No. 8 Auburn holds out top scorer Brown, beats Georgia 78-61
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Auburn's commitment to hard work provided yet another road win - even without top scorer Bryce Brown.
Jared Harper matched his career high by scoring 24 points and No. 8 Auburn showed impressive depth by beating Georgia 78-61 on Saturday to protect their lead in the Southeastern Conference.
Auburn (22-3, 10-2 SEC) improved to 5-1 in conference road games.
Mustapha Heron, who had 19 points, said the Tigers can negate another team's home-court advantage.
''I think just the way we play hard,'' Heron said. ''If you don't come to play hard, I don't think you're going to beat us. I think that's something that travels, playing hard with effort.''
Auburn leaned heavily on Harper early in the game. The sophomore from Mableton, Georgia scored 12 consecutive points for the Tigers, including back-to-back 3s for a 17-9 lead. Auburn never relinquished the lead.
Harper also had a game-high seven assists.
Brown, the fifth-leading scorer in the SEC with an average of 16.6 points per game, was held out with a right shoulder injury suffered in the first half of the Tigers' loss to Texas A&M on Wednesday night. Coach Bruce Pearl said his Tigers were ''terrifically short-handed'' without Brown.
''You could see just that guys weren't intimidated,'' Pearl said. ''They were prepared. It was the next man up. The guard play for Auburn was terrific.''
Junior Malik Dunbar started for Brown and had seven points.
Yante Maten led Georgia (13-11, 4-8) with 20 points. Juwan Parker and Rayshaun Hammonds each had 14 points. The Bulldogs have lost three straight and six of their last seven, putting more heat on coach Mark Fox.
Fox said ''our defense and our rebounding have just disappeared on us'' for the third straight game and then acknowledged it was his job to fix the problem.
''It all falls on the coaching staff,'' Fox said. ''It all falls on me. I'll take 100 percent of the responsibility, 100, OK? It's totally on the coaches to make sure we have a scheme ready to go.''
Harper and Heron combined to make 6 of 11 3-pointers.
The Tigers' defense kept pressure on the ball, forcing bad shots and 13 turnovers. Auburn held a 24-9 advantage in points off turnovers and a 15-4 edge in fast-break points.
Freshman backup Davion Mitchell was a key to the perimeter defense.
''We just had too many turnovers that definitely led to their offensive transition in getting to the rim,'' Maten said.
Auburn led only 53-46 before a three-point play by Heron, following by Davion Mitchell's 3-point shot, quickly pushed the lead back to double figures.
Chuma Okeke and Dunbar hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 67-51 lead with 6:11 remaining.
BIG PICTURE
Auburn: Auburn has four scorers in double figures for the season compared to only one for Georgia, and made good use of that depth to overcome Brown's absence. Auburn, in the Top 10 of the AP Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 7, 2000, needed the win to avoid a big drop in the next poll.
Georgia: The Bulldogs struggled to remain poised against Auburn's defensive pressure. Maten, Teshaun Hightower and Tyree Crump shot air balls in the first half. ... The losing streak has dropped Georgia from NCAA Tournament contention and placed pressure on Fox, who has taken the Bulldogs to only two NCAA appearances in his first eight seasons.
GEORGIA ON THEIR MIND
Harper, Brown, Mitchell, Churma Okeke, who had six points, and Anfernee McLemore, who had six points, all signed with Auburn from Georgia high schools.
''It's an important game for us recruiting because half of our roster is from Georgia,'' Pearl said. ''The game matters to our fans because of the length of the rivalry in all sports. It feels satisfying to be able to come in here and get it.''
UP NEXT
Auburn: Hosts Kentucky on Wednesday.
Georgia: Visits Florida on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball at www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Mustapha Heron made dunk, assist by Davion Mitchell
|15.0
|+ 2
|Yante Maten made dunk
|35.0
|Offensive rebound by Yante Maten
|41.0
|Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump
|52.0
|Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|54.0
|Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron
|1:14
|Juwan Parker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:16
|+ 1
|Jared Harper made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:36
|+ 1
|Jared Harper made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:36
|Personal foul on Juwan Parker
|1:36
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|61
|Field Goals
|29-57 (50.9%)
|22-49 (44.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-25 (44.0%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|27
|Offensive
|8
|3
|Defensive
|22
|20
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|8
|13
|Fouls
|16
|11
|Technicals
|2
|1
|
|50.9
|FG%
|44.9
|
|
|44.0
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harper
|38
|24
|3
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|8/13
|4/7
|4/7
|0
|3
|M. Heron
|32
|19
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8/14
|2/4
|1/1
|0
|2
|M. Dunbar
|26
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/7
|2/5
|1/4
|1
|5
|A. McLemore
|17
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|D. Murray
|15
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harper
|38
|24
|3
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|8/13
|4/7
|4/7
|0
|3
|M. Heron
|32
|19
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8/14
|2/4
|1/1
|0
|2
|M. Dunbar
|26
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/7
|2/5
|1/4
|1
|5
|A. McLemore
|17
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|D. Murray
|15
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Mitchell
|24
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Okeke
|27
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|2
|H. Spencer
|21
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|P. Keim
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Blackstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Macoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Purifoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Easterling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|30
|11
|5
|3
|8
|16
|29/57
|11/25
|9/15
|8
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Maten
|39
|20
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8/10
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|4
|J. Parker
|34
|14
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4/8
|2/3
|4/5
|0
|4
|R. Hammonds
|34
|14
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6/10
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|4
|W. Jackson II
|17
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Claxton
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Maten
|39
|20
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8/10
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|4
|J. Parker
|34
|14
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4/8
|2/3
|4/5
|0
|4
|R. Hammonds
|34
|14
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6/10
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|4
|W. Jackson II
|17
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Claxton
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Crump
|24
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3/11
|3/10
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Edwards
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|D. Ogbeide
|15
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|E. Wilridge
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Diatta
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Hightower
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Neill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Kante
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|23
|15
|3
|0
|13
|11
|22/49
|7/25
|10/13
|3
|20
-
CSN
HAWAII37
31
2nd 19:34
-
BUTLER
1NOVA75
86
Final
-
OKLAST
19WVU88
85
Final
-
IONA
STPETE86
77
Final
-
FORD
DUQ80
57
Final
-
MARQET
STJOHN78
86
Final
-
NWEST
MD57
73
Final
-
FLA
SC65
41
Final
-
TEMPLE
SFLA73
55
Final
-
MOUNT
BRYANT77
79
Final
-
ETNST
VMI70
56
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI84
80
Final
-
HOLY
BU73
62
Final
-
NAVY
ARMY68
59
Final
-
10KANSAS
BAYLOR64
80
Final
-
MISSST
MIZZOU85
89
Final/OT
-
17OKLA
IOWAST80
88
Final
-
TEXAS
TCU71
87
Final
-
DEL
WMMARY66
83
Final
-
MURYST
SIUE75
66
Final
-
QUINN
CAN64
71
Final
-
LEHIGH
AMER80
78
Final/OT
-
NEAST
TOWSON77
62
Final
-
25MIAMI
BC70
72
Final
-
LOYCHI
INDST75
71
Final
-
21UNC
NCST96
89
Final
-
RADFRD
NCASHV64
66
Final
-
CMICH
AKRON63
69
Final
-
5XAVIER
CREIGH72
71
Final
-
LAMON
GAST90
82
Final/OT
-
FAIR
NIAGARA83
95
Final
-
NDAKST
DENVER63
66
Final
-
EVAN
MOST55
72
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST91
81
Final
-
8AUBURN
UGA78
61
Final
-
APPST
CSTCAR81
66
Final
-
RUT
NEB55
67
Final
-
MISS
LSU66
82
Final
-
NIOWA
DRAKE64
71
Final
-
NMEX
AF92
100
Final
-
STETSON
NJTECH84
80
Final
-
SANFRAN
BYU73
75
Final/OT
-
USD
SNCLRA64
70
Final
-
SUTAH
NAU63
54
Final
-
PORTST
MONST80
77
Final
-
SJST
COLOST79
90
Final
-
MORGAN
SAV94
97
Final/OT
-
FGC
USCUP88
71
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON65
72
Final
-
SETON
GTOWN80
83
Final
-
UMASS
STJOES73
85
Final
-
SACHRT
CCTST67
50
Final
-
EMICH
BGREEN63
70
Final/OT
-
PENN
HARV67
76
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS67
89
Final
-
3PURDUE
4MICHST65
68
Final
-
RICH
STBON88
97
Final
-
SFTRPA
STFRAN90
65
Final
-
DEPAUL
PROV80
63
Final
-
FSU
ND69
84
Final
-
ARKST
SALAB67
87
Final
-
HOUBP
NICHST67
94
Final
-
CHARSO
PRESBY64
54
Final
-
NCAT
SCST85
90
Final
-
PEAY
EILL76
69
Final
-
JVILLE
KENSAW54
78
Final
-
ROBERT
LIU96
82
Final
-
BUFF
NILL88
90
Final/OT
-
LONGWD
CAMP54
88
Final
-
WOFF
FURMAN52
76
Final
-
UMES
BCU67
87
Final
-
OHIO
WMICH60
69
Final
-
SELOU
MCNSE74
67
Final
-
UIW
ABIL69
80
Final
-
UNF
LPSCMB75
82
Final
-
WCAR
NCGRN48
65
Final
-
LALAF
GASOU102
91
Final
-
MERCER
CHATT84
75
Final
-
CHARLO
USM54
72
Final
-
ARKLR
TROY64
82
Final
-
GRAM
PVAM90
85
Final
-
UCONN
22WICHST74
95
Final
-
CLMB
BROWN88
91
Final/OT
-
NTEXAS
MTSU73
79
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY79
85
Final
-
15TENN
BAMA50
78
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU84
88
Final/OT
-
IOWA
14OHIOST64
82
Final
-
TEXST
TXARL68
70
Final/OT
-
VATECH
2UVA61
60
Final/OT
-
ALST
ALAM69
50
Final
-
NORFLK
HAMP52
82
Final
-
ARKPB
STHRN62
70
Final
-
MVSU
ALCORN90
94
Final/OT
-
WINTHR
HIGHPT82
70
Final
-
CORN
YALE65
74
Final
-
ODU
LATECH82
69
Final
-
NWST
SFA50
97
Final
-
UCLA
ARIZST79
88
Final
-
FIU
WKY76
83
Final
-
SEMO
TNMART81
77
Final/OT
-
MILW
WRIGHT74
73
Final
-
WISGB
NKY80
86
Final
-
MOREHD
EKY73
75
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM70
90
Final
-
GWEBB
LIB65
77
Final
-
PRINCE
DART56
72
Final
-
MNMTH
MANH76
93
Final
-
FAU
MRSHL68
79
Final
-
RIDER
MARIST89
79
Final
-
NCCU
FAMU56
65
Final
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU69
71
Final
-
IPFW
NEBOM85
90
Final
-
CSBAK
TEXPA66
68
Final
-
NORL
TXAMCC62
53
Final
-
UCIRV
UCRIV62
52
Final
-
LSALLE
STLOU62
70
Final
-
SDGST
23NEVADA58
83
Final
-
WYO
UNLV70
85
Final
-
CSFULL
UCDAV68
66
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI86
78
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD103
116
Final
-
TNST
JAXST65
47
Final
-
RICE
UAB56
61
Final
-
7TXTECH
KSTATE66
47
Final
-
SDAKST
ORAL85
75
Final
-
UTVALL
UMKC70
77
Final
-
24UK
TEXAM74
85
Final
-
BELMONT
TNTECH75
70
Final
-
VANDY
ARK54
72
Final
-
BOISE
UTAHST65
71
Final
-
TXSA
UTEP63
59
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER66
71
Final/OT
-
NDAK
IDST67
82
Final
-
GC
NMEXST70
74
Final
-
JACKST
TEXSO75
86
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA69
71
Final/OT
-
CAL
UTAH43
77
Final
-
12GONZAG
11MARYCA78
65
Final
-
WASH
OREGST94
97
Final/2OT
-
PORT
UOP58
60
Final
-
USC
13ARIZ67
81
Final
-
CPOLY
LNGBCH54
73
Final
-
JMAD
ELON0
0
PPD