Wright scores 17 as Colorado beats Cal 68-64
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Tad Boyle was frustrated, upset and angry with the way his team played against California.
''I'm disgusted with our performance,'' the Colorado coach said.
And that was after his team won.
The Buffaloes came out flat in a late-starting home game but got a boost from McKinley Wright IV down the stretch. Wright scored eight of his 17 points in the final two minutes to help Colorado beat California 68-64 on Wednesday night.
The Buffaloes (14-10, 6-6 Pac-12) beat the Bears for the 12th time in the last 14 games in Boulder, but it wasn't pretty. Colorado had 19 turnovers and allowed the Bears to grab 18 offensive rebounds.
''I can't remember a time in my coaching career when I've been this disappointed after a win,'' Boyle said. ''We dodged a bullet.''
Marcus Lee had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Kingsley Okoroh and Justice Sueing scored 12 points each for Cal (8-17, 2-10), which was attempting to win consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 16.
The Bears nearly pulled out the rare win in Colorado but came up short.
''Defensive-wise we played really well in the first half, and they came out with the three 3s and that made it really rough,'' Lee said. ''We kept chopping at it.''
Boyle said the Buffaloes wouldn't have pulled out the win without Wright, but the freshman point guard took the blame for the team's lackadaisical performance.
''Guys feed off my energy,'' he said. ''My energy was terrible tonight.''
Colorado used a 10-0 run early in the second half to go ahead 38-31. The Bears hung around and made it a one-point game on Okoroh's soft hook with 4:45 left.
The Buffaloes turned it over on their next possession but Don Coleman missed a layup that would have given Cal a lead with 3:58 left. Wright hit a layup as he fell out of bounds to extend Colorado's lead to three and he reached double figures on his bucket with 1:50 left for a five-point lead.
''We had a couple of opportunities at the free-throw line to close the gap but we couldn't capitalize,'' Cal coach Wyking Jones said.
The Bears hit three of their five 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds but Wright made six free throws down the stretch to seal it. He was 11 of 14 from the line.
''I was happy to see that and we made it interesting in the end, but they made their free throws and closed it out,'' Jones said.
BIG PICTURE
Cal: Coleman, the team's leading scorer coming in at 16.4 points a game, had just two points at halftime and finished with eight. ... The Bears' last win in Boulder was a 68-61 victory on Feb. 12, 2015. ... Lee has seven double-doubles this season.
Colorado: Senior George King picked up two quick fouls and only played eight minutes in the first half. ... Namon Wright missed his second straight game due to illness. ... Colorado had 13 turnovers at halftime and six in the second half. The team's season high in turnovers is 23.
UP NEXT
Cal: At Utah on Saturday night.
Colorado: Hosts Stanford on Sunday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|14.6
|Pts. Per Game
|14.6
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|35.5
|Field Goal %
|45.3
|29.1
|Three Point %
|31.0
|74.1
|Free Throw %
|78.0
|Darius McNeill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Lee
|6.0
|Lazar Nikolic missed free throw
|6.0
|Shooting foul on Justice Sueing
|6.0
|+ 2
|Lazar Nikolic made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV
|6.0
|+ 3
|Darius McNeill made 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Darius McNeill
|17.0
|+ 3
|Darius McNeill made 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|68
|Field Goals
|22-60 (36.7%)
|22-44 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-22 (68.2%)
|19-29 (65.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|32
|Offensive
|15
|8
|Defensive
|17
|21
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|3
|12
|Steals
|10
|5
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|19
|Fouls
|24
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|California 8-17
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Colorado 14-10
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
1
|D. McNeill G
|11.8 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.5 APG
|39.6 FG%
|
25
|M. Wright IV G
|14.7 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|5.3 APG
|45.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. McNeill G
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|M. Wright IV G
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|
|36.7
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|68.2
|FT%
|65.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Okoroh
|29
|12
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|2
|D. McNeill
|37
|12
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|3
|3/11
|2/6
|4/4
|0
|3
|M. Lee
|32
|10
|12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|2/4
|6
|6
|J. Harris-Dyson
|22
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4/6
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|J. Sueing
|28
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1/15
|1/5
|3/5
|2
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Okoroh
|29
|12
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|2
|D. McNeill
|37
|12
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|3
|3/11
|2/6
|4/4
|0
|3
|M. Lee
|32
|10
|12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|2/4
|6
|6
|J. Harris-Dyson
|22
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4/6
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|J. Sueing
|28
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1/15
|1/5
|3/5
|2
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Coleman
|23
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3/9
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|R. Davis
|15
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|3
|N. Hamilton
|11
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|C. Welle
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Orender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Anticevich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Erving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McCullough
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Winston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|32
|3
|10
|1
|13
|24
|22/60
|5/16
|15/22
|15
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright IV
|34
|17
|6
|5
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|11/14
|3
|3
|D. Walton
|25
|8
|7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|G. King
|20
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2/4
|1/2
|2/5
|0
|5
|T. Bey
|18
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Nikolic
|15
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/2
|2/3
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright IV
|34
|17
|6
|5
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|11/14
|3
|3
|D. Walton
|25
|8
|7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|G. King
|20
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2/4
|1/2
|2/5
|0
|5
|T. Bey
|18
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Nikolic
|15
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/2
|2/3
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collier
|26
|8
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/7
|2/5
|0/1
|0
|2
|D. Schwartz
|21
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|2
|L. Siewert
|22
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|1
|D. Brown
|19
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|2/3
|1
|1
|J. Repine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Strating
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|29
|12
|5
|5
|19
|19
|22/44
|5/16
|19/29
|8
|21
-
MD
PSU70
74
Final
-
LSU
FLA64
73
Final
-
STJOHN
1NOVA79
75
Final
-
ECU
TEMPLE73
90
Final
-
STLOU
STBON56
79
Final
-
PRESBY
WINTHR49
63
Final
-
CAMP
GWEBB78
70
Final
-
NCASHV
LONGWD78
73
Final
-
MARQET
SETON88
85
Final
-
SAMFORD
WOFF79
92
Final
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD61
60
Final
-
DUQ
DAYTON73
88
Final
-
SFLA
UCONN65
68
Final
-
BU
COLG60
74
Final
-
2UVA
FSU59
55
Final
-
GMASON
FORD66
67
Final
-
WAKE
25MIAMI81
87
Final
-
LSALLE
GWASH69
80
Final
-
ARMY
LAFAY54
81
Final
-
NCGRN
FURMAN80
67
Final
-
NAVY
HOLY69
34
Final
-
TXAMCC
SAMHOU64
66
Final
-
LAMAR
NWST79
75
Final
-
LIB
CHARSO75
87
Final
-
AMER
LOYMD69
72
Final
-
KSTATE
TEXAS67
64
Final
-
SELOU
UIW86
68
Final
-
BRAD
NIOWA65
74
Final
-
CARK
HOUBP100
80
Final
-
NICHST
ABIL69
65
Final
-
VALPO
EVAN59
63
Final
-
DRAKE
LOYCHI57
72
Final
-
UGA
VANDY66
81
Final
-
14OHIOST
3PURDUE64
63
Final
-
UTAHST
WYO65
83
Final
-
CREIGH
DEPAUL76
75
Final
-
IOWAST
7TXTECH58
76
Final
-
VCU
RICH76
77
Final
-
NCST
VATECH75
85
Final
-
TEXAM
8AUBURN81
80
Final
-
CSN
UCIRV56
77
Final
-
CAL
COLO64
68
Final
-
UNLV
23NEVADA86
78
Final
-
UCRIV
HAWAII64
60
Final