Wright scores 17 as Colorado beats Cal 68-64

  • Feb 08, 2018

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Tad Boyle was frustrated, upset and angry with the way his team played against California.

''I'm disgusted with our performance,'' the Colorado coach said.

And that was after his team won.

The Buffaloes came out flat in a late-starting home game but got a boost from McKinley Wright IV down the stretch. Wright scored eight of his 17 points in the final two minutes to help Colorado beat California 68-64 on Wednesday night.

The Buffaloes (14-10, 6-6 Pac-12) beat the Bears for the 12th time in the last 14 games in Boulder, but it wasn't pretty. Colorado had 19 turnovers and allowed the Bears to grab 18 offensive rebounds.

''I can't remember a time in my coaching career when I've been this disappointed after a win,'' Boyle said. ''We dodged a bullet.''

Marcus Lee had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Kingsley Okoroh and Justice Sueing scored 12 points each for Cal (8-17, 2-10), which was attempting to win consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 16.

The Bears nearly pulled out the rare win in Colorado but came up short.

''Defensive-wise we played really well in the first half, and they came out with the three 3s and that made it really rough,'' Lee said. ''We kept chopping at it.''

Boyle said the Buffaloes wouldn't have pulled out the win without Wright, but the freshman point guard took the blame for the team's lackadaisical performance.

''Guys feed off my energy,'' he said. ''My energy was terrible tonight.''

Colorado used a 10-0 run early in the second half to go ahead 38-31. The Bears hung around and made it a one-point game on Okoroh's soft hook with 4:45 left.

The Buffaloes turned it over on their next possession but Don Coleman missed a layup that would have given Cal a lead with 3:58 left. Wright hit a layup as he fell out of bounds to extend Colorado's lead to three and he reached double figures on his bucket with 1:50 left for a five-point lead.

''We had a couple of opportunities at the free-throw line to close the gap but we couldn't capitalize,'' Cal coach Wyking Jones said.

The Bears hit three of their five 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds but Wright made six free throws down the stretch to seal it. He was 11 of 14 from the line.

''I was happy to see that and we made it interesting in the end, but they made their free throws and closed it out,'' Jones said.

BIG PICTURE

Cal: Coleman, the team's leading scorer coming in at 16.4 points a game, had just two points at halftime and finished with eight. ... The Bears' last win in Boulder was a 68-61 victory on Feb. 12, 2015. ... Lee has seven double-doubles this season.

Colorado: Senior George King picked up two quick fouls and only played eight minutes in the first half. ... Namon Wright missed his second straight game due to illness. ... Colorado had 13 turnovers at halftime and six in the second half. The team's season high in turnovers is 23.

UP NEXT

Cal: At Utah on Saturday night.

Colorado: Hosts Stanford on Sunday.

Key Players
D. Coleman
14 G
M. Wright IV
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
35.5 Field Goal % 45.3
29.1 Three Point % 31.0
74.1 Free Throw % 78.0
  Darius McNeill missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Lee 6.0
  Lazar Nikolic missed free throw 6.0
  Shooting foul on Justice Sueing 6.0
+ 2 Lazar Nikolic made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 6.0
+ 3 Darius McNeill made 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Darius McNeill 17.0
+ 3 Darius McNeill made 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
Team Stats
Points 64 68
Field Goals 22-60 (36.7%) 22-44 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 19-29 (65.5%)
Total Rebounds 36 32
Offensive 15 8
Defensive 17 21
Team 4 3
Assists 3 12
Steals 10 5
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 13 19
Fouls 24 19
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
22
K. Okoroh C
12 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
25
M. Wright IV G
17 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo California 8-17 283664
home team logo Colorado 14-10 284068
O/U 137.0, COLO -10.0
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
O/U 137.0, COLO -10.0
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Team Stats
away team logo California 8-17 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Colorado 14-10 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
1
D. McNeill G 11.8 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.5 APG 39.6 FG%
25
M. Wright IV G 14.7 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.3 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. McNeill G 12 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
25
M. Wright IV G 17 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
36.7 FG% 50.0
31.3 3PT FG% 31.3
68.2 FT% 65.5
California
Starters
K. Okoroh
D. McNeill
M. Lee
J. Harris-Dyson
J. Sueing
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Okoroh 29 12 6 0 1 0 1 3 5/7 0/0 2/3 4 2
D. McNeill 37 12 3 2 3 0 1 3 3/11 2/6 4/4 0 3
M. Lee 32 10 12 1 0 1 2 2 4/8 0/0 2/4 6 6
J. Harris-Dyson 22 9 0 0 1 0 1 5 4/6 0/1 1/2 0 0
J. Sueing 28 6 2 0 2 0 1 4 1/15 1/5 3/5 2 0
Bench
D. Coleman
R. Davis
N. Hamilton
C. Welle
J. Orender
D. King
G. Anticevich
J. Erving
A. McCullough
D. Winston
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Coleman 23 8 1 0 1 0 3 2 3/9 2/4 0/0 1 0
R. Davis 15 6 5 0 0 0 2 3 2/2 0/0 2/2 2 3
N. Hamilton 11 1 2 0 1 0 2 2 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 2
C. Welle 3 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Orender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Anticevich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Erving - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McCullough - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Winston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 32 3 10 1 13 24 22/60 5/16 15/22 15 17
Colorado
Starters
M. Wright IV
D. Walton
G. King
T. Bey
L. Nikolic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Wright IV 34 17 6 5 1 0 3 0 3/7 0/1 11/14 3 3
D. Walton 25 8 7 1 1 2 3 2 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 5
G. King 20 7 5 1 0 0 3 4 2/4 1/2 2/5 0 5
T. Bey 18 6 2 0 1 0 2 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
L. Nikolic 15 4 1 1 1 0 1 3 1/3 0/2 2/3 1 0
Bench
D. Collier
D. Schwartz
L. Siewert
D. Brown
J. Repine
N. Wright
A. Strating
A. Martinka
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Collier 26 8 2 2 1 0 1 2 3/7 2/5 0/1 0 2
D. Schwartz 21 8 2 0 0 0 1 3 3/6 1/3 1/1 0 2
L. Siewert 22 6 2 2 0 2 3 0 2/4 1/1 1/2 1 1
D. Brown 19 4 2 0 0 1 2 2 1/3 0/2 2/3 1 1
J. Repine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Strating - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 29 12 5 5 19 19 22/44 5/16 19/29 8 21
