newman missed a foul shot with about two minutes left, and Smith scored twice as the Jayhawks were trying to foul him to keep a comfortable lead.

Kansas finally got the game to one possession, only for Smith to hit the clinching foul shots.

''It's very frustrating,'' said Graham, who has been hobbled the last week by a knee injury. ''We're way better on the road than we have been at home. We have to find a way to come out and crush teams the way they came out and stepped on our throats today.''

120 YEARS OF HOOPS

The Jayhawks recognized the birth of its basketball program during a halftime ceremony, highlighted by the 30th anniversary of their 1988 title team. There was also a reunion banquet Saturday night with more than 400 players, staff and coaches from every era expected to attend.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State had a 41-28 advantage on the glass, which produced a 26-7 advantage in second-chance points. That kind of hustle infuriated Self and proved too much for Kansas to overcome.

Kansas' shooting went wayward as the Cowboys mixed zone and man-to-man defenses. The Jayhawks were 8 of 22 from beyond the 3-point arc, and several of those makes were in desperation time.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State returns home against Baylor on Tuesday night.

Kansas continues its homestand Tuesday night against TCU.

---

More AP college basketball: collegebasketball.ap.org and twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Carroll
30 G/F
D. Graham
4 G
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
7.5 Ast. Per Game 7.5
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
39.7 Field Goal % 40.4
33.6 Three Point % 41.9
73.9 Free Throw % 84.9
  Defensive rebound by Kendall Smith 2.0
  Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Kendall Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Kendall Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Marcus Garrett 10.0
+ 1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Brandon Averette 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk 18.0
  Lindy Waters III missed free throw 18.0
  Personal foul on Marcus Garrett 18.0
Team Stats
Points 84 79
Field Goals 32-62 (51.6%) 28-60 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 12-27 (44.4%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 28
Offensive 14 9
Defensive 24 18
Team 3 1
Assists 15 15
Steals 7 6
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 0 0
1
K. Smith G
24 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
35
U. Azubuike C
20 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Oklahoma State 14-9 463884
home team logo 7 Kansas 18-5 334679
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
away team logo Oklahoma State 14-9 77.9 PPG 40.9 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo 7 Kansas 18-5 83.0 PPG 38.6 RPG 17.6 APG
Key Players
1
K. Smith G 11.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.1 APG 41.2 FG%
35
U. Azubuike C 13.8 PPG 7.3 RPG 0.7 APG 76.2 FG%
Top Scorers
1
K. Smith G 24 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
35
U. Azubuike C 20 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
51.6 FG% 46.7
44.4 3PT FG% 36.4
61.5 FT% 75.0
Oklahoma State
Starters
K. Smith
C. McGriff
J. Carroll
L. Waters III
M. Solomon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Smith 36 24 5 5 2 0 3 2 10/16 2/3 2/3 1 4
C. McGriff 38 20 9 0 3 2 2 1 7/10 1/3 5/6 3 6
J. Carroll 38 15 4 3 1 0 5 2 5/16 4/9 1/2 2 2
L. Waters III 31 11 4 1 0 0 0 3 4/9 3/8 0/1 1 3
M. Solomon 23 9 7 3 0 1 1 5 4/6 1/3 0/0 3 4
Kansas
Starters
U. Azubuike
D. Graham
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Newman
L. Vick
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
U. Azubuike 21 20 5 0 2 0 2 4 8/11 0/0 4/7 3 2
D. Graham 40 17 4 8 3 0 3 4 5/8 2/3 5/6 1 3
S. Mykhailiuk 38 17 5 4 0 2 2 2 7/18 2/9 1/1 1 4
M. Newman 34 16 5 0 0 0 1 0 4/9 3/5 5/6 0 5
L. Vick 34 5 3 1 0 1 3 2 2/10 1/5 0/0 0 3
