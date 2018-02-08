UGA
VANDY

No Text

Vanderbilt hits 11 3-pointers in win over Georgia

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 08, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Jeff Roberson and Riley LaChance have carried much of the scoring load for Vanderbilt lately.

But the 1,000-career-point scorers got some help as five Commodores broke into double figures in an 81-66 win over struggling Georgia on Wednesday night.

''As a coach, I love it when we have four or five guys in double figures,'' Commodores coach Bryce Drew said. ''We haven't had the luxury pretty much all year. Lately, Jeff has been having big nights or Riley or both of them and no one else, and it's nice that we had five guys (in double figures).''

Roberson and LaChance took on more of the offense after another 1,000-point scorer, Matthew Fisher-Davis, suffered a season ending shoulder injury during a loss to Kentucky on Jan. 13.

LaChance and freshman guard Saben Lee both scored 19 points and Vanderbilt made 11 shots from 3-point range.

Payton Willis added 13 points, Joe Toye had 12 and Roberson contributed 11 one game after scoring a career-high 30 in a loss at Auburn.

It was a badly needed win for the last-place Commodores (9-15, 3-8 SEC), who lost seven of their previous nine.

''I think it's just our heart,'' Lee said. ''We don't quit. I feel like the group of guys in the locker room is not going to give up. We don't play what our record looks like.''

Georgia (13-10, 4-7) lost for the seventh time in nine games as its postseason hopes continued to fade.

Vanderbilt hit all 16 of its foul shots and 55 percent from the floor.

''We just had a terrible time defending tonight,'' Bulldogs coach Mark Fox said. ''Give Vanderbilt all the credit. We never could slow them consecutively, couldn't get consecutive stops.''

Georgia entered the game ranked second in the SEC in both scoring defense (66 ppg) and field-goal percentage defense (39.1 percent). It was fourth in 3-point field goal percentage defense (31.1 percent), but Vanderbilt hit 46 percent.

''Our defense has disappeared on us and Vanderbilt made us pay,'' said Fox, whose team never led.

Yante Maten led the Bulldogs with 20 points and Derek Ogbeide had 16. Juwan Parker added 13.

Georgia made a 9-0 run to narrow the deficit to 48-47 with 13:20 left, but the Commodores pulled away after that.

Georgia finished a stretch of five road games in seven outings.

Vanderbilt scored the game's first nine points on its way to a 39-31 halftime lead.

QUALITY MINUTES

Drew was happy with the play of freshman center Ejike Obinna, Willis and Toye. ''I thought Ejike had one of his better games out on the floor, just being physical and aggressive,'' Drew said. ''And then off the bench I thought Payton and Joe were fantastic. They each had a run where they carried us and both of them played really quality minutes.''

HIGHLY-TOUTED SIGNEE

Commodores signee Darius Garland, a point guard at Brentwood Academy, was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith National High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year award on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Georgia hosts No. 8 Auburn on Saturday, trying to avenge a 79-65 loss in January when the Bulldogs blew a 14-point halftime lead.

Vanderbilt visits Arkansas (16-8) on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena where the Razorbacks are 12-1 this season.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Y. Maten
J. Roberson
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
7.2 Reb. Per Game 7.2
46.8 Field Goal % 49.4
32.8 Three Point % 40.9
83.6 Free Throw % 87.5
+ 2 Isaac Kante made layup 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaac Kante 19.0
  Teshaun Hightower missed layup, blocked by Clevon Brown 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower 30.0
  Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Clevon Brown 59.0
  Pape Diatta missed layup 1:01
+ 1 Riley LaChance made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:17
+ 1 Riley LaChance made 1st of 2 free throws 1:17
  Personal foul on William Jackson II 1:17
  Bad pass turnover on William Jackson II, stolen by Riley LaChance 1:27
Team Stats
Points 66 81
Field Goals 26-60 (43.3%) 27-49 (55.1%)
3-Pointers 2-9 (22.2%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 16-16 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 29
Offensive 12 4
Defensive 13 23
Team 3 2
Assists 11 10
Steals 7 6
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
Y. Maten F
20 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
R. LaChance G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia 13-10 313566
home team logo Vanderbilt 9-15 394281
O/U 132.5, VANDY -4.0
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
O/U 132.5, VANDY -4.0
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia 13-10 68.7 PPG 41.7 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Vanderbilt 9-15 72.5 PPG 37.2 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
1
Y. Maten F 19.3 PPG 8.8 RPG 1.7 APG 46.8 FG%
0
S. Lee G 10.7 PPG 2.6 RPG 3.3 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
Y. Maten F 20 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
0
S. Lee G 19 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
43.3 FG% 55.1
22.2 3PT FG% 45.8
63.2 FT% 100.0
Georgia
Starters
Y. Maten
J. Parker
W. Jackson II
N. Claxton
T. Crump
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Y. Maten 28 20 6 1 0 0 1 3 8/18 0/2 4/5 3 3
J. Parker 32 13 4 3 2 1 0 3 5/12 1/2 2/2 0 4
W. Jackson II 34 5 1 4 1 0 2 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
N. Claxton 18 2 2 0 1 1 2 2 1/3 0/2 0/1 1 1
T. Crump 6 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Starters
Y. Maten
J. Parker
W. Jackson II
N. Claxton
T. Crump
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Y. Maten 28 20 6 1 0 0 1 3 8/18 0/2 4/5 3 3
J. Parker 32 13 4 3 2 1 0 3 5/12 1/2 2/2 0 4
W. Jackson II 34 5 1 4 1 0 2 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
N. Claxton 18 2 2 0 1 1 2 2 1/3 0/2 0/1 1 1
T. Crump 6 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
D. Ogbeide
T. Hightower
P. Diatta
I. Kante
M. Edwards
E. Wilridge
R. Hammonds
C. Harrison
C. O'Neill
J. Harris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Ogbeide 24 16 3 0 0 0 1 1 7/10 0/0 2/2 2 1
T. Hightower 20 5 1 1 1 0 1 1 2/5 0/1 1/3 0 1
P. Diatta 19 3 1 1 2 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 3/5 0 1
I. Kante 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Edwards 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
E. Wilridge 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Hammonds 4 0 5 1 0 0 1 0 0/5 0/0 0/1 5 0
C. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Neill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 25 11 7 2 10 16 26/60 2/9 12/19 12 13
Vanderbilt
Starters
R. LaChance
S. Lee
J. Roberson
E. Obinna
M. Evans
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. LaChance 38 19 1 4 1 0 2 2 7/13 2/6 3/3 0 1
S. Lee 28 19 2 4 3 0 3 0 5/7 3/5 6/6 1 1
J. Roberson 34 11 7 2 1 0 1 1 3/8 1/2 4/4 1 6
E. Obinna 13 4 3 0 0 0 1 5 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
M. Evans 16 0 2 0 1 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2
Starters
R. LaChance
S. Lee
J. Roberson
E. Obinna
M. Evans
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. LaChance 38 19 1 4 1 0 2 2 7/13 2/6 3/3 0 1
S. Lee 28 19 2 4 3 0 3 0 5/7 3/5 6/6 1 1
J. Roberson 34 11 7 2 1 0 1 1 3/8 1/2 4/4 1 6
E. Obinna 13 4 3 0 0 0 1 5 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
M. Evans 16 0 2 0 1 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
P. Willis
J. Toye
C. Brown
D. Baptiste
M. Fisher-Davis
L. Austin Jr.
I. Rice
Y. Wetzell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Willis 23 13 5 0 0 0 3 1 4/8 3/7 2/2 0 5
J. Toye 15 12 2 0 0 0 2 4 5/6 1/1 1/1 1 1
C. Brown 23 3 3 0 0 2 2 3 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 3
D. Baptiste 10 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
M. Fisher-Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Austin Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Wetzell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 27 10 6 2 15 19 27/49 11/24 16/16 4 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores